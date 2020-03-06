Last Day

I

The steeple bells toll.

In three hours I must be on a bus.

I do not want to leave

and I do not want to do

all the things I still need to do:

clean, pack, say good bye. . .

and have I left off “cry”?

a perfectly honest rhyme

for which I am not feeling time –

or, more precisely, not feeling.

And isn’t that what departures are

for me: A history of not feeling

from father to lover to sons?

II

“On the road again” — us men

not feeling the grief that surges

and recycles itself again and again.

And where does it go, blocked like that?

What great shoebox full of bubblegum cards

does each departure get filed in, traded for –

What cost these rituals of manhood,

This loneliness of love without tears?

III

How silence imprisons us.

How we fear that if we begin

to weep it will not stop.

What price do we pay

for such manliness?

stalwarts all,

standing tall,

standing tall.

—

