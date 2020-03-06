Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Last Day

Last Day

What cost these rituals of manhood, this loneliness of love without tears?

by Leave a Comment

Last Day

I

The steeple bells toll.
In three hours I must be on a bus.
I do not want to leave
and I do not want to do
all the things I still need to do:
clean, pack, say good bye. . .

and have I left off “cry”?
a perfectly honest rhyme
for which I am not feeling time –
or, more precisely, not feeling.

And isn’t that what departures are
for me: A history of not feeling
from father to lover to sons?

II

“On the road again” — us men
not feeling the grief that surges
and recycles itself again and again.

And where does it go, blocked like that?
What great shoebox full of bubblegum cards
does each departure get filed in, traded for –
What cost these rituals of manhood,
This loneliness of love without tears?

III

How silence imprisons us.
How we fear that if we begin
to weep it will not stop.

What price do we pay
for such manliness?

stalwarts all,
standing tall,
standing tall.

 

Shutterstock

 

About Michael S Glaser

Michael S. Glaser is a Professor Emeritus at St. Mary’s College of Maryland where he received the Dodge Endowed Award for Excellence in Teaching. He has edited three anthologies of poetry, published seven volumes his own work and served as Poet Laureate of Maryland from 2004 through 2009. Most recently, he co-edited with Kevin Young the Complete Poems of Lucille Clifton. More at www.michaelsglaser.com

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.