Jane Jacobs was an urbanist, activist, and author who advocated for lively, diverse, and safe city centres. Born in 1916 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Jacobs moved to New York City in the 1930s and became an essential urban planning and design figure.

Jacobs believed that cities should be designed for people, not just cars and that neighbourhoods should be prepared to encourage a mix of uses, from residential to commercial to public spaces. She argued that cities thrive when people can walk or bike to work, school, and other destinations and easily access public transportation.

To implement her principles, Jacobs proposed the creation of walkable neighbourhoods with mixed-use developments. This can include pedestrian-only zones, bike lanes, and public transportation options encouraging people to explore and interact with the city. Creating a safe, comfortable, and inviting environment can encourage more people to come together and share their ideas.

Jacobs also focused on creating public spaces for people, not just cars. She believed parks, plazas, and other public spaces should be inclusive, accessible, and welcoming. These spaces can be used for community events, public art installations, and other activities encouraging creativity and collaboration.

Finally, Jacobs promoted the use of public art and murals to improve the visual data of city centres. We can create a vibrant and visually engaging environment by encouraging artists to use blank walls and public spaces as canvases. This can attract creative people to the city and encourage them to share their ideas and perspectives.

In conclusion, Jane Jacobs’ principles provide a framework for improving city centres to attract divergent creative opinions. By creating walkable neighbourhoods, public spaces designed for people, and promoting public art, we can create an environment that encourages collaboration, creativity, and diversity. Jacobs’ ideas inspire urban planners, designers, and activists worldwide to create livable and vibrant cities.

Jane Jacobs passed away in 2006, so she does not have an active Twitter account. However, there are several accounts related to her work and ideas, including the Jane Jacobs Walk official account (@janejacobswalk) and the Jane Jacobs Papers Project account (@JaneJacobsDoc).

Video created by the author

Photo credit: Mick Haupt on Unsplash