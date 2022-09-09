It’s Okay if the Universe Has to Knock Twice, but…

I was reminded the other day that you have to be mindful of the messages from the Universe before receiving them.

When I published the article, Is Fear Keeping You From Seeing The Signs? A follower’s comment reminded me that you have to look for specific signs.

Rasa Zalite commented that “This was a confirmation about what I am about to embark on — a journey within and starting to trust my perceptions again.”

Her candidness flashed me back to when I didn’t know about the Signs.

Numbers

These were the first signs I began to pay attention to. Most of us go through our days seeing numbers repeat themselves like 2:22 or 5:55 on a clock or the microwave.

You may also see them on license plates or addresses. It wasn’t until I looked up the meaning of certain number combinations that I realized what the messages meant they were sending.

They, being whomever you consider your Angels, Guides, friends, and family on the other side. Kimberly Fosu in Mystic Minds says that “Angel numbers can convey important messages, so don’t dismiss it! Look it up. There’s a meaning for every repeated number.”

I like the website, Sunsigns.org for interpreting the numbers, I receive almost daily. There are times I won’t receive any messages for a while, so I’ll ask my “team” to send me a message. Sure enough, I’ll get a number sequence that is pertinent for that day.

Electronics/Technology Issues

We typically blame a glitch on our computer, phone, or TV on some technical issues but let your mind wander a little when it happens.

I’ve had lights flicker or a website not load, and I stopped to “listen” to the small voice within. Sometimes I wish the voice would yell and be apparent. However, when it’s a message from beyond, it’s quiet and calm.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The messages kept me from a wrong purchase or from someone who could scam me.

I remember when I needed legal representation, and the fax I sent wouldn’t transmit. It happened multiple times until I realized I didn’t need legal help at all. It saved me thousands of dollars and days of headaches.

Lights can flicker, or electronics can go haywire when there is Spirit energy around. Just stop and listen for that little voice and trust the message.

Songs

I used to do this often when driving to work. Since I’m remote now, I don’t do it as much, but it is fun.

Concentrate on a loved one or your Guides, and ask them a pertinent question that you would like them to answer. Then turn on your radio and wait for a new song to start. Nine out of ten times, I would get a song that would give me the answer I needed to hear.

Loved ones can also send you a favorite song of theirs. You could be walking in the Mall, or a pianist at a bar could play unexpected music. Don’t be surprised if you break into tears when the song hits your heart.

My Dad occasionally sends me the song, Pure Imagination from the movie Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, which he loved to sing to us as kids. It’s like a hug from him when I need it.

Names or Strangers

These signs may come when you are in a public setting. On the day of my father’s funeral, we took my mother out for dinner. As we were waiting, we heard the hostess call out, “Philip, table for five, Philip.”

I stopped and looked at my fiancé. We laughed. My father’s name is Philip, and we have five people in our family. Dad was sending a message.

Strangers can also pop in with an unexpected message or help. I’ve had this happen too often to recall, but I always knew it was a message that I was being protected and helped from the other side.

Animals

My father sent me a Lady Bug on the day of his funeral. The restaurant we were at seated us outside. It was a beautiful night overlooking the Delaware River.

Moments after the hostess incident, “Philip, table for five,” a ladybug landed on my mother’s wedding ring. I grabbed my mom’s wrist so she wouldn’t move!

“Mom, remember when dad used to draw cartoon-like ladybugs on our placemats when we were out to dinner as children?” The lady bug flew from my mother’s ring to the table.

We watched in awe as it walked freely around the table. It stayed for quite some time, until it flew away. We were all in tears from the gentle reminder that he was near.

Now, when a particular day or event is happening, I can guarantee a ladybug showing up in the most unlikely places. Yes, my Dad likes using ladybugs to do his messaging.

A year after his passing, he reassured me that selling his car was a good choice. I felt really uneasy selling it, but I also knew it wouldn’t serve our need as a tow vehicle for our motor home.

The lady who was purchasing it met up with me at a parking lot. I opened the back hatch for her to check it out, when her mother was shocked to see a ladybug (in the middle of winter) crawling on the window.

I stopped mid-sentence and got choked up. It was the sign I needed that I was doing the right thing. Of course, I had to mention why I started to cry.

The two women began to tear up when they saw I had a rodeo sticker on my car. Her father passed only months prior, and was a member of the Reno Rodeo organization. It was her sign that the car would fit her needs.

Emily Jennings does a great job explaining other ways animals may be sending you a spiritual message in her article, 6 Spirit Animals and Their Meanings.

Going Deeper

You can also get direct messages through Tarot decks, Oracle Cards, or pendulums.

I don’t use these as much, but I have several friends that love their ease of use and quick messages. They are also fun to answer pertinent questions or receive guidance on how to handle a situation.

My daughter has become quite proficient and will do a reading for me. I am always surprised how the message is pertinent at the time.

I enjoyed reading Emma’s post on Five Ways Reading Tarot Helped My Mental Health. She gives interesting feedback on how the Tarot gave her a better sense of direction in her life. We all could use some of that!

For further messages from an animal messenger, I like to use Spirit Animals.

As I mentioned before, I didn’t know about this esoteric world of messages and signs. If you knew me, you would think I was too practical for that kind of woo-woo stuff.

While researching a novel I was writing, I met my first Psychic Medium. My thoughts completely changed on the matter after that interview.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I’ll be sharing more of these strange occurrences and how you can start your journey past the veil.

I’d love to hear how you’ve received signs that your Guides and loved ones communicate with you!

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock