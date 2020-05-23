Jared Singer – ‘Love’

By Button Poetry
Love can only be described the way it is lived,
in parts,
hoping that the whole makes sense even though we know none of the pieces do.
Love 1a: Love is a sandwich.
Everything we do can be reduced to the layering on of parts,
to hoping that we get the order right.
Love is a sandwich, both are delicate tiny things
that didn’t exist before we created them.
We put both in our mouths.
Love 1b:
I fuck like a hurricane!
Which is to say nothing of its sudden onset
or its volume, only,
only that it takes an entire team of scientists
to predict when it will happen.
I fuck like a tornado.
Which is to say, in here, we will be safe, but around us,
things will be destroyed by our excess.
And I promise, baby, I promise that we will not end up
in the same place that we started.
Love 1c:
If there is anything more like the way I fall in love
than children’s cartoons,
I haven’t found it yet.
There are eight women who say that I am the ideal man,
that anyone would be lucky to have me.
I have asked three of them out.
They all said no.
We still hang out, but, boy, it gets awkward sometimes.
If there is anything more like a tunnel, drawn onto a wall than this,
I haven’t found it yet.
Love 2:
Love is the only thing that all of the songs are right about.
Love is all that you need.
Love is a cold and broken hallelujah.
Love 3: The heart is a terrible metaphor for love.
Please, stop using it.
Love is not a muscle.
It cannot atrophy from lack of use.
Love is an organ.
It can always sneak up on you.
The lungs are a much better metaphor for love.
Please always use them.
The inhale is that moment of excitement we feel
when we meet someone special,
and the exhale is that moment of hate we all fear we will feel
if this does not work.
But that moment between breaths
when you are all potential,
that is love.
Love is… (inhaling and exhaling deeply)
(exhales)
