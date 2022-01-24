Lessons from the Magical Chief / Bills Football Game

I’m no big football fan. In full disclosure, I have probably watched a dozen football games from start to finish in my entire life.

Some commentators are calling last night’s match-up between the KC Chiefs & the Buffalo Bills one of the BEST playoff games in NFL history. Why?

✅ There were 4 lead changes in the last 2 minutes of the game with 25 points scored during that time.

✅ Patrick Mahomes, our quarterback, was given only 13 seconds to tie the game and send the Chiefs into overtime.

✅ Harrison Butker, our kicker, nailed the 49-yard game-tying goal attempt.

✅ Travis Kelce, our starting tight-end, scored the game-winning, TD catch in overtime.

✅ Both quarterbacks made NFL history with an over 70% pass completion rate (PM-78%; JA-70%); no turnovers; and both rushed for over 60 yards (PM-69; JA-68).

There are 5 lessons I’m taking away from that magical game including:

✅ Don’t give up. It ain’t over till it’s over. Even when everything looks grim and hopeless, believe that any challenges you face are surmountable. Andy Reid, the Chiefs’ Head Coach, in referring to Mahomes reportedly said, “When things look grim, be the grim reaper.”

✅ Believe in your own ability. No matter the external circumstances, believe in your own skills and talent. Bet on yourself. After a couple of early mishaps where Butker missed the extra post-touchdown point and then a field goal, costing the Chiefs a crucial 4 points, he STILL rose to the occasion to tie the game when it most counted!

✅ Be resilient. Use your muscle memory, your prior training, to combat the in-the-moment pressure. Butker, Mahomes and every single CHIEFS player had to summon their mental and physical strength multiple times to perform under extremely adverse circumstances.

✅ Trust your team. Have each other’s backs. Trust each other to do the right thing with everyone leveraging their own talents for the collective good.

✅ Celebrate success. The Chiefs are the first team to host 4 back to back AFC championship games, and you better believe this whole city is celebrating right now!

—

Republished with permission from author’s LinkedIn page.

Photo: iStock