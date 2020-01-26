Get Daily Email
Job Counseling Supports You Finding Your Path

Job Counseling Supports You Finding Your Path

Discover your career and passion.

by


What is job counseling?

Job counseling is a specific type of one-on-one treatment where clients learn how to search for employment. A job counselor can help individuals figure out what their strengths are and support them in finding the right job for their skill set. Sometimes people have trouble identifying what their strengths are, and that’s why job counseling can be beneficial in the circumstances. If you don’t know what you’re good at, it’s difficult to look for a job that’s weird job counselors can help there are many different things the job counselors do and here are some of the ways they help people better their professional lives.

Resume writing

When you’re looking for a job, it’s vital to have an excellent resume. Your resume should reflect your skillset, what computer programs you know, where you’ve worked, and (if necessary) references. A job counselor can go over what makes a successful resume and help you craft the perfect one that represents who you are and what your professional experience. That way, you can get the right job. Maybe you have a draft of a resume that you show your job counselor. They can look it over and perfect it. If you don’t have a resume at all, a job counselor can help you by going over your employment history and crafting a resume so that you can start jobs-seeking.

Career Assessments

A job counselor is considered a vocational counselor. They can help you figure out what your passion is, and support you find it in a job. Maybe you’re interested in pursuing administrative work. Perhaps you would like to become a therapist. Maybe you want to go back to school to become a teacher. A job counselor can help you look for a job that is in your desired career field. You don’t want to go work in a store if you’re not interested in pursuing a career in retail. A job counselor can help you seek out jobs that will further your professional development. Sometimes they will administer clients’ career assessments or tests to see what skills they have, and that way, they are better informed to help individuals. A job counselor may give you an inventory of questions to ask what your interests are or test to see what you excel at so that they can provide you with the best services depending on your skillset.

Finding a great job lead

Maybe you don’t know where to look for a job. When you meet with your job counselor, you can discuss what sort of job you’re looking for, and they can provide you with ideas as to how to search. Many jobs are advertised online, but depending on the type of job you’re interested in, you need to figure out what sites to look on so that you can find that position. Your job counselor will help you discuss those concepts and help you find the job that is right for you. Sometimes you don’t know where to look to find the appropriate position, but job counselors are seasoned in this department, and they can assist you in locating where to look for the right jobs.

Career crisis

Switching careers can be something that is agonizing. If you’re unhappy with your career, but you don’t know how to switch a job counselor can support you in finding the right position for you. You may not know how to transition out of a job you hate to a job that you love; there may not be a straight answer as to how to figure that out. Sometimes it involves sitting down with the job counselor and discussing what your passions are and where you see yourself. They will ask you some prompting questions and help you visualize yourself in the career that you love. It’s okay to have big dreams, and your job counselor cares about what your passions are and wants to help you achieve them.

Getting help online

You can see a job counselor in your local area or look for a job counselor online. Online therapy is a great way to explore your passions and look into different positions that work for you. It’s convenient, safe, and affordable. Job counseling can be a tool that you use so you can be content in your daily life by pursuing your career passion.

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

