We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Lindoyes – Colors [Video]

Lindoyes – Colors [Video]

"There’s a war on colors ever since we’ve been coloring and coloring books they’ve been booking colors in books of obituaries you should be worried"

By Button Poetry

A Semi-Finalist from the 2020 Button Poetry video contest.
About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02
i’m grateful
0:03
every morning i don’t wake up at hashtag
0:05
i train on top of a tragedy
0:07
a black and brown body outline a white
0:10
red blood watering concrete
0:12
because the shades of blue white lies
0:14
i’ll find out how black lives matter
0:16
my god there’s a war on colors ever
0:19
since we’ve been coloring and coloring
0:20
books
0:21
they’ve been booking colors and books of
0:22
a bishop whereas you should be worried
0:25
because even those that survive those
0:27
years of their life
0:28
and bays and gray boxes with no windows
0:31
when they come out you can barely see
0:32
the souls through their windows
0:34
they look lost and i’ve lost myself in
0:38
tears
0:39
found myself here crying because i
0:41
haven’t yet grieved over trayvon
0:44
he looked so much like me when i saw him
0:47
i thought i died became a hashtag in the
0:50
morning
0:51
a trending topic a tragedy a black and
0:54
brown body outlined in white
0:56
red blood water and concrete because the
0:58
shades of blue
0:59
white lies i’ll find out black lives
1:01
matter my god
1:03
let’s raise suns like morning too many
1:05
suns in the morning
1:06
too many raisins in the sun too many
1:08
raisins in the sun let’s bring suns like
1:10
morning
1:10
too many suns we morning too many suns
1:12
we morning let’s raise suns light
1:14
morning
1:14
too many suns reminding my god
1:17
please don’t let me be a hashtag in the
1:24
morning
1:36
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

 

***

