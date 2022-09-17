It Was Love…

Dear love,

I will tell you like this from now on because your name has no meaning next to my feelings.

You only left me a tired soul and a defeated heart.

Maybe that’s why my insomnia that has been going on for years, my starting the day without resting and my breathless pains..

Was it just me or was it a fairy tale? I don’t know.

This is the only place to write after two huge diaries I’ve finished for you. A place I know you can’t see, but where others can read and find yourself.

We had such beautiful days with you.. And such painful days.

I don’t know if we ended up like this

But I’m always sure that we will be reunited one day.

How could I, who did not believe in love at first sight and laughed for years, how could I know that my end would be your eyes, that the hand reaching out to me was the moment I met my murderer..

Yes, that’s how it really started. We were two people who came across by chance in an unrelated place. We had never noticed each other until then, we had not touched our lives, while living similar lives in so similar places..

All those coincidences I learned about you after I met you made you more attractive. It was like a movie.. Our mutual friends, the fact that we were born and raised in the same city.. We walked the same streets and passed by without seeing each other for years..

It still sounds fascinating to me. My heart is still racing as I say this.

After that moment we met, my heart started beating faster than ever before, and my breath started to narrow.

I sat back in my chair, my brain trying to figure out what was going on. It was as if my heart was having the best moment of its life.

That night was short but I said goodbye to everyone and left you for the end. Now I’m still laughing at myself how childishly I loved you.

I remember when I got in the car and said that I would never wash my right hand again. And those thousands of dreams I had that night, hoping it would come true with you.

You know, it was more beautiful than a thousand dreams that night when I saw you again.

Stay in love!

