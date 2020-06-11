Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Jay Ward – ‘Gentrification’

Jay Ward – ‘Gentrification’

Losing a building could ever touch an everlasting foundation.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Jay Ward, performing at the Individual World Poetry Slam in San Diego, CA.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
in the beginning was the word and the
00:05
word begats amen and amen begats
00:09
paradise paradise begat a flaming sword
00:12
we get eviction begat you don’t belong
00:14
here
00:15
we got redlining but yeah you don’t
00:16
belong here either we got give us this
00:18
land back
00:19
we got urban renewal but get my
00:21
neighbor’s got a deal on the house I
00:22
can’t afford anymore Brooke Hill village
00:25
is one of the last areas of affordable
00:26
housing left in Charlotte Noda
00:28
used to be our Arts District we see
00:30
North Park and Lincoln Park and 4th Ward
00:32
is Chicago and Atlanta and San Diego
00:34
picture a house single-story 3 adults to
00:38
children’s 700 square feet shotgun style
00:40
meaning if you open the front door in
00:41
the back door a bullet would go right
00:43
through the house without touching
00:44
anything except here the bullet is a
00:46
minimum-wage paycheck the bullet says to
00:48
the shotgun they laid off and I’m
00:50
already fired the shotgun says to the
00:52
Baker yeah that’s the money shot the
00:54
banker says to the investor don’t fail
00:56
me now I got rent baby
00:57
the investor says the City Council don’t
00:59
fail me now I got ripped baby the baby
01:01
says well bitch I’m a baby but here’s
01:04
the point the baby plays with blocks too
01:07
they all play with blocks the gentrified
01:10
blocked the only block that can’t Milly
01:12
Rock block 8 hots block is guts block
01:14
don’t want you to live here because it
01:16
decreases the value but they want you to
01:18
shop here to increase the value the
01:20
block don’t want you but it wants you
01:22
the block is guarded like a flaming
01:24
sword like a word from a banker says
01:27
things like happy are the poor and maybe
01:29
the poor are happy because we still
01:31
understand what it means to pay last
01:33
month’s rent with this month’s check or
01:35
next week’s light bill with last week’s
01:36
grocery money or go to a job we hate
01:38
just saw a family we love can have
01:40
enough to eat buy but we still
01:41
understand what it means to have a
01:43
family worth it can buy for really it’s
01:46
happier other banks for they shall
01:48
inherit the land if happy are the poor
01:50
when does the child give way to the
01:52
pipeline when does the house give way to
01:54
the Starbucks when is your grandma I
01:56
have to move clear across town just to
01:57
make way for the new Kroger I took a
01:59
walk through the Arts District you know
02:01
before they raise the rent so artists
02:02
couldn’t live there anymore
02:03
and I was sitting at a bar and they were
02:05
playing underground hip hop music this
02:06
basketball players painted on the walls
02:08
I walked past the karaoke party where
02:10
college kids were singing the words to
02:11
Kanye’s gold digger except they only
02:13
knew the words to the
02:14
course she messin wit no broke niggas
02:17
and I’m responded right a lot of folk
02:20
love to be surrounded by black culture
02:22
but not necessarily black people let the
02:25
church say but here’s the point the bank
02:29
ain’t never been our God money ain’t
02:31
never been our Messiah we got too much
02:33
faith built up in family to convince us
02:35
losing a building could ever touch an
02:37
everlasting foundation work Hill says to
02:40
the bullet no the bullet says to the
02:42
shotgun no the bullet says to the banker
02:44
and to the investor to the City Council
02:46
this is my block we will not allow
02:48
another note on century Heights says no
02:52
paradise says no the word says ain’t you
02:55
the Paradise and ain’t you God’s
02:57
children and ain’t you been resurrected
02:59
before and ain’t this black and brown go
03:02
last forever forever ever forever ever
03:05
yes and ain’t this poem just a prayer in
03:08
the beginning was the word and the word
03:11
was a men
03:19
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x