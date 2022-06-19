Get Daily Email
JUNETEENTH: Freedom Day

JUNETEENTH: Freedom Day

This informational blog focuses on all things related to Juneteenth.

This informational blog focuses on all things related to Juneteenth. Last year marked the 1st annual celebration of Juneteenth as a recognized federal holiday.

African Americans have long celebrated Freedom Day or Emancipation Day or Jubilee. The celebration originated in Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, it did not liberate enslaved people in areas under Confederate control . Freedom did not come to enslaved African Americans in Texas until June 19, 1865. More than 2,000 Union Troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that all enslaved people in the state of Texas were free by executive decree. Henceforth, this day was celebrated as Juneteenth. 

NOTE: This blog was reprinted with and compiled by Abdul Akailmat, PhD

General on the national holiday
General on the Texas holiday
Media
Organizations
Texas
Curriculum

General on January 1st

Black Past
https://www.blackpast.org/african-american-history/january-1-1863-when-new-years-day-meant-freedom/

Wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emancipation_Proclamation

Food and other traditions
https://www.today.com/tmrw/black-new-year-s-eve-traditions-covid-19-can-t-t203786

General on June 19th (6 months later)

Wiki
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juneteenth

Congressional Research Service
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R44865.pdf

What to eat on Juneteenth
https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/a36479941/juneteenth-food-traditions/

Media

New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/article/juneteenth-day-celebration.html

PBS
https://www.pbs.org/wnet/african-americans-many-rivers-to-cross/history/what-is-juneteenth/

CNBC
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/06/15/what-is-juneteenth-holidays-history-explained.html

CNN
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/11/us/what-is-juneteenth-trnd/index.html

Organizations

National African American Museum of History and Culture
https://nmaahc.si.edu/events/juneteenth

ASALH
https://asalh.org/why-juneteenth-matters/

California Historical Association
https://californiahistoricalsociety.org/blog/the-history-of-juneteenth/

Library of Congress Blog
https://blogs.loc.gov/loc/2015/06/celebrating-juneteenth/

Texas

University of Texas at Austin
https://diversity.utexas.edu/2021/06/04/2021-juneteenth-celebrations/

Historical marker
https://atlas.thc.texas.gov/Details/5507017991/print

State holiday
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/texas-bill-makes-juneteenth-an-official-state-holiday

Texas State Historical Association
https://www.tshaonline.org/handbook/entries/juneteenth

Curriculum

New York City Department of Education
https://www.schools.nyc.gov/learning/subjects/social-studies/juneteenth

Learning for Justice
https://www.learningforjustice.org/magazine/teaching-juneteenth

Democracy and Me
https://www.democracyandme.org/a-brief-history-of-juneteenth-including-resources-for-teachers-and-home-school-parents/

We are teachers
https://www.weareteachers.com/teaching-juneteenth/

 

Previously Published on Historian Speaks

 

Image: Juneteenth Celebration at Emancipation Park 1880 touched up. A group photograph of thirty-one people at a Juneteenth Celebration in Emancipation Park in Houston’s Fourth Ward. Reverend Jack Yates is pictured on the left and Sallie Yates is pictured in the center toward the front in a black outfit

Wikimedia, Public Domain

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

