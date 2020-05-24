K Mcclendon – ‘For Lizzo’

By Button Poetry
.
.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:01
for Liz oh I have seen God she was
00:09
dressed in silver sequins on TV she was
00:12
ass up in her hips were immeasurable
00:15
body glitter disco ball shaking America
00:19
out to finally say it out loud
00:21
fat bitches are sexy let’s say it let’s
00:26
say it together let’s say it together
00:29
fans bitches are sexy God she played flu
00:34
over a hip-hop beat and torqued like her
00:36
thighs invented thunder a baddie and a
00:40
scholar heaven’s gates in the spotlight
00:43
I have never found something worthy
00:45
enough to kneel before but this god I
00:48
can move like this God I can believe
00:51
because here she is performing her
00:54
miracles being fat black femme all at
00:58
once giving classical music at rap beat
01:01
and slapping it on the charts
01:03
thank you God Liz oh to see your Chin’s
01:06
on Billboard to see your lingerie draped
01:10
sexy over the curve of your belly
01:12
titties washing over the sides of you so
01:15
hot we gonna split in the middle of the
01:17
winter so hot we’re demanding to be
01:20
worshipped what is praise if not the
01:22
body’s way of exalting desire in this
01:25
world I have found so few mirrors that
01:28
don’t change something about me upon
01:30
reflection but you but you God don’t ask
01:34
me to beg forgiveness before I am
01:37
accepted into your kingdom of self-love
01:39
and jiggle you tell me there is no sin
01:43
of size no physical measure of
01:45
worthiness you challenge me to use my
01:48
body in all of its black magic so excuse
01:51
me while I feel myself alone at the
01:55
party
01:56
on stage in front of a crowd like God
01:59
intended so I quit buying purses all
02:02
together and use my titties to hold
02:04
everything
02:05
I hide blunts in my backpack and walk
02:07
into the concert I make the room quake
02:10
with my voice in step if shame is the
02:13
foundation of myself hate then radical
02:15
self-love is the wrecking ball I’m
02:17
handling tonight and we’re gonna show
02:19
that motherfucker who’s boss god I mean
02:25
Liz oh I mean the girl getting it to the
02:27
tempo fat black femme who looks like me
02:30
the only shrinking is you need to worry
02:32
about grows out your head you are a rich
02:36
harvest a heavy celebration a body born
02:40
worthy of all this praise
02:44
[Applause]
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
