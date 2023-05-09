Kevin Joseph: CMO in a Box

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Kevin Joseph talks about investing in yourself, understanding what fear is, the importance of taking good care of your team and understanding how to be the best humble leader that you can be for your team.

In This Episode:

[1:46] What does championship leadership mean to Kevin?

[2:42] Who is Kevin Joseph and what brought him to where he is today?

[7:42] Leaders that have influenced him.

[9:24] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.

[14:04] A turning point inside of his life.

[20:21] Episode takeaways.

About The Guest:

Kevin Joseph.

For the past 5 years I have been a trusted paid advertising marketer to some of the world’s most impactful eCommerce and coaching brands.

During my journey I saw how entrepreneurs were being overcharged by “gurus” & Facebook Ad Agencies to only deliver these people terrible results & leave them worse than they originally were.

The “AH-HA moment struck me & I realized that people who are looking for growth need to be shown how to do it. Not it being done for them.

That’s why I created an all-inclusive consulting agency to be the angel over entrepreneurs shoulder & show them how to scale their brands using paid advertising.

Now I am helping hundreds of eCom brands & coaches instantly obtain their own high- performing marketing team without spending hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Resources:

instagram: @itskevinjoseph

workwithkevinj.com

Linkedin

Posted in Podcast and tagged Championship Leadership, Kevin Joseph, Leadership, Nate Bailey, podcast

