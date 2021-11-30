Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Love Rebel W/ Tara Ijai [Podcast]

Love Rebel W/ Tara Ijai [Podcast]

Tara’s definition of love is wanting your brother or sister to want what you have.

by Leave a Comment

 

On the eighth episode of Shit We Don’t Talk About; Mia chats with Tara Ijai, of Love Glasses Revolution. She is a proud love rebel and activist and she’s spilling the tea on what that means and why it is so challenging lately.

.

.

Tara is a converted Muslim and she shares why there is such a connection between love, light and action. Many times in her life she has had to toe the line and stand firm on not changing who she is and what she needs even in the face of terrorism. She has responded with nothing short of mad love, believing that love is the great remedy for what ails the world.

Three takeaways from this episode of the Shit We Don’t Talk About podcast.

  1. Not assuming that people wearing a hijab or other ethnic wear are foreigners. They might speak better English than you!
  2. You can bridge the gap of fear with love.
  3. You can care about more than one thing at a time! Who knew?

Tara’s definition of love is wanting your brother or sister to want what you have. Wearing your love glasses (the heart-shaped ones that frame everybody’s face so well), is an anchor you can hold onto to remind yourself to lead and respond in love.

Toxic positivity is out this year. No longer do we have to keep our voices and feelings silent. This is the time to unleash your inner empath and lightworker. This is the year to support the people around you who are these things–and it’s what Tara is navigating with love–even in these very trying times.

You need to listen to this episode of the Shit We Don’t Talk About podcast because we all need love and we all need lessons to learn how to respond with love. Keep in mind that Facebook complaining doesn’t do anything. It tears down the progress of knitting people together.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s time to put on your Love Glasses and join the Revolution! Remember, choosing love isn’t weak.

About Tara

Tara Ijai lives in Phoenix Arizona with her husband and two boys and is the founding love rebel at Love Glasses Revolution. You will find her sporting her heart-shaped sunglasses and incessantly advocating for love, reminding herself and others that there is always a choice on how to show up. Tara believes love is an action word and that means getting involved and helping to lift your community and considers herself a love activist.

Check out Tara’s new compilation book featuring 53 authors sharing their stories of love (and it’s not just kittens and rainbows, people!)

Website: myloveglasses.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LoveGlassesRevolution
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loveglassesrevolution/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LoveGlassesRev
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tara-ijai-8b27b347/

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxkqUPZWNog1d08ZU2vrYdQ

 

Become a full-time supporter of Mia and the podcast at https://anchor.fm/miavosslive/support

Find Mia On Social Media here.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | RadioPublic | PocketCasts | Anchor

This post was previously published on miavoss.live.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Miavoss.live

 

About Mia Voss

Shit We Don't Talk About Podcast takes on topics that deserve more airtime!

Mia Voss is the series host & is also an opinionated brand ambassador, livestreamer and mouthy activist.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x