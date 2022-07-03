Love but It’s Bedding

Finding love is like the perfect duvet
But then you need a cover.
Have you ever tried to put one on
When you do not have a lover?
The right love is like a fitted bed sheet.
It wraps around its size.
But have you ever tried folding a fitted bedsheet
Without a lover nearby?
Love is like a firm pillow
But the mattress you’re on is plush.
Why have a queen size bed without a lover;
Is a full size not enough?
I think love is a lot like bedding.
We get used to a certain thing.
But once in a while try something new
To find your queen or king.
IG: @rentallyunstable | Internet: cminusproductions.com
This post was previously published on medium.com.
