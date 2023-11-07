Jay Nixon: How to Turn Tragedy Into Trial

In this episode of Championship Leadership, we are honored to interview Jay Nixon, a Remarkable Speaker, Author, Mentor, and Health and Fitness Coach. He will delight us with his stories of adversities and triumphs and how he used the tragedies of his younger life to propel him to where he is today.

Jay Nixon also shares some incredible stories that will likely inspire you to live your best life to the next level. These and more!!

Tune in to this episode!!

In This Episode:

[2:21] What does championship leadership mean to Jay?

[7:08] Who is Jay Nixon and what brought him to where he is today?

[08:36] His books.

[11:55] Leaders that have influenced him.

[16:25] His vision, future plans, and the impact he wants to make.

[23:10] A turning point inside of his life.

[32:58] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“Leadership is integrity, doing the things that you ask other people to do to live in that life authentically.”

“Using tragedy is a way to get better and evolve and not allow myself to have me stuck and not evolving as a human.”

“A real leader who’s got his vision, they’re so far out in front of that and that is why they consistently figure out a way to always be a little bit ahead.”

“I don’t need to be somebody, but I want to be somebody influential enough that I might get the opportunity to make an impact on your life.”

“Outwork the problem.”

“Understand that opportunity, the chances and the winds in your life are often going to be gift wrapped in the form of diversity.”

“You can live the life that you want to live.”

About The Guest:

Jay Nixon is an accomplished speaker, author, coach, and mentor whose mission is to disrupt the health and fitness industry. His mission is to cure obesity by focusing on the real issues and getting people off the diet roller coaster. He is the owner of Thrive Fitness Studio in Palm Desert, California, and the creator of the Thrive Forever Fit Transformation Program and The Hero Academy – two of the industries leading personal and professional development programs designed to help you live your best life.

Let’s face it. You don’t need another shortcut, hack, or magic pill that doesn’t work. You don’t need more basic and generic information.

It’s time to stop the BS and put the Yo-Yo diets down once and for all.

Jay has helped thousands of people achieve total body transformation through a cohesive combination of fitness, nutrition, and personal development coaching for over three decades.

“If you give people the right tools, education, and support, they can far surpass what they once thought was their maximum potential.” – Jay Nixon

He is known for his innate ability to get inside someone’s head to finally crack the code on what’s been holding them back to achieve life-changing results.

Recognized as a lululemon Ambassador and dubbed by CBS News as “One of the best fitness and nutrition experts in the business,” Jay has been featured on ABC and FOX and in Health and Triathlete Magazine.

Jay is the author of the Amazon best-selling books The Overweight Mind – The Undeniable Truth Behind Why You’re Not Losing

Weight. www.TheOverweightMind.com and The Purpose of Pain – How to Turn Tragedy into Triumph, Because Life’s Not Supposed to Suck! www.ThePurposeofPain.com

Jay‘s Mission Is…

To DISRUPT your pattern and current belief about nutrition and fitness and help you see that your success is closer than you think.

To be INSPIRED by yourself again and finally get the results that have seemed too far out of reach.

To TRANSFORM your mind and body to fulfill your potential and rediscover the truest version of yourself.

Resources:

Website

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Youtube

Connect With Nate:

Facebook

Instagram

Set out on the path to live the life you want with Nate’s free ebook 100 Mile Mindset

