Justin Oglesby: Conversionly

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast Justin Oglesby talks about professionalism and his company Conversionly. How fragile life is and making the most out of you time.

In This Episode:

[1:59] What does championship leadership mean to Justin?

[4:13] Who is Justin Oglesby and what brought him to where he is today?

[11:24] Leaders that have influenced him.

[14:24] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.

[18:58] A turning point inside of his life.

[22:30] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“Be professional in every aspect at whatever you are doing, at any given time.”

“Life is fragile and we always take it for granted.”

“Time is going to pass regardless, what you do with your time that passes is going to determine where you are at. “

“Your life right now is an accumulation of little miniature decisions that you have made over the past days, moving forward, you realize that every decision you make you are always on either the side of up or the side of down. “

About The Guest:

My first company was an e-commerce site focused on bull riding apparel. From there I learned the power of digital marketing. I then created a digital marketing agency focused on lead generation for local businesses.

Within the year I quickly scaled to multiple six figures. During that time I realized that lead generation isn’t that hard if you knew what you were doing. But turning leads into qualified appointments (meaningful sales conversations) is where a lot of my clients and colleagues were struggling.

That led me to partner with my friend and business partner, Zach Williams, to start Conversionly. In a nutshell, we help our clients build custom internal sales agents and appointment setters to turn more of their leads into appointments and close more deals allowing them to grow and scale quickly.

