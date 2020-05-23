Get Daily Email
Jared Singer – ‘Love’

Love 1a: Love is a sandwich.

by

 

By Button Poetry

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
Love can only be described the way it is lived,
00:08
in parts,
00:10
hoping that the whole makes sense even though we know none of the pieces do.
00:15
Love 1a: Love is a sandwich.
00:22
Everything we do can be reduced to the layering on of parts,
00:26
to hoping that we get the order right.
00:28
Love is a sandwich, both are delicate tiny things
00:34
that didn’t exist before we created them.
00:37
We put both in our mouths.
00:41
Love 1b:
00:46
I fuck like a hurricane!
00:51
Which is to say nothing of its sudden onset
00:54
or its volume, only,
00:57
only that it takes an entire team of scientists
01:00
to predict when it will happen.
01:02
I fuck like a tornado.
01:07
Which is to say, in here, we will be safe, but around us,
01:12
things will be destroyed by our excess.
01:17
And I promise, baby, I promise that we will not end up
01:21
in the same place that we started.
01:24
Love 1c:
01:28
If there is anything more like the way I fall in love
01:32
than children’s cartoons,
01:36
I haven’t found it yet.
01:39
There are eight women who say that I am the ideal man,
01:41
that anyone would be lucky to have me.
01:43
I have asked three of them out.
01:46
They all said no.
01:49
We still hang out, but, boy, it gets awkward sometimes.
01:55
If there is anything more like a tunnel, drawn onto a wall than this,
01:59
I haven’t found it yet.
02:01
Love 2:
02:05
Love is the only thing that all of the songs are right about.
02:12
Love is all that you need.
02:15
Love is a cold and broken hallelujah.
02:24
Love 3: The heart is a terrible metaphor for love.
02:31
Please, stop using it.
02:34
Love is not a muscle.
02:36
It cannot atrophy from lack of use.
02:38
Love is an organ.
02:40
It can always sneak up on you.
02:43
The lungs are a much better metaphor for love.
02:46
Please always use them.
02:51
The inhale is that moment of excitement we feel
02:53
when we meet someone special,
02:55
and the exhale is that moment of hate we all fear we will feel
02:59
if this does not work.
03:00
But that moment between breaths
03:02
when you are all potential,
03:04
that is love.
03:05
Love is… (inhaling and exhaling deeply)
03:12
(exhales)
03:14
(cheers and applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

