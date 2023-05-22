Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Let Them, Let Yourself

Let Them, Let Yourself

Man Hacks, Part 12

by Leave a Comment

You Matter, And So Does Your Mental Health

If you spend any time on social media, you might notice an abundance of unsolicited psychological counseling. The dispensers of said advice range from actual psychologists and gurus, to tarot card readers and lay people with zero credentials.

I’ve noticed some patterns and themes with this so-called advice. Here are the more common ones:

If they wanted to, they would.

If they love you, they’ll show it.

Don’t live in other people’s heads.

Let them.

The theme here is other people, not self. Let other people do what they must or want in order to show you what it is they want or need.

I get all this. It’s all quite liberating to live this way. It is, quite simply, detaching one’s self from the draining emotions of others.

What I’d like to add to these premises, is the vital importance of reshaping the “other people” thinking toward one’s self.

The “let them” philosophy can easily be converted to “let me.”

If they wanted to they would, becomes: If I wanted to, I would.

The best one: Don’t live inside my own head.

And so on.

The moment we—the individual—give ourselves permission to do, be, and live as we wish, our minds are indeed free.

It starts by asking ourselves, why am I chained to my thoughts? Are the troubles in my life really troubles, or simply challenges?

Are they bills we have to pay, or reflections of where we have arrived in life?

Is it a relationship in turmoil, or an opportunity to gather evidence for what is to come next?

Yes, let’s let all the others around us do their own thing, and yes, it’s true, they’re likely not even thinking about us. But let’s take more time to challenge our own thinking.

Why am I thinking this way?

Why am I over there, and not here?

Why am I not letting myself?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

Photo by Total Shape on Unsplash

About Taylor García

Taylor García is the author of short story collection, FUNCTIONAL FAMILIES from Unsolicited Press, and the novel, SLIP SOUL from TouchPoint Press. García's stories and essays have appeared in numerous journals and magazines, and he holds an MFA in Writing from Pacific University Oregon. He lives in Southern California with his family. Connect: Website: www.BTaylorGarcia.com, or on Twitter: @BTaylorGarcia Instagram: @BTaylorGarcia

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x