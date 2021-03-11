Life is Messy. Make a Choice.

In Aikido, I practice the technique for tsuki, the punch to the stomach, chest, or head. I wait it out until the punch nearly touches. I take a hit if I have to. I enter into the attack. I apply the technique to myself. I end the attack.

The late Mizukami Sensei said, “Wait it out. Don’t move too early. Take a glancing blow, if you have to. You’re not going to get away scot-free. It’s one time.”

So, I wait it out until the very last moment. I move into the punch with my body in profile, not giving the attacker, the uke, an open target. I may take a hit, albeit a glancing blow. In waiting it out, the attacker fully extends his punch, and is off balance.

I let the punch pass me. I execute the technique, whether it’s kotegaeshi (wrist lock) or iriminage (clothesline to the head). It’s one time.

At any moment, I choose whether to let the attacker pass and walk away, or take him down, ending the attack. I choose one or the other. If I freeze, just stand there, the attacker takes me out. I’m in No Man’s Land.

Sensei said, “Take a glancing blow if you have to. You’re not going to get away scot-free.” There’s no perfect attack. There’s no perfect technique. It’s messy. Like life is messy. There’s no perfect life. We’re not going to get away scot-free. When I choose to do what’s meaningful to me, there will always be costs and sacrifices to make. That’s just life.

I choose whether to let the attack pass or end the attack. The attacker chooses whether to continue in his attack, accepting the consequences or stand down. It’s a choice. Much like life.

When I choose to do what‘s meaningful to me, I choose to be uncomfortable. I choose to enter the attack, to enter what I fear. That fear could be some 250-pound man coming to punch my head off or asking a woman that I like a lot, if she would like to get sushi. Both have polarized relevance. Still, I choose what to do and accept the consequences of my actions. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

NBA Hall of Famer, the late Kobe Bryant said that he didn’t have a problem with people who didn’t possess his work ethic. He said, “I have a problem with people, who expect to be great, but don’t put in the work.” Amen.

Life is messy. Choosing what’s meaningful, to become my greater-than version, to become the better person, I choose the uncomfortable. No shit. I won’t get away, scot-free. I take life’s glancing blows. That’s just what I do.

I worked with my therapist Lance to heal my childhood trauma and depression. I looked at my anger and fear of my dad. Hell, that was terrifying. Then, I remembered the late Mizukami Sensei, who said, “Make it work.” “Just train. It’s not like you have to get somewhere.” I chose to take on my fear and anger.

O-Sensei said, “True victory is victory over oneself.” I’m my GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) opponent. I overcome me. I enter what I fear, the fear within me. I just train.

My zero, my starting point was, “I’m no good. I’m a fucking loser.” Taking my baby steps, I hated on myself a lot less. I couldn’t simply love myself from my zero. I evolved into space, “I’m okay.” Cheryl Hunter taught me the invaluable gift of kindness. She said, “Be kind to others. Be kind to yourself.” So, I just train. Nothing, but mad love and respect to Cheryl.

I’m not in the space of “I’m great.” Yet, I’m in the space of “I’m okay. I can do this.” I lighten the fuck up. I love and forgive mine own self. I love myself for who I am and forgive myself for who I’m not. Again, I choose.

Cheryl said, “Life is imperfectly perfect.” Wabi-sabi: The beauty in our imperfection. I choose the uncomfortable, in inventing my greater-than versions. I enter what I fear. I can’t do anything meaningful, half-assed. Amen.

Life is imperfect. Life is messy. We choose to make our lives work. We put in the work, risk being uncomfortable, and take life’s glancing blows. Just saying. *** The Good Men Project gives people the insights, tools, and skills to survive, prosper and thrive in today’s changing world. A world that is changing faster than most people can keep up with that change. A world where jobs are changing, gender roles are changing, and stereotypes are being upended. A world that is growing more diverse and inclusive. A world where working towards equality will become a core competence. We’ve built a community of millions of people from around the globe who believe in this path forward. Thanks for joining The Good Men Project.

Support us on Patreon and we will support you and your writing! Tools to improve your writing and platform-building skills, a community to get you connected, and direct access to our editors and publisher. Your support will help us build a better, more inclusive world for all. ***

Photo credit: Shutterstock