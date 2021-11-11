It’s not easy to know what you want out of life, and it can be even more challenging to figure out how to get there, and it can feel like the whole world is looking at you with expectations that are impossible for anyone to meet. This blog post is here to tell you that it’s ok; no one is perfect.

It’s a lot easier to be perfect when you’re not actually in the real world. In your head, it seems like everything will go according to plan, and there won’t be any unexpected bumps in the road.

But what about when you get out into reality? When mistakes happen, and things don’t go as planned, it can take a toll on your mental health — but that doesn’t mean you should stop trying!

“Anxiety does not empty tomorrow of its sorrows, but only empties today of its strength.”

– Charles Spurgeon

What is having it all figured out?

Is having everything figured out just knowing exactly what you’re doing for the next several years of your life, or is there something more to it than that?

No matter where you are in your journey towards figuring out what you want- whether that’s starting a new chapter of your life and feeling overwhelmed by all of the possibilities ahead of you or if this is a time when things should be “easy” because now come on, really.

That pressure isn’t necessary. All these expectations placed upon us aren’t healthy even though they feel like they are sometimes, so let yourself off the hook.

Take some deep breaths and remind yourself why trying is better than giving up together. We’ve got this figured out (or we will eventually), but until then — don’t beat yourself up!

It’s ok not to have it all figured out, and that means you’re doing something right. Take some time for self-care every now and then so that the following obstacles ahead of you are easier to get through.

No matter what they say on social media or how perfect their life seems from the outside looking in. They too are learning new things every day about themselves, their goals, and what makes them happy, along with everyone else who is trying to figure life out as well!

How do I know if I’m on the right path?

You know you’re on the right path if there is a sense of peace and calm when going through life’s struggles. If it feels like everything within you wants to give up, that means something isn’t working out the way you want it to be. Use that feeling as motivation to keep pushing forward towards what makes your heart happy.

Don’t forget- social media is only showing us one version of everyone’s lives, so don’t compare yourself or get caught up in a comparison trap — because we never honestly know what someone else has gone through in order to get where they are today.

The best thing for us all? Keep trying! We can make mistakes but learn from them along the way at any rate because someday down the road. We’ll have it all figured out.

The importance of taking a chance and pursuing your dreams

We all deserve to be happy and pursue our dreams if we’re passionate about something. You don’t have to feel stuck with what you’ve been doing because it’s easy or comfortable, and that’s ok. We never know where the next opportunity will come from — so keep your head up even when times get tough.

Take a chance on yourself by trying out new things in order to find something that makes you feel like you can make a difference for other people/animals etc., but more importantly- try taking some time for self-care once in a while. It’ll help immensely as we go through trials and tribulations along the way of figuring life out (which is an ongoing process).

When should you give up on something that isn’t working for you anymore?

If you’ve been going after something that doesn’t make your heart happy anymore, it’s time to let go. Whether that means switching up the path you’re on entirely or just taking a break from whatever it is — there comes the point where we have to look out for ourselves and what makes us truly happy rather than putting others first all of the time.

We can be kind and compassionate towards other people while also being true to who we are as individuals — so don’t beat yourself up if things aren’t working out at this very moment.

Instead, take some deep breaths and remind yourself why having faith in yourself is more important than anything else because “It’s better to try and fail than never try at all.” (quote by Anonymous).

It’s best to focus on the now and keep trying rather than getting caught up in what could have been. So take a chance, try something new, and figure out how it goes along the way!

What happens when we don’t have it all figured out?

We may not have everything figured out at the moment- but that doesn’t mean we never will. We can go through times of feeling lost and confused, but it’s so important to remember why you’re going through all this in the first place.

You want a better life for yourself, or maybe you just need to take a step back from something that has been consuming your thoughts lately; either way — it isn’t always easy to break away from what feels comfortable even when our gut is telling us there’s more waiting for us somewhere else.

So don’t stress if things aren’t perfect right now because they won’t be forever unless you make them permanent by choice- and who wants things staying exactly how they? It certainly isn’t healthy to put all of our eggs in one basket for too long because we’ll get ourselves into a lot more trouble than good.

It’s ok not to have everything figured out just yet- and that means you’re doing something right. Give yourself time to figure things out, but don’t forget the reason why you started your journey in the first place. Remind yourself how much better life will be once it is precise as you want it to be and who knows?

Maybe this road trip is what makes up for some bumps along the way, so stay strong and know that there are others going through the same thing at every corner around us if we take a minute or two from scrolling through social media posts — whether admit it or not.

“Do what you can, with what you’ve got, where you are.”

– Theodore Roosevelt

Final Thoughts

It is said that we all come into this world with more than one purpose/reason for being alive — so don’t be afraid of not knowing just yet because you will find your “true calling” at some point during your journey here.

It’s ok not to have everything figured out just yet because no one knows what tomorrow has in store for everybody. So don’t give up on yourself, be kind to other people along the way, try new things even if they make you uncomfortable at first, and never stop believing that something extraordinary is around the corner!

