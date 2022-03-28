Lalibre.net Tecnologías Comunitarias Joins the APC Network

By APCNews

LaLibre.net Tecnologías Comunitarias is an organisation that, since 2014, has been working with a focus on the use and development of technologies from a community perspective and for the common good, supporting social movements, organisations and people who fight for social justice and equality in the community. Its work has focused mainly on Ecuador, but it also provides services, advice and support in other parts of Latin America.

LaLibre.net currently offers the following services:

Secure hosting for websites and organisational clouds

Audio broadcast for community media

Design and development of websites and applications

Secure videoconferencing services

Localised enterprise resource planning (ERP) for non-profit organisations with budget accounting

Digital security training and implementations that focus on comprehensive security

Advice and technical support

Training.

APCNews spoke to Jonathan Finlay at LaLibre.net about the organisation’s reasons and hopes for joining the APC network.

APCNews: Why did you decide to join the APC network?

Finlay: As LaLibre.net Tecnologías Comunitarias we share the principles and objectives of APC and its members, so for some years now we have wanted to participate and be part of this group with the purpose of sharing experiences, strategies and projects with other organisations that work in the use of ICTs as tools for human development and social justice. We also believe that this link with APC will allow us to strengthen our organisation and generate new networking opportunities.

APCNews: What do you think you can contribute as a member? And what do you expect from APC?

Finlay: We are excited to be able to contribute with our experience in accompanying and advising on the use of ICTs to organisations and people who fight for social justice, in the development of strategies in different areas such as the implementation and development of information systems, training and research, among others. We also believe that we can support and actively participate with APC and its members. We really want to create new relationships and networking.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

We believe that we can take advantage of the experience of the other network members and strengthen our organisation through common work.

—

Previously Published on apc with Creative Commons Licenses

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock