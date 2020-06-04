K Mcclendon – ‘Protest’

By Button Poetry

K McClendon, performing at Honey in Minneapolis, MN.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02

So there is nothing more American than a protest and

00:07

I say protest, because ain’t that what America been doing?

00:11

What she was built on. Ain’t that what them white folks did?

00:14

Threw a fit in the streets, fired guns until someone listened, and once they got what they wanted they forgot they home training.

00:21

Forgot who built this shit.

00:23

Rewrote history till it was so full of white lies that started to taste right, and now we can’t tell the difference

00:28

between education and Eurocentrism.

00:31

So here we are, in the street, blood up to our hips and we wield signs.

00:36

We can all find something to protest and still, when white people do it

00:41

they call it a party. When black folk do they call it a riot. And there is no greater way to explain oppression,

00:47

no better metaphor for privilege. The white man gets angry, it’s business. The black man gets angry, it’s dangerous.

00:54

See, the white man packed brown bodies like meat into the bellies of ship after ship. Brought them to his

01:01

America, and now he’s got the nerve to tell us to go back to Africa.

01:05

He says, “Ferguson, sit down, Kaepernick, stand up, hands up.” Shoot.

01:11

He say,

01:12

“You know, if they want to protest they can do it in a way that is easy to ignore. A way

01:18

that doesn’t make my white guilt claw out of my saltwater stomach. I hate the way it burns.”

01:25

You see, he don’t want to choke on all that history he kept at the far back o’ his throat.

01:29

But now anytime he fix his mouth to say any version of n*gga,

01:32

he can’t help but to cough up bones.

01:36

His teeth are ivory tombstones.

01:39

Tongue a wilted flesh flower, and I stand before him.

01:45

And I alone am the party and the riot.

01:47

I am the white rapper and the black cop. The black rapper dancing on a cop car unbothered,

01:54

breathing black joy given a body.

01:56

I have both thrown the cookout and been invited to it. I am the

02:01

interracial marriage that lasted till death did them part. My mother

02:06

married a black man knowing she may one day have to put back together the mosaic of his splintered body.

02:13

Knowing she would split her legs and birth an ocean. One darker than her mother.

02:18

Knew her child would have her eyes, but a wider nose.

02:22

But I wonder if she knew she would have to watch her heart march in the street over another acquittal.

02:28

Watch her heart cry in the street as blood

02:31

overflows and gurgles out of the sewers while they keep marching until it’s proved. They matter.

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video