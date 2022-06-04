Lindoyes – Colors [Video]

By Button Poetry

A Semi-Finalist from the 2020 Button Poetry video contest.

0:02

i’m grateful

0:03

every morning i don’t wake up at hashtag

0:05

i train on top of a tragedy

0:07

a black and brown body outline a white

0:10

red blood watering concrete

0:12

because the shades of blue white lies

0:14

i’ll find out how black lives matter

0:16

my god there’s a war on colors ever

0:19

since we’ve been coloring and coloring

0:20

books

0:21

they’ve been booking colors and books of

0:22

a bishop whereas you should be worried

0:25

because even those that survive those

0:27

years of their life

0:28

and bays and gray boxes with no windows

0:31

when they come out you can barely see

0:32

the souls through their windows

0:34

they look lost and i’ve lost myself in

0:38

tears

0:39

found myself here crying because i

0:41

haven’t yet grieved over trayvon

0:44

he looked so much like me when i saw him

0:47

i thought i died became a hashtag in the

0:50

morning

0:51

a trending topic a tragedy a black and

0:54

brown body outlined in white

0:56

red blood water and concrete because the

0:58

shades of blue

0:59

white lies i’ll find out black lives

1:01

matter my god

1:03

let’s raise suns like morning too many

1:05

suns in the morning

1:06

too many raisins in the sun too many

1:08

raisins in the sun let’s bring suns like

1:10

morning

1:10

too many suns we morning too many suns

1:12

we morning let’s raise suns light

1:14

morning

1:14

too many suns reminding my god

1:17

please don’t let me be a hashtag in the

1:24

morning

