Love but It’s Bedding

Finding love is like the perfect duvet

But then you need a cover.

Have you ever tried to put one on

When you do not have a lover?

The right love is like a fitted bed sheet.

It wraps around its size.

But have you ever tried folding a fitted bedsheet

Without a lover nearby?

Love is like a firm pillow

But the mattress you’re on is plush.

Why have a queen size bed without a lover;

Is a full size not enough?

I think love is a lot like bedding.

We get used to a certain thing.

But once in a while try something new

To find your queen or king.

IG: @rentallyunstable | Internet: cminusproductions.com

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***