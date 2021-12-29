LGBTQ+ Inclusive Curriculum

Queer young adult fiction continues to become more prevalent. In fact, the top-ranked New York Times Young Adult Paperback Bestseller — They Both Die at the End (Adam Silvera, 2017) — centers on two gay teens. No longer are queer characters just supporting actors. They are now protagonists. Teachers have easy access to a multitude of books with queer protagonists from a wide variety of intersecting identities: a non-binary teen (I Wish You All the Best), a Black gay teen (The Black Flamingo), a Black transgender teen (Felix Ever After), a Latina lesbian teen (Juliet Takes a Breath), a large-bodied gay male teen (Here the Whole Time), to name a few.

In each text, there is struggle, but each one ends in a positive way. The narrative isn’t focused on bullying, or suicide, or AIDS, but rather on both the banality of queerness and the positive aspects of queer identities. This is what queer youth need — to see affirmative portrayals of themselves in the curriculum. All young people need exposure to texts with characters who reflect their own identities, who open windows to others who are different, and who provide doors to new experiences and realities but, unfortunately, windows into the lives of LGBTQ+ students are still left out in school classrooms despite the growing number of queer texts.

In classroom spaces today, dialogue surrounding queerness often centers on harassment and bullying, and usually happens retroactively instead of proactively. Educators must push for different conversations to create safer and more inclusive learning environments for LGBTQ+ students, and queer young adult fiction can be utilized to make this a reality. By including texts with queer characters, teachers expose students to the normalcy of queerness and the joyful aspects of queer lives. Students can observe commonalities between queer and straight people, which not only makes queer students feel more welcome, but it gives them greater access to in-groups instead of constantly being pushed to the margins.

Imagine sitting in a high school classroom as a queer student. The teacher introduces a book with a transgender protagonist, a book with a non-binary protagonist, and a book with a gay male protagonist, right alongside other young adult fiction with straight, cis protagonists. All the characters, regardless of their gender or sexual identity, experience hardships, hope, and happiness. The stories don’t solely focus on trauma and coming out, but on everyday occurrences in the lives of teens. Educators can challenge what is normalized in school classrooms by making queer identities normal, rather than othered. It is my sincere hope that queer people growing up today will stop hiding behind masks, will come out sooner, live freer, and be their true and authentic selves without ever knowing anything different. Exposing students to queer young adult fiction is an easy place to start.

1) They Both Die at the End (Adam Silvera)

Mateo and Rufus don’t know each other, but they are both going to die today. They meet up for a great last hurrah.

2) I Wish You All the Best (Mason Deaver)

Ben de Backer comes out as non-binary to their parents and is thrown out of their house. They move in with their estranged sister and meet Nathan. A relationship grows into more than just a friendship.

3) The Black Flamingo (Dean Atta)

At university, Michael discovers drag and becomes the Black Flamingo. Written in beautiful prose, Atta unpacks what it means to come from two vastly different identities.

4) Felix Ever After (Kacen Callender)

Felix’s classmate posts his dead name for all his peers to see. Felix plots revenge, but along the way, his resentful feelings diminish, and he gains self-confidence and self-worth.

5) Juliet Takes a Breath (Gabby Rivera)

Juliet Palante, a Latina from the Bronx, gets to spend the summer in Portland, Oregon with her favorite White feminist author, Harlowe. But Harlowe is nothing like Juliet thought. Juliet discovers new definitions of feminism and queerness through her intersectional identities.

6) Here the Whole Time (Vitor Martins)

Felipe is terribly insecure about his body, and his feelings heighten when he must share a bedroom with his lifelong crush, Caio. Felipe’s self-doubt fades as the two boys spend more time together. Can a blossoming friendship turn into something more?

7) Date Me, Bryson Keller (Kevin van Whye)

Bryson Keller dates a new girl every week. Kai Sheridan asks Bryson out not expecting him to say yes, but he does. Bryson is popular, handsome, and undeniably not gay. What will happen between the two boys when the week is up?

8) The Sky Blues (Robbie Couch)

Sky Baker wants nothing more than to be invisible at school, but he steps out of his comfort zone to create the best promposal ever. When his plan is leaked, Sky wants to leave town, but his classmates come together to lessen his “blues.”

9) Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe (Benjamin Alire Sáenz)

Aristotle is angry. Dante is happy-go-lucky. When the two meet at the local swimming pool, it seems as if they have nothing in common, but an unlikely friendship ensues. The two navigate what it means to be gay in the 1980s.

10) Running with Lions (Julian Winters)

Sebastian’s childhood friend Emir, who he hasn’t seen in years, shows up at the same summer soccer camp. Old memories surface and Emir is hesitant to reconnect, but Sebastian realizes that the success of the team relies on Emir. Sebastian vouches to work with Emir on his soccer skills and as the two spend extra time together, a platonic relationship turns into something more.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

