Jared Singer – ‘Love’

By Button Poetry

.

.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02

Love can only be described the way it is lived,

00:08

in parts,

00:10

hoping that the whole makes sense even though we know none of the pieces do.

00:15

Love 1a: Love is a sandwich.

00:22

Everything we do can be reduced to the layering on of parts,

00:26

to hoping that we get the order right.

00:28

Love is a sandwich, both are delicate tiny things

00:34

that didn’t exist before we created them.

00:37

We put both in our mouths.

00:41

Love 1b:

00:46

I fuck like a hurricane!

00:51

Which is to say nothing of its sudden onset

00:54

or its volume, only,

00:57

only that it takes an entire team of scientists

01:00

to predict when it will happen.

01:02

I fuck like a tornado.

01:07

Which is to say, in here, we will be safe, but around us,

01:12

things will be destroyed by our excess.

01:17

And I promise, baby, I promise that we will not end up

01:21

in the same place that we started.

01:24

Love 1c:

01:28

If there is anything more like the way I fall in love

01:32

than children’s cartoons,

01:36

I haven’t found it yet.

01:39

There are eight women who say that I am the ideal man,

01:41

that anyone would be lucky to have me.

01:43

I have asked three of them out.

01:46

They all said no.

01:49

We still hang out, but, boy, it gets awkward sometimes.

01:55

If there is anything more like a tunnel, drawn onto a wall than this,

01:59

I haven’t found it yet.

02:01

Love 2:

02:05

Love is the only thing that all of the songs are right about.

02:12

Love is all that you need.

02:15

Love is a cold and broken hallelujah.

02:24

Love 3: The heart is a terrible metaphor for love.

02:31

Please, stop using it.

02:34

Love is not a muscle.

02:36

It cannot atrophy from lack of use.

02:38

Love is an organ.

02:40

It can always sneak up on you.

02:43

The lungs are a much better metaphor for love.

02:46

Please always use them.

02:51

The inhale is that moment of excitement we feel

02:53

when we meet someone special,

02:55

and the exhale is that moment of hate we all fear we will feel

02:59

if this does not work.

03:00

But that moment between breaths

03:02

when you are all potential,

03:04

that is love.

03:05

Love is… (inhaling and exhaling deeply)

03:12

(exhales)

03:14

(cheers and applause)

—

Creative Commons license.



—

***

—

