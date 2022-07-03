Get Daily Email
Love but It’s Bedding

Is a full size not enough?

Finding love is like the perfect duvet
But then you need a cover.
Have you ever tried to put one on
When you do not have a lover?

The right love is like a fitted bed sheet.
It wraps around its size.
But have you ever tried folding a fitted bedsheet
Without a lover nearby?

Love is like a firm pillow
But the mattress you’re on is plush.
Why have a queen size bed without a lover;
Is a full size not enough?

I think love is a lot like bedding.
We get used to a certain thing.
But once in a while try something new
To find your queen or king.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

About Adam Elliott

Hi! I’m a New York City-based writer, actor and producer. I’ve written and acted mostly for the internet (not porn, but not Netflix either). I am Jewish. Check out cminusproductions.com

