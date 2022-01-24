Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Lessons from the Magical Chief / Bills Football Game

Lessons from the Magical Chief / Bills Football Game

How a non-football fan became a believer.

by

I’m no big football fan. In full disclosure, I have probably watched a dozen football games from start to finish in my entire life.

Some commentators are calling last night’s match-up between the KC Chiefs & the Buffalo Bills one of the BEST playoff games in NFL history. Why?

✅ There were 4 lead changes in the last 2 minutes of the game with 25 points scored during that time.
✅ Patrick Mahomes, our quarterback, was given only 13 seconds to tie the game and send the Chiefs into overtime.
✅ Harrison Butker, our kicker, nailed the 49-yard game-tying goal attempt.
✅ Travis Kelce, our starting tight-end, scored the game-winning, TD catch in overtime.
✅ Both quarterbacks made NFL history with an over 70% pass completion rate (PM-78%; JA-70%); no turnovers; and both rushed for over 60 yards (PM-69; JA-68).

There are 5 lessons I’m taking away from that magical game including:

✅ Don’t give up. It ain’t over till it’s over. Even when everything looks grim and hopeless, believe that any challenges you face are surmountable. Andy Reid, the Chiefs’ Head Coach, in referring to Mahomes reportedly said, “When things look grim, be the grim reaper.”

✅ Believe in your own ability. No matter the external circumstances, believe in your own skills and talent. Bet on yourself. After a couple of early mishaps where Butker missed the extra post-touchdown point and then a field goal, costing the Chiefs a crucial 4 points, he STILL rose to the occasion to tie the game when it most counted!

✅ Be resilient. Use your muscle memory, your prior training, to combat the in-the-moment pressure. Butker, Mahomes and every single CHIEFS player had to summon their mental and physical strength multiple times to perform under extremely adverse circumstances.

✅ Trust your team. Have each other’s backs. Trust each other to do the right thing with everyone leveraging their own talents for the collective good.

✅ Celebrate success. The Chiefs are the first team to host 4 back to back AFC championship games, and you better believe this whole city is celebrating right now!

Republished with permission from author’s LinkedIn page.

Photo: iStock

About Michelle Wimes

Michelle is a strategic leader who is deft at implementing change management strategies necessary for a comprehensive and effective diversity and inclusion and professional development program.

In her current role, Michelle has been charged with being a strategic advisor and educator to the Children’s Mercy Hospital System (CM) where she uses data to assess cultural competency and develops action plans to close gaps. Representing the perspective of patients, families, employees, community partners, and suppliers, she also collaborates with CM leaders to address health disparities and foster a workplace culture of inclusion while establishing and maintaining relationships with peers and partners in key organizations.

Michelle was most recently the Chief Diversity and Professional Development Officer for Ogletree Deakins, LLP where she built an award-winning program from the ground up over the course of nine years. Previously, Michelle practiced law for 14 years, where she handled all aspects of employment litigation while serving as an equity partner at a Kansas City-based firm. She focused on matters involving employment discrimination, harassment, and civil rights issues while representing clients before administrative agencies and courts.

Michelle is a nationally renowned presenter and author on professional development, diversity and inclusion issues in the workplace on topics such as, “Engaging Decision[1]makers and Practice Group Leaders in Diversity and Inclusion Efforts;” “Aligning Associate Competencies and Diversity Principles;” and “Reconciling Diversity, Inclusion & Meritocracy: Challenges & Opportunities.” She has presented before organizations such as the Association of Corporate Counsel, the Practicing Law Institute, The Diversity and Flexibility Alliance, the National Association of Legal Professionals, the Professional Development Institute, and the Association of Law Firm Diversity Professionals.

Michelle has been recognized for her many professional contributions. In 2021, the Kansas City Business Journal recognized her as one of 25 local “Women Who Mean Business.” In 2020, she was awarded the Sly James Diversity and Inclusion Award given to members of the Kansas City area legal community for their contributions to diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. In 2018, she received Missouri Lawyer Media’s inaugural diversity and inclusion award honoring 20 state-wide individuals and organizations “for significantly advancing diversity, inclusion and dignity of all people in Missouri’s legal profession.” In 2016, she received the National Congress of Black Women’s “Greater Good Award for Public Service” and was selected as a “Champion of Change” by the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center in 2015. Ingram’s Magazine also honored her in 2015 as one of “50 Missourians You Should Know.”

Michelle has also been published in the ABA Journal, The Federal Lawyer Magazine, Bloomberg Law, MultiCultural Law, and Global Legal Post. She resides in Kansas City with her husband, Judge Brian C. Wimes, and their three daughters

