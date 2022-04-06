Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / 'Let's [Not] Go, Brandon!'

‘Let’s [Not] Go, Brandon!’

The raging bitterness and over last year’s presidential election is continuing to overflow and shows no signs of stopping.

The raging bitterness and over last year’s presidential election is continuing to overflow and shows no signs of stopping. And now an apolitical NASCAR driver has become part of that campaign of anger.

You may have heard the chant “Let’s Go, Brandon” in certain inappropriate situations as code for “F___ Joe Biden” — even, at times, in churches.

For what it’s worth, Brandon Brown is a NASCAR driver who won his first race a few months ago, and while a sportscaster was interviewing him a group of fans was chanting that vulgar anti-Biden diatribe behind them. Perhaps in a diplomatic way, she said they were saying, “Let’s go, Brandon!”

Wrong.

Clearly, we have a situation where folks can’t accept defeat graciously and work with opponents to make this country a better place. And since the epithet is “clean,” that will make it acceptable for Biden-hating Christians to express their unwillingness to bow to the inevitable.

 

But you best believe that God sees the heart, and if the heart is wrong so will the resultant actions be.

And for that matter, Brown, while he did vote for Donald Trump, said in a recent op-ed that he had no intention of being a focal point of the anti-Biden campaign. He said that he was interested only in winning his next race.

So “let’s not go, Brandon.”

 

About Rick Nowlin

Rick Nowlin is the former jazz critic for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a jazz musician long interested in issues surrounding contemporary masculinity. He has for years been engaged with the local social dance community as well. Rick blogs at https://uncommonsensecommentary.blogspot.com/

