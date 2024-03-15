Life Update: The Lyon’s

We’ve been gone for quite some time. I [Josh] enjoy writing here on Medium. I only published two stories last month, and they were not as entertaining as they were for personal growth.

I am close to the halfway point in the clinical mental health counseling program I am in. It is due to me being busy with school and with potentially working with a client of the Circut Court for Baltimore that I will be missing co-hosting with the library here in North Carolina. I have co-hosted employment workshops with the library for close to two years. This will be the first time that I will miss it.

Like I said, too, I might be working with a client for a court. This client will be receiving life development assistance:

social development

employment support and research

education support and research

any needed referrals that are approved by the court (such as mental health counseling)

All free. It’s done through my nonprofit.

What else is new? My daughter is about a year and eight months old now. She’s a complete tornado. Plus, she loves to scale the couch and attempt to fall off like Hei Hei off the boat from Moana. However, she loves her books, and she loves her play kitchen set. When my wife cooks dinner, our daughter could not care less about me; all she wants is to be on her little stool and watch mom. Part of the problem is that, in doing so, she gets hungry and begs for food. Haha!

A little brag here: when my wife and I did a little pistol qualification, I got all 30 shots in and near the center. She was jealous. I have quite the experience, though. For Christmas, we both had the same idea. We bought each other guns. Haha! She got a pink .38, and I got an FN Reflex.

Last month, I applied for the Advanced Certified Nonprofit Professional (ACNP) credential. Most people who have read about me know what a Certified Nonprofit Professional (CNP) is. I heard back about a week ago that I was approved! Here is my credential link:

Aside from all that good stuff, and same with everyone, there is a cost to growth and living on earth. I barely get to sleep before 1 am. I am not a night owl; I would much rather be up at 6 am. But I got to take the quiet time at night to get stuff done. Some days, the little girl does not go down at a good time due to teething. Two days in the last three months or so, she’s been up until 2 am, and so I was up until 4 am. Along with that, the Dept. of Veteran Affairs said I am not doing well with headaches and with focusing and attention. Not only is that right, my service-connected things are getting worse. I’m only 35 or something, but I need to hurry up and retire. Haha! There’s a 70% chance I go back to school after this degree, too, though.

Word of advice: find the career you want sooner. Like, in your 20’s.

…

Thanks for positive comments. Thanks for generous claps and being a Medium supporter!! Thanks for following and subscribing!

—

Photo credit: Justin Aikin on Unsplash