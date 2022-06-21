It Starts at Home, Doesn’t It?

“I wake up every day at 5 am to pray for you, and your siblings”.

As far back as I can remember my mum had told me this since I was a kid, up to the days I left home and went off to university.

And she did so, faithfully, on an almost daily basis. It was either in the mornings or in the afternoon, if her mornings were occupied.

Throughout the years that I’ve lived with my parents, on the occasions that I woke during those hours of the morning, I can recall seeing her on her bed, sitting up with her bible, and praying while I sneak past my parent’s room.

A steadfast and reassuring sight it was, and looking back at it now, I believe this had helped formed my basic foundation of love and commitment.

And that had probably help kept me emotionally and mentally sane through the years up till my adulthood.

And it thought me how to love myself and others, and persevere through the darker times in my life.

It was not always rosy, my life, that is.

And I am far, far from perfect.

And I could have ended up worse, but I didn’t.

I have my own demons to fight, as we all do.

The thought that someone loved me and continues to think and worry about me, even till this day, is reassuring.

We should never underestimate the importance of a home base for the emotional needs of our young and ourselves included. This has already been proven in early childhood development, that the security of family and home builds up a child’s sense of belonging and mental health.

The fact that their parents will, day in and day out, be there for them, no matter what.

I thought about the latest case of the school mass shooting in the US, and it saddened me. It was stated that the boy had shot his grandmother before he proceeded to shoot the other victims outside his home, and it made me wonder about his home and if there was anything that could have helped prevented this.

Mental health issues are not to be taken lightly, and we need to understand what undermines a stable mind.

I personally believe the love from a family, be it biological, extended, or foster care makes a big difference in an individual mental state.

So if you are a parent, like me, love your child and let them know how much you love and support them.

It can make all the difference in their adulthood.

