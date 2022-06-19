JUNETEENTH: Freedom Day

This informational blog focuses on all things related to Juneteenth. Last year marked the 1st annual celebration of Juneteenth as a recognized federal holiday.

African Americans have long celebrated Freedom Day or Emancipation Day or Jubilee. The celebration originated in Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, it did not liberate enslaved people in areas under Confederate control . Freedom did not come to enslaved African Americans in Texas until June 19, 1865. More than 2,000 Union Troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that all enslaved people in the state of Texas were free by executive decree. Henceforth, this day was celebrated as Juneteenth.

NOTE: This blog was reprinted with and compiled by Abdul Akailmat, PhD

General on the national holiday

General on the Texas holiday

Media

Organizations

Texas

Curriculum

General on January 1st

Black Past

https://www.blackpast.org/african-american-history/january-1-1863-when-new-years-day-meant-freedom/

Wiki

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emancipation_Proclamation

Food and other traditions

https://www.today.com/tmrw/black-new-year-s-eve-traditions-covid-19-can-t-t203786

General on June 19th (6 months later)

Wiki

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juneteenth

Congressional Research Service

https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R44865.pdf

What to eat on Juneteenth

https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/a36479941/juneteenth-food-traditions/

Media

New York Times

https://www.nytimes.com/article/juneteenth-day-celebration.html

PBS

https://www.pbs.org/wnet/african-americans-many-rivers-to-cross/history/what-is-juneteenth/

CNBC

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/15/what-is-juneteenth-holidays-history-explained.html

CNN

https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/11/us/what-is-juneteenth-trnd/index.html

Organizations

National African American Museum of History and Culture

https://nmaahc.si.edu/events/juneteenth

ASALH

https://asalh.org/why-juneteenth-matters/

California Historical Association

https://californiahistoricalsociety.org/blog/the-history-of-juneteenth/

Library of Congress Blog

https://blogs.loc.gov/loc/2015/06/celebrating-juneteenth/

Texas

University of Texas at Austin

https://diversity.utexas.edu/2021/06/04/2021-juneteenth-celebrations/

Historical marker

https://atlas.thc.texas.gov/Details/5507017991/print

State holiday

https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/texas-bill-makes-juneteenth-an-official-state-holiday

Texas State Historical Association

https://www.tshaonline.org/handbook/entries/juneteenth

Curriculum

New York City Department of Education

https://www.schools.nyc.gov/learning/subjects/social-studies/juneteenth

Learning for Justice

https://www.learningforjustice.org/magazine/teaching-juneteenth

Democracy and Me

https://www.democracyandme.org/a-brief-history-of-juneteenth-including-resources-for-teachers-and-home-school-parents/

We are teachers

https://www.weareteachers.com/teaching-juneteenth/

Image: Juneteenth Celebration at Emancipation Park 1880 touched up. A group photograph of thirty-one people at a Juneteenth Celebration in Emancipation Park in Houston’s Fourth Ward. Reverend Jack Yates is pictured on the left and Sallie Yates is pictured in the center toward the front in a black outfit

Wikimedia, Public Domain