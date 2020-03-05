Get Daily Email
Loveseat

A bachelor is forced to get rid of his old treasured couch. Then it comes alive.

By Omeleto

Joe is moving in with his girlfriend, taking that next big step for many couples — but this means having to get rid of his old treasured couch, a symbol of his bachelorhood.

When he begins to change his mind about this big commitment, the couch comes alive and takes Joe on a brutally honest journey about himself. The sofa transports Joe to the past, present and future, helping him connect the dots of his life — and see where he’s headed in the future.

The clever premise and nimble writing and performances — including a winning lead role by Matt Jones from “Mom” and “Breaking Bad” and Charlene Amoia from “American Reunion” — are the backbones of this unique high-concept take on the romantic comedy.

Using simple but judicious special effects and puppetry — including the couch (voiced by Josh Haness) and built by master puppeteer Michelle Zamora, who has done work on “Adult Swim” and “The Pee Wee Herman Show” on Broadway — director Matthew Richmond creates a world that is both quotidian and familiar but still hilariously offbeat. With warmth and humor, the film quickly wins over viewers to its central conceit.

“Loveseat” is a fun, charming film about what it means to “adult” and come into your own — and will make you look at home furnishings in an entirely new light.

ABOUT OMELETO
Omeleto is the home of award-winning short films. We showcase Sundance winners, Oscar noms and critically-acclaimed filmmakers from every genre. Subscribe for more: http://sub2.omele.to

http://youtu.be/VQ4Wbicy8bk
Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
I am not getting rid of my couch Joe
00:10
it’s a biohazard I have to put down two
00:13
towels just to sit on it like how just
00:16
new and it matches your stuff exactly
00:20
not my stuff I’m an adult I have style I
00:23
shop at Anthropologie okay that’s
00:25
actually pretty good store
00:27
then what is it are you really this
00:28
upset about losing a couch yes and and
00:34
think of all the good times I could
00:37
still have on it you know are you having
00:40
second thoughts about moving in together
00:42
No yeah just a little it’s it’s very
00:47
overwhelming mm-hmm your lease and
00:50
tomorrow Joe this couch is the last
00:53
thing we need to get rid of before
00:55
well us luckily somebody else wants to
01:00
buy and can come tomorrow hmm
01:03
$10 what nothing
01:18
did you say what I think you said maybe
01:22
you know what I you know I can still go
01:27
just okay
01:41
she’s an jerkface
01:44
[Music]
02:13
I’m not giving you up
02:17
[Music]
02:35
[Music]
02:41
right earthquake pick up your mind
02:49
[Music]
02:54
yeah sorry about that just me buddy this
02:57
is a very realistic dream
02:58
Oh been a long time since I’ve seen you
03:02
slept must hurt but wouldn’t know don’t
03:05
have nerve endings don’t believe this is
03:07
happening
03:07
don’t believe in you the brain is very
03:10
powerful thing okay what’s happening
03:20
what’s wrong with me
03:20
that’s why I’m awake now to show you I
03:23
could sit here and let you make the
03:25
biggest mistake of your life all right
03:27
how is this possible like you said
03:29
imagine okay geez Joe what did it kill
03:36
you to clean me every once in a while I
03:37
smell like your balls you sound like
03:40
someone else I know
03:41
someone else who likes to complain why
03:43
don’t you want to live with her she’s
03:45
the only one who sprays me for the clean
03:47
fumes anyway I don’t know I guess some I
03:51
guess I’m just not ready yet to what
03:54
give me up to give up everything you
03:57
know this is all very real now the
04:01
beginning of the end the next stop is
04:05
marriage everything else you mean what
04:08
other girls yeah
04:10
and freedom I want to show you something
04:15
put your head in my mouth no putting my
04:18
head in your mouth you’re gonna bite my
04:19
head off another thing you have in
04:22
common with Ashley okay weird enough as
04:30
it is I’ll just go with it
04:31
I thought makes me not want to do this
04:33
oh sorry
04:35
first time using this thing so I could
04:36
talk come on trust me okay but I’m only
04:41
doing this cuz we’ve slept together
04:53
okay yeah now this is how it’s supposed
04:56
to look this – whoa what are my
05:01
ex-girlfriends doing here why are they
05:04
smiling you know some of these girls are
05:06
married now I’m not weird you are a
05:09
magical couch first let me thank you for
05:11
only swapping spit with them on me then
05:13
bringing them to your other furniture
05:14
for wetter activities what yes don’t be
05:19
shy girls show up your pillows yeah yeah
05:23
show me your pillows okay that’s not
05:26
exactly what I was expecting this
05:27
winning a lot of numbers or something no
05:30
they’re the number of days you were
05:32
together before they left your ass
05:33
what oh I was definitely with that girl
05:38
longer than two days Oh where’d they all
05:42
go
05:42
this is a dream so we can you know what
05:45
our activities that’s 46 pennies that
05:50
fell inside me over the years which is
05:52
more than you’re worth to them okay
05:55
that’s a little harsh is there any more
05:57
money inside mine I like how they
05:59
sparkle come see where they all
06:02
disappear – all right all right Joe
06:11
slide on in all right all right I don’t
06:13
know if this thing is on okay there we
06:15
go
06:15
all right hold still and watch sorry my
06:21
sinuses really I don’t this time hear ya
06:25
get better
06:32
you never saw her or them again what
06:38
happened was that day – girl you sent
06:40
her 30 texts in an hour
06:42
oh yeah hmm well you’ve been with Ashley
06:45
for what almost two years 654 days close
06:49
enough
06:50
and before that do you know what your
06:51
life consisted of ah I was single I I
06:55
partied I had a great time remember
07:00
wouldn’t you borrowed that dog hey cute
07:05
dog hey you should’ve read it see he is
07:08
a golden lab which is very all-american
07:11
speaking of all-american there’s a cafe
07:13
around the corner hey that’s my dog I
07:14
lost him last week
07:16
oh right yeah I found him like five
07:19
minutes ago yeah but it looks like he
07:22
got groom yeah I gave him one bath a
07:25
Varick fountain I’ve found the wanted
07:30
poster for him it’s trying to help out
07:32
he’s drafted Tiffany’s phone number
07:36
right I’m gonna keep this okay I’m gonna
07:39
go 600 what days single at this point
07:49
why so desperate
07:55
[Music]
08:33
don’t know why you missed those days
08:35
with me so much take me out of here I
08:38
don’t love you anymore
08:39
no nerve endings dumbass oh oh oh stop
08:42
you were miserable single so you want to
08:45
see the real reason why you don’t want
08:47
to see me go sure
08:56
wonderful more girls leaving me you
09:01
don’t have to take off work I need a
09:04
movie day anyway and I know how to fix
09:06
you my allergies suck too because of
09:10
times with her okay how do you fix me
09:13
hate this part but shadow whisky there’s
09:18
a whole system take a close look at your
09:21
face right here those goo-goo eyes
09:23
aren’t for an old sofa
09:32
– jerkface oh she just slipped that in
10:08
there that hurts and craps whiskey
10:10
bottle cap thing that’s adorable take me
10:15
to see Ashley take me present day right
10:17
now you know what to do
10:18
alright let’s go that’s so fast I’m not
10:20
used to you entering me okay enough with
10:23
the double entendre okay not double
10:25
entendre is Jo there’s sexual innuendos
10:28
you done yeah this is Ashley’s place
10:49
oh she hates whiskey
10:52
[Music]
10:57
oh you think you’re the only one who’s
11:04
afraid of this big change hi I guess she
11:08
needs me I gotta step up and be a man if
11:12
you don’t well jacket oh no no no she’s
11:22
with the guy with the soul patch
11:23
she hates guys or soul patches sorry Joe
11:28
no don’t be sorry I’m sorry I gotta give
11:33
you up tomorrow even though your magical
11:35
and the longest relationship I’ve ever
11:37
had
11:37
not for long at least my successor has
11:40
what you call knockers well I’m I’m
11:46
gonna miss you man whoa didn’t think it
11:49
was physically possible but I feel it
11:50
pain hmm so anything I can do for you I
11:55
I owe you how about one big last cuddle
11:59
it’s what fluffers like you to live for
12:01
I wish you always talked even though
12:04
you’re kind of a creepy guy
12:11
that’s just off buddy stuff
12:16
speaking of knockers
12:37
okay
12:49
so how’d you finally manage to yeah well
12:55
I had a very lovely dream about you
12:57
where I realized that you were the real
13:01
cushion that perhaps me up he and I
13:05
think living together is gonna be great
13:07
I had a dream last night too huh I
13:11
always loved me with another guy
13:12
he had a soul patch did you drink whisky
13:17
oh I did it was all I had
13:25
[Music]
13:30
oh yeah I fell asleep in this order
13:36
[Music]
13:41
[Music]
13:47
[Music]
13:51
before
13:53
[Music]
14:07
your heart
14:11
[Music]
14:21
I won’t leave you alone
14:25
[Music]
14:27
Oh
14:28
[Music]
14:33
it’s making nauseous revealing your
14:37
subconscious now my job is done next
14:40
chapters begun I am
14:44
you
14:46
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

◊♦◊

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

