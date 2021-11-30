Love Rebel W/ Tara Ijai [Podcast]

On the eighth episode of Shit We Don’t Talk About; Mia chats with Tara Ijai, of Love Glasses Revolution. She is a proud love rebel and activist and she’s spilling the tea on what that means and why it is so challenging lately.

Tara is a converted Muslim and she shares why there is such a connection between love, light and action. Many times in her life she has had to toe the line and stand firm on not changing who she is and what she needs even in the face of terrorism. She has responded with nothing short of mad love, believing that love is the great remedy for what ails the world.

Three takeaways from this episode of the Shit We Don’t Talk About podcast.

Not assuming that people wearing a hijab or other ethnic wear are foreigners. They might speak better English than you! You can bridge the gap of fear with love. You can care about more than one thing at a time! Who knew?

Tara’s definition of love is wanting your brother or sister to want what you have. Wearing your love glasses (the heart-shaped ones that frame everybody’s face so well), is an anchor you can hold onto to remind yourself to lead and respond in love.

Toxic positivity is out this year. No longer do we have to keep our voices and feelings silent. This is the time to unleash your inner empath and lightworker. This is the year to support the people around you who are these things–and it’s what Tara is navigating with love–even in these very trying times.

You need to listen to this episode of the Shit We Don’t Talk About podcast because we all need love and we all need lessons to learn how to respond with love. Keep in mind that Facebook complaining doesn’t do anything. It tears down the progress of knitting people together.

It’s time to put on your Love Glasses and join the Revolution! Remember, choosing love isn’t weak.

About Tara

Tara Ijai lives in Phoenix Arizona with her husband and two boys and is the founding love rebel at Love Glasses Revolution. You will find her sporting her heart-shaped sunglasses and incessantly advocating for love, reminding herself and others that there is always a choice on how to show up. Tara believes love is an action word and that means getting involved and helping to lift your community and considers herself a love activist.

Check out Tara’s new compilation book featuring 53 authors sharing their stories of love (and it’s not just kittens and rainbows, people!)

