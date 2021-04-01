It’s the Little Things That Help

Through this pandemic, whenever I could, while getting a morning coffee, or anytime really, I’ve paid for the person next to me, or behind me, whatever their order. Or I left the wait staff a much deserved, and needed, large tip. I did this for three reasons.

One – it made them smile. Two – while through most of this pandemic, I didn’t spend as much money since I worked from home. And, three – for very selfish reasons, it made me happy.

Played cards at my brother’s house in Pennsylvania last night, then stayed over at my sister’s. Being I have time to fill, I tagged along on her errands for the day. At one point, we were in the Dollar Store and as I waited at the checkout, I noticed an older woman as she placed her items on the counter. (I avoid saying Old Woman since I am now sixty-two, so suffice to say I will only note she was older than me).

Periodically, before the cashier scanned the item, the woman would ask, “These are a dollar each, right?” She asked about two Easter-colored M&M-filled candy canes.

“I’m sorry,” the cashier replied, “these are two dollars each.”

The woman paused for a second, then told the cashier to put one of them back. All I could think of was the Sophie’s Choice she would face deciding which of her grandkids would get the candy. (I know, Sophie’s Choice is a bit drastic when describing giving candy to kids, but you get the point)

A few more items scanned, the woman asked again, this time two cans of tuna, “Are these a dollar each?”

“No,” the cashier said, “these are a dollar-seventy-nine each.”

Again the woman replied, “OK, put them both back please.”

The cashier paused, then said, “Let me double-check the price on these.” The cashier came out from behind the counter and headed down the aisle.

I followed her, and on her return, I stopped her in the aisle.

“Do me a favor,” I said and handed the cashier a twenty-dollar bill, “use this to cover that woman’s order, and give her back the candy and the tuna.” Then added, “Happy Easter”.

She looked incredibly confused at first, then replied, “Happy Easter to you”.

I didn’t do this because of the pandemic, I did it because my situation recently changed. I am now retired and, although money does not seem to be an issue right now, who knows what will happen in the future. If I had to decide between buying candy for kids, or food, would hope someone would step in to help.

Went out to my sister’s car, and as we pulled away I saw the woman come out of the store and head to her car.

As a reference, I drive a two-thousand-and-seven Toyota Corolla with a little over two-hundred-and-sixty-eight-thousand miles.

This woman, this poor woman, who had to decide between candy for her grandkids and food on her plate, rolls her carriage up to a brand new, silver Mercedes Benz.

Okay, it wasn’t a Mercedes (although it might have been – I don’t know cars), just that it was a much nicer, and more expensive, car than I could ever afford.

At first, I thought, what an idiot I am – but then realized, I still felt good for helping…

…even if it was not needed.

—

