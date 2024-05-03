Love, No Need to Rush

My cousin got into a romantic relationship half a year ago, but it only lasted for about three months.

The two of them met at a party and fell in love at first sight, and within a week, they were deeply in love.

It’s not surprising that people can fall in love quickly, especially in this fast-paced era.

My cousin said she had found her soulmate, and they had even discussed their future life together, including having kids.

After about ten days of dating, they felt like they had known each other for a long time, and their love was intense.

But then, my cousin told her family that she was getting married and even went to look at wedding dresses and discussed taking photos… all by herself.

Some relatives asked if she was rushing into things, considering they hadn’t known each other for long and needed to get to know each other better.

My cousin quoted a famous Chinese writer, saying, “Among the millions of people, you met the one you met, and in the infinite time, you happened to be at the right place, and that’s it.”

Everyone was waiting for her good news, but then she broke up with him. It turned out he was cheating on her with another girl.

She realized that the guy she liked was like a “central air conditioner” — not just good to her, but also to others.

Some people say that girls shouldn’t rush into a relationship, as it’s easy to get hurt.

Before accepting someone’s love, you should get to know their strengths and weaknesses, not just their good side. If you can accept their flaws, then it’s not too late to start.

Especially when you’re talking about marriage, you need to consider many things. Don’t just think that someone is good to you, because they might be good to others too.

You should see the whole person, not just their good side. If you can accept their flaws, then you can start a relationship.

So, don’t rush into love blindly.

True love is like a slow-burning fire.

Unfortunately, many people are too impatient and can’t calm down, so they can’t settle their emotions.

You might be very passionate at first, but eventually, you’ll burn out, and your love will wither away.

Psychologists say that a mature love goes through four stages: coexistence, counter-dependence, suspicion, and symbiosis.

The first stage is the honeymoon phase, where lovers can’t get enough of each other.

The second stage is when one side, usually the guy, wakes up and realizes that love is just a part of life, and they can’t be stuck together 24/7.

The third stage is when one side starts to doubt the other, thinking they might be cheating or losing interest.

If both sides can get through this stage, they can reach the fourth stage, where they can support each other and grow together.

Many modern relationships are too rushed, and that’s why many beautiful beginnings end in tragedy.

If we could give ourselves more time to think and be more calm, there would be fewer heartaches.

Many relationships start with passion but end with more demands and eventually, disappointment.

Why do we start a relationship if we don’t need it?

Many people don’t think this through, especially those who fall in love at first sight, adding more imagination to their love story and ignoring the ugly parts.

Especially for some girls, they get swept away by a guy’s charm and flattery, only to realize later that they’ve been deceived.

Those who get hurt in love are usually those who rush into it too quickly.

Because they’re too fast, they can’t see the other person’s true face and don’t know if they’re suitable for each other.

If you give yourself away too easily, the other person might not cherish you.

A woman’s position in a relationship is sometimes related to how hard she is to pursue.

Those who give in easily and those who take time to commit will get different levels of respect.

In the end, having love is great, but if you don’t have it, you’re still okay.

Photo credit: Mayur Gala on Unsplash