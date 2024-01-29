Knowing Yourself Is Not Always a Good Thing. Exploring the Duality of Self-Awareness

Know thyself… Know thyself… Hmm… A concept that has resonated through time and culture. A concept so strong and profound, it has captivated philosophers, writers, artists, and you. And this isn’t by accident—it holds great promise.

It promises that after you have known thyself, you would have attained self-mastery, purpose, and intentional living. But everything has a darker side—and “know thyself” isn’t an exception. But how can knowing yourself be bad, you may ask? Please let me elaborate.

…

THE LIGHT AND DARK OF ‘KNOW THYSELF’

Self-awareness, the human ability to think about our thoughts, emotions, and behaviors as if we are seeing them from an outside perspective—obviously, this is a very powerful ability.

This ability helps us understand our motivations, spot patterns, and guide us into becoming our ideal selves. Like an artist uses vision with the knowledge of light and shadow to make a work of art on a canvas. Likewise, by knowing ourselves, we become the artists of our own lives, crafting the narrative of who we are.

However, just as prolonged exposure to the sun can make vibrant colors more dull, excessive self-introspection can distort our image of who we actually are. By excessively searching for who we are, we risk creating unrealistic narratives about ourselves. Think about the time you watched a movie, and you started acting like the movie character for a little while, only to snap back to reality because that person in the movie isn’t who you actually are.

According to research by Dr. Tasha Eurich, heightened self-introspection does not always equate to true self-knowledge. In fact, it can turn into self-hate fueled by self-criticism that keeps us trapped in a cycle of anxiety and hurt.

WHERE TO DRAW THE LINE

So since we know that excessive self-introspection is harmful, how do we know when to stop it so we don’t cross that line? The answer lies not in the self-examination itself, but in its purpose.

Basically, if our aim is to uncover our flaws and shortcomings, then it becomes a tool that will only bring harm. However, if we shift our focus from self-criticism to self-acceptance, then it becomes the helper it was designed to be. Understanding and accepting that we are works in progress, with strengths and weaknesses, we can really build the foundation for genuine happiness and enlightenment.

The journey towards self-acceptance requires a delicate balance. We must know and understand our shortcomings without letting them define who we are. Imagine a gardener taking care of a rose bush—she sees and understands that thorns grow on rose bushes, but her focus is on nurturing the actual rose and helping it bloom—not paying much mind to the thorns or the injuries she gets from them. All she cares about is taking care of the beautiful roses.

DON’T DO IT ALONE

Embarking on this path of self-acceptance is a very daunting task, especially when you plan on doing it alone. This is where the importance of people you trust and you know love you comes into play.

These trusted individuals that will be honest and compassionate will be able to give you much-needed constructive criticism. They are not there to judge or condemn you, but to offer gentle guidance and sweet support when you need it.

…

Don’t just seek to “know thyself”; do it with compassion, honesty, and a deep love for who you are. This journey to self-discovery is a lifelong one, armed to the teeth with twists and doubts. But you will have those moments of clarity that will make everything worth it.

—

***

Photo credit: Mathieu Stern on Unsplash