The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Just Stick to Parenting: Privilege and Coronavirus

Just Stick to Parenting: Privilege and Coronavirus

Doyin Richards talks about how privilege plays a role in how we react to the Coronavirus.

by Leave a Comment

“Just stick to parenting, dude.” Those are words host Doyin Richards has heard far too often. Doyin is a best-selling author and dynamic keynote speaker, but he’s mostly known for being one of America’s most respected voices in the realm of modern fatherhood. For years, he only talked about neutral parenting topics like ponytails and playdates on his popular social media platforms to keep everyone happy — which worked out nicely for everyone except for him.

Eventually, he decided to speak his truth and pivoted to race-relations, mental health, healthy masculinity, feminism, politics, and more. Many loved the change. Some didn’t. Either way, he knew that the world isn’t going to improve unless tough topics are candidly addressed. Get ready for rants, revelations, and realness from Doyin as he tackles hot-button topics, dishes out parenting advice, and delivers strong opinions in his unique and often humorous style. And yes, he will “just stick to parenting,” because all of those topics are important when it comes to raising tiny humans.

In this episode, Doyin Richards talks about how privilege plays a role in how we react to the Coronavirus.

Previously Published on Stitcher

Shutterstock

About Doyin Richards

Doyin is a best-selling parenting author, keynote speaker, champion of diversity & inclusion, and host of the Just Stick To Parenting podcast.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

