Just Stick to Parenting: I Miss You, Dad

In this episode of the JSTP podcast, Doyin shares a few of his favorite stories about his dad who passed away a year ago.

A few other things you’ll find in this episode:

– How Doyin got a concussion coaching his daughter’s 1st Grade basketball team over the weekend (3:00)

– Doyin’s birth story (21:00)

– How Doyin and his dad bonded over KFC and WWF (now WWE) (25:00)

– Doyin’s Dad’s motto for life (33:00)

– Is it OK to give your kids ice cream for breakfast? (49:00)

