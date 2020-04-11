Life Adjustments to Handle the COVID-19 Crisis

One of the steep measures implemented by the government to combat the current COVID-19 virus is for people to practice social distancing and staying at home. These measures are critical to flatten the curve and fully eradicate the virus.

During this crisis, we must do our part and stay united to perform these measures so that we can resume back to our normal lives soon. We must adjustments in our lives during this period to better handle the COVID-19 crisis.

One of the major adjustments that I must make is relating to working from home arrangement. Gone are the days that I can have water cooler chats with my co-workers or having enjoyable chit chats with them over lunch. Issues that I encounter at work or brainstorming sessions that we have to bounce off ideas for certain projects are not just a table or a few tables away. Though the physical face to face interactions are gone, my co-workers and I are still very connected, thanks to the advent of the technology. We use the latest technology tools such as video conferencing and screen sharing to resolve issues and brainstorm ideas.

My workstation is no longer the L-shape desk with a comfortable ergonomic office chair. I have carved out a corner of my living room as my home office, complete with a study desk and a comfortable but not ergonomic office chair. I have placed two tiny cabinets and a beanbag at the corner to mark off that corner as my home office. As I am now working solo, I need to make a few changes to my home-work environment, to ensure that I remain motivated and efficient as I was back in the office in the company of my co-worker. Firstly, I turn off all the notifications for all my social media apps so that I will not be distracted during work (in office, we are not allowed to check our social media apps freely, which is a great way to ensure productivity and efficiency). Secondly, I inform my family members not to chat with me when I am at that corner and not to watch television at the living room during my office hours. Lastly, I ensure that I take breaks and step out of the home office corner at appropriate times, so as to refresh myself in order to work better. Having a corner is also very critical to ensure that you maintain work-life balance, as I noticed that I work longer hours when I work from home because the distinction between work and personal life is blurred.

The other major adjustment that I make is relating to my workout regimes, as I am not able to go to the gym anymore. I have bought a few items for my home workout sessions, an exercise mat, and yoga blocks. As it is easy to lose motivation when you do not have scheduled gym classes to attend, I have blocked my calendar with dedicated timings per week for my home workout routines and include a good mix of cardio exercises to make it more fun and enjoyable.

The last major adjustment that I need to make is relating to social interactions and connections with friends. I love checking out new restaurants and bars and having a nice dinner and drinks with friends, especially on Friday nights. Dinner and drinking sessions are a great way to unwind and end the work week on a good note. With this current situation, my friends and I organise quarantini sessions on Friday nights, where we have a group face time and have a nice chat and cheers over the drinks we each have on our hands.

Through these adjustments made, I have realized that we humans are very adaptable creatures. So long as we have the right and positive mindset, we can undertake changes to tackle the challenges that we face. I am very confident that if everyone is socially responsible, stays united and undertake the measures seriously, we will be able to get out of this crisis soon. Ending this with the most important tagline during this crisis – “Stay at home, save lives”.

