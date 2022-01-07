Live Every Minute Before It’s Too Late

Recovering from a near-death experience brings wisdom to those of us living comfortably. It helps us remember what is possible and what really matters. Today’s guest, Billy Creutz, talks about how to live every minute to the fullest, since you never know how long you have.

Have you ever had a moment(s) when you woke up to the awe of being alive, of living on a planet floating in space?? It is wilder and more profound than we often think about.

Moments of awe can be felt during something exciting, surprising, or even during deep grief and loss. But the feeling usually passes and we go back to the humdrum of daily life and all that needs to get done. It can be easy to take life for granted. I know I often do.

Today’s Man Alive Podcast guest, Billy Creutz, had a brush with death that allowed for a powerful perspective shift. Because it’s hard won, I find it an incredible gift to talk to someone who has gone through this and gleaned wisdom on the other side. Billy was clear that his harrowing experience and weeks in the hospital, wondering whether he would lose his digits, did not immediately reveal an epiphany. But over time he has discovered how to live in a way where more time is spent in rich and meaningful experiences.

Billy is a 20-year Air Force Veteran, a husband of 27 years, a father, an artist and the CEO of Living Every Minute. In our fascinating conversation we discussed…

How to goal hack and accomplish abstract visions and dreams

Living every minute with more meaning and connection

What happens when our thoughts and actions are intentional rather than habitual

How your life benefits when you get rid of transactionality

when you get rid of transactionality Billy’s near death experiences on Japan’s deadliest mountain and his life-changing lessons

Billy is one of those rare humans who taps into both his artistic and logical brain. He talks about the deep truths — the things that drive the choices we make and the fear that holds us back from achieving our full potential. He has powerful information for how to accomplish goals that seem to defy goal setting, and a way to make anything possible!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Links:

Connect with Billy Creutz



https://www.livingeveryminute.com

https://billysartproject.com

Connect with Shana James

Website: shanajamescoaching.com/3ways

Curious what you’d need to become a better leader and lover? Take the quiz

For Women: Modern dating doesn’t have to be a nightmare for women

Bio:

Billy Creutz knows the truth about change. Where it comes from. No, not the surface level stuff that we all wear on our sleeves. The deep truths. The things that drive the choices we make. The fear that holds us back from achieving our full potential. The courageousness that allows us to become the people we decide to be.

He learned it the hard way. On the frostbitten peak of Japan’s deadliest mountain. Where every step could be your last.

He’s a survivor. A 20-year Air Force Veteran. A husband of 27 years. A father. An artist. A CEO. A goal hacking superfreak and a results coach. He’s learned the secret to Living Every Minute, and now he wants to share it.

—

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com