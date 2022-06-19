JUNETEENTH: Freedom Day

This informational blog focuses on all things related to Juneteenth. Last year marked the 1st annual celebration of Juneteenth as a recognized federal holiday.
African Americans have long celebrated Freedom Day or Emancipation Day or Jubilee. The celebration originated in Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, it did not liberate enslaved people in areas under Confederate control . Freedom did not come to enslaved African Americans in Texas until June 19, 1865. More than 2,000 Union Troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that all enslaved people in the state of Texas were free by executive decree. Henceforth, this day was celebrated as Juneteenth.
NOTE: This blog was reprinted with and compiled by Abdul Akailmat, PhD
—
Previously Published on Historian Speaks
—
Image: Juneteenth Celebration at Emancipation Park 1880 touched up. A group photograph of thirty-one people at a Juneteenth Celebration in Emancipation Park in Houston’s Fourth Ward. Reverend Jack Yates is pictured on the left and Sallie Yates is pictured in the center toward the front in a black outfit
Wikimedia, Public Domain