We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Life Without Parole

Life Without Parole

2020 “Impartial and Fair Treatment in Parole” initiative.

by

According to Penal Reform International (www.penalreform.org) located in London in the United Kingdom, 65 nations – including the United States – implement Life Without Parole sentences. On 29 August 2020, Global and Regional Coordinators for the International Men’s Day “Impartial And Fair Treatment in Parole” Initiative will join individuals, organizations, and institutions throughout our global village in reexamining the implementation of Life Without Parole sentences and supporting the creation and enactment of legislation that allows eligible incarcerated souls – the aging and elderly – and model prisoners who have positively enhanced their institutional environment and designed and co-facilitated solutions-based initiatives that address and eradicate recidivism, gun violence, poverty, Fatherlessness, and the “school-to-prison” pipeline. It is an action that is in alignment with (A) United Nations Standard Minimum Rules For Treatment Of Prisoners (The Nelson Mandela Rules For Prisoners); (B) United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions; and (C) recommendations and findings of the Life Imprisonment Worldwide Project published in April 2018 in a joint policy briefing on Life Imprisonment with Penal Reform International .

Inaugurated in 2018 by Gender Issues Thought Leader, Founder of International Men’s Day, faculty member in the History Department at the University of West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, and prolific author Jerome Teelucksingh, Ph.D., the “Impartial and Fair Treatment in Parole” Initiative advocates for and supports individuals, organizations, and institutions working to (A) educate the general public – particularly, family members and loved ones of incarcerated individuals — about the parole process; (B) “de-politicize” the parole process; and (C) ensure that Parole Boards are not acting as an appellate sentencing court at parole hearings. Model prisoners should not be arbitrarily denied parole in initial and any subsequent parole hearings who have:

(A) accepted responsibility for the behavior they engaged in which brought them to prison;

(B) demonstrated a positive adjustment to institutionalization;

(C) obtained a General Educational Diploma if they have not graduated from high school and/or obtained a college education or vocational training while incarcerated;

(D) obtained employment skills, community ties, and/or a written offer of employment while incarcerated;

(E) received/accepted invitations to assume leadership roles in academic, mentoring, public policy, or social entrepreneurial activities and initiatives that enhance the institutional environment and positively impact communities outside of the institutional environment while incarcerated;

(F) a track record of designing and/or co-implementing and/or participating in solutions-based initiatives (e.g., atonement programs, domestic violence workshops, mentoring programs, and programs/forums which specifically help to minimize/eradicate violence, Fatherlessness, poverty, emotional/spiritual/psychological trauma and toxicity, recidivism, and crime) while incarcerated; and

(G) low-risk assessment scores (COMPAS).

 

CARRIBEAN AND LATIN AMERICA

Jerome Teelucksingh, Ph.D.

Trinidad and Tobago

E-Mail: [email protected]

AFRICA

Rosemary Kinuthia

Kenya

E-Mail: [email protected]

NORTH AMERICA

Diane Aisha Sears

United States

E-Mail: [email protected]

stock photo ID: 1757752457

About Diane A. Sears

Diane A. Sears is the United States Coordinator for 2013 International Men’s Day (https://sites.google.com/a/imd-global.org/international-mens-day/); Chair of the USA 2012-2022 International Men’s Day Ten Year Plan Committee; and a member of the International Men’s Day Coordination Committee where she represents the United States. In her role as a member of the University Council for Akamai University’s Fatherhood and Men’s Studies Program (www.akamaiuniversity.us) which is located in Hilo, Hawaii, Sears advises the President of Akamai University on Fatherhood issues and assists him in the enhancement of the institution’s Fatherhood and Men’s Studies Program. She is also a member of the National Affinity Network for The Boys’ Initiative (www.theboysinitiative.org) which is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Diane A. Sears is the Editor/Author of a book on Fatherhood and Men’s Issues – IN SEARCH OF FATHERHOOD® -- TRANSCENDING BOUNDARIES (www.amazon.com); the Managing Editor of a quarterly international male parenting journal —IN SEARCH OF FATHERHOOD® -- which moderates a Global Dialogue on Fatherhood and is distributed in Australia, Italy, Trinidad and Tobago, Norway, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Botswana, Jamaica, and the United States; and the creator and moderator of IN SEARCH OF FATHERHOOD®’s blog at http://globalfatherhooddialogue. blogspot.com.

