Life Lessons: Advice for a New Graduate

Soon I’ll be watching my kid brother graduate from college and embark on a new chapter in life. As he nears his graduation, I’ve started reflecting on my own college graduation almost 20 years ago and putting together a list of lessons that have helped me in my own life.

Identify the important people in your life. True friends can’t be replaced by mere acquaintances or digital interactions. The people who have a real impact on our lives will be there for us in during the good times and the bad ones, challenging and supporting us along the way. Find and hold onto these relationships.

Embrace emotions, including tears. Society can often perpetuate harmful misconceptions about masculinity and showing your feelings, but it’s healthy and acceptable for men to show their emotions. Embrace your full range of feelings—including crying.

Disregard false expectations of what it means to be a “real man.” Real men exhibit traits such as kindness, reliability, and responsibility. It’s not about how much money you make, how fancy your car is, or what your job title is.

Give back to your community. In a world focused on self-reliance, it’s important to remember to give back and help others in need. Find ways to give back, whether through volunteering, assisting a neighbor, or making a financial contribution to an organization making a difference.

Maintain an open mind. When engaging with differing perspectives, try to understand where the other person is coming from. Keep an open mind—and don’t be afraid of having your views challenged.

Prioritize experiences over material possessions. Experiences and relationships hold more value and create more lasting memories than material possessions ever will. Focus on creating and cherishing these types of experiences.

Practice self-care through physical activity. Make physical activity a daily habit, whether through sports, yoga, or simply going for a walk. This benefits your mind, body, and soul.

Continuously learn and challenge yourself. Challenge yourself to learn and grow every day, whether through taking up a new hobby, learning a new skill, or studying a new subject.

Plan for the long-term. Don’t limit yourself by setting strict, short-term goals. You don’t have to build an app before age 25 or be a CEO by 29.Bill Gates once said, “most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years.”

Have tough conversations face-to-face. When dealing with the toughest situations or confrontations, opt for in-person discussions instead of trying to do it over email or text.

