Is There a Place for Climate Podcasts by Science Enthusiasts?

I normally have a live-cast phone call on climate change on Thursdays. This is a live phone call where the show hosts take on a topic around climate change and answer questions from a live studio audience.

This is a tough gig done live. We have a dedicated audience who has continued to show up, learn and adjust their lives based on the information we have gathered over the last four years.

Today, I question whether there is a need for such a podcast since every news service is finally getting hip to the state of our climate emergency and are finally staffing their newsrooms with dedicated climate reporters.

But before the major newsrooms were talking about climate change, I was talking about it for at least 48 HOURS a year, or about an hour a week. Most media services were dedicating five to ten minutes a WEEK or about 4.8 HOURS per year.

Having done this podcast with The Good Men Project for the last four years with my cohost Carol Bluestein, we have talked about a host of topics, ranging from rising temperatures causing extreme drought and regional megafires to the ubiquitous microplastics showing up in our food and our bodies thanks to manufacturing processes and plastics dumped at sea.

SHOULD WE GIVE WAY TO MEDIA-SPONSORED CLIMATE REPORTERS?

What do you think?

If we choose to continue, we want to know what you would talk about if you could ask a question about climate change.

What topics would interest you enough to show up to the call and talk for about 50 minutes?

• Outcomes of climate change

• Pollution mitigation

• Recycling

• A world without plastic

• The destruction of the insurance industry due to climate change

These were just a few of our most popular and amazing topics. If you believe in and are committed to understanding climate change, congratulations. It is a hard point of view to deal with, especially in the light of all of our societies other challenges.

THERE ARE TWO OTHER CAMPS OF CLIMATE THINKERS

Camp 1: Climate change isn’t real and you can’t be convinced otherwise…

Camp 2: Climate change is too depressing, too inevitable, and far too difficult for humanity to address, so I would just as soon not think about it….

We would like to think we can hold onto the challenges of our day to day existence and still think about the future of our lives, particularly as the threat of climate disaster undermines every aspect of our lives.

• From exposing us to new diseases as habitats are destroyed by drought or fire,

• From famines which are becoming more prevalent and persistent as our soils struggle to keep up with changing weather patterns and extremes of rainfall or drought depending on the season.

• The challenges of agriculture both plants and animals as water scarcity diminishes our rivers, our snow packs and our underground aquifers which we have depended upon for centuries.

• Wildfires, more powerful hurricanes/monsoons and other exotic weather such as megadrought regions, heat waves, polar vortexes, tornado storms, derechos and flashfloods are becoming annual events affecting tens of millions of people in regions spanning continents.

These challenges are daunting but not insurmountable. But the first part of dealing with any challenge is to acknowledge the problem.

Join us for Climate Change by the Elements where we are going to talk about the future of climate change and the reporting being done.

• Is it too little, too late?

• What can we do to make more people aware?

• What can we do to prepare for inevitable worldwide events?

You can call into the live-cast at 5:00 PM, PST – 8:00 PM, EST

Your hosts will be Thaddeus Howze and Carol Bluestein.

Dial-in number: 1-701-801-1220

Access code: 934-317-242 (then press #)

You can also reach the show via your computer at:

https://www.startmeeting.com/wall/934317242

Permalink: https://fb.me/e/1N800EIWv

This post was previously published on Facebook.com.

Photo credit: iStock