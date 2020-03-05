By Omeleto

Joe is moving in with his girlfriend, taking that next big step for many couples — but this means having to get rid of his old treasured couch, a symbol of his bachelorhood.

When he begins to change his mind about this big commitment, the couch comes alive and takes Joe on a brutally honest journey about himself. The sofa transports Joe to the past, present and future, helping him connect the dots of his life — and see where he’s headed in the future.

The clever premise and nimble writing and performances — including a winning lead role by Matt Jones from “Mom” and “Breaking Bad” and Charlene Amoia from “American Reunion” — are the backbones of this unique high-concept take on the romantic comedy.

Using simple but judicious special effects and puppetry — including the couch (voiced by Josh Haness) and built by master puppeteer Michelle Zamora, who has done work on “Adult Swim” and “The Pee Wee Herman Show” on Broadway — director Matthew Richmond creates a world that is both quotidian and familiar but still hilariously offbeat. With warmth and humor, the film quickly wins over viewers to its central conceit.

“Loveseat” is a fun, charming film about what it means to “adult” and come into your own — and will make you look at home furnishings in an entirely new light.

ABOUT OMELETO

Omeleto is the home of award-winning short films. We showcase Sundance winners, Oscar noms and critically-acclaimed filmmakers from every genre. Subscribe for more: http://sub2.omele.to

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04

I am not getting rid of my couch Joe

00:10

it’s a biohazard I have to put down two

00:13

towels just to sit on it like how just

00:16

new and it matches your stuff exactly

00:20

not my stuff I’m an adult I have style I

00:23

shop at Anthropologie okay that’s

00:25

actually pretty good store

00:27

then what is it are you really this

00:28

upset about losing a couch yes and and

00:34

think of all the good times I could

00:37

still have on it you know are you having

00:40

second thoughts about moving in together

00:42

No yeah just a little it’s it’s very

00:47

overwhelming mm-hmm your lease and

00:50

tomorrow Joe this couch is the last

00:53

thing we need to get rid of before

00:55

well us luckily somebody else wants to

01:00

buy and can come tomorrow hmm

01:03

$10 what nothing

01:18

did you say what I think you said maybe

01:22

you know what I you know I can still go

01:27

just okay

01:41

she’s an jerkface

01:44

[Music]

02:13

I’m not giving you up

02:17

[Music]

02:35

[Music]

02:41

right earthquake pick up your mind

02:49

[Music]

02:54

yeah sorry about that just me buddy this

02:57

is a very realistic dream

02:58

Oh been a long time since I’ve seen you

03:02

slept must hurt but wouldn’t know don’t

03:05

have nerve endings don’t believe this is

03:07

happening

03:07

don’t believe in you the brain is very

03:10

powerful thing okay what’s happening

03:20

what’s wrong with me

03:20

that’s why I’m awake now to show you I

03:23

could sit here and let you make the

03:25

biggest mistake of your life all right

03:27

how is this possible like you said

03:29

imagine okay geez Joe what did it kill

03:36

you to clean me every once in a while I

03:37

smell like your balls you sound like

03:40

someone else I know

03:41

someone else who likes to complain why

03:43

don’t you want to live with her she’s

03:45

the only one who sprays me for the clean

03:47

fumes anyway I don’t know I guess some I

03:51

guess I’m just not ready yet to what

03:54

give me up to give up everything you

03:57

know this is all very real now the

04:01

beginning of the end the next stop is

04:05

marriage everything else you mean what

04:08

other girls yeah

04:10

and freedom I want to show you something

04:15

put your head in my mouth no putting my

04:18

head in your mouth you’re gonna bite my

04:19

head off another thing you have in

04:22

common with Ashley okay weird enough as

04:30

it is I’ll just go with it

04:31

I thought makes me not want to do this

04:33

oh sorry

04:35

first time using this thing so I could

04:36

talk come on trust me okay but I’m only

04:41

doing this cuz we’ve slept together

04:53

okay yeah now this is how it’s supposed

04:56

to look this – whoa what are my

05:01

ex-girlfriends doing here why are they

05:04

smiling you know some of these girls are

05:06

married now I’m not weird you are a

05:09

magical couch first let me thank you for

05:11

only swapping spit with them on me then

05:13

bringing them to your other furniture

05:14

for wetter activities what yes don’t be

05:19

shy girls show up your pillows yeah yeah

05:23

show me your pillows okay that’s not

05:26

exactly what I was expecting this

05:27

winning a lot of numbers or something no

05:30

they’re the number of days you were

05:32

together before they left your ass

05:33

what oh I was definitely with that girl

05:38

longer than two days Oh where’d they all

05:42

go

05:42

this is a dream so we can you know what

05:45

our activities that’s 46 pennies that

05:50

fell inside me over the years which is

05:52

more than you’re worth to them okay

05:55

that’s a little harsh is there any more

05:57

money inside mine I like how they

05:59

sparkle come see where they all

06:02

disappear – all right all right Joe

06:11

slide on in all right all right I don’t

06:13

know if this thing is on okay there we

06:15

go

06:15

all right hold still and watch sorry my

06:21

sinuses really I don’t this time hear ya

06:25

get better

06:32

you never saw her or them again what

06:38

happened was that day – girl you sent

06:40

her 30 texts in an hour

06:42

oh yeah hmm well you’ve been with Ashley

06:45

for what almost two years 654 days close

06:49

enough

06:50

and before that do you know what your

06:51

life consisted of ah I was single I I

06:55

partied I had a great time remember

07:00

wouldn’t you borrowed that dog hey cute

07:05

dog hey you should’ve read it see he is

07:08

a golden lab which is very all-american

07:11

speaking of all-american there’s a cafe

07:13

around the corner hey that’s my dog I

07:14

lost him last week

07:16

oh right yeah I found him like five

07:19

minutes ago yeah but it looks like he

07:22

got groom yeah I gave him one bath a

07:25

Varick fountain I’ve found the wanted

07:30

poster for him it’s trying to help out

07:32

he’s drafted Tiffany’s phone number

07:36

right I’m gonna keep this okay I’m gonna

07:39

go 600 what days single at this point

07:49

why so desperate

07:55

[Music]

08:33

don’t know why you missed those days

08:35

with me so much take me out of here I

08:38

don’t love you anymore

08:39

no nerve endings dumbass oh oh oh stop

08:42

you were miserable single so you want to

08:45

see the real reason why you don’t want

08:47

to see me go sure

08:56

wonderful more girls leaving me you

09:01

don’t have to take off work I need a

09:04

movie day anyway and I know how to fix

09:06

you my allergies suck too because of

09:10

times with her okay how do you fix me

09:13

hate this part but shadow whisky there’s

09:18

a whole system take a close look at your

09:21

face right here those goo-goo eyes

09:23

aren’t for an old sofa

09:32

– jerkface oh she just slipped that in

10:08

there that hurts and craps whiskey

10:10

bottle cap thing that’s adorable take me

10:15

to see Ashley take me present day right

10:17

now you know what to do

10:18

alright let’s go that’s so fast I’m not

10:20

used to you entering me okay enough with

10:23

the double entendre okay not double

10:25

entendre is Jo there’s sexual innuendos

10:28

you done yeah this is Ashley’s place

10:49

oh she hates whiskey

10:52

[Music]

10:57

oh you think you’re the only one who’s

11:04

afraid of this big change hi I guess she

11:08

needs me I gotta step up and be a man if

11:12

you don’t well jacket oh no no no she’s

11:22

with the guy with the soul patch

11:23

she hates guys or soul patches sorry Joe

11:28

no don’t be sorry I’m sorry I gotta give

11:33

you up tomorrow even though your magical

11:35

and the longest relationship I’ve ever

11:37

had

11:37

not for long at least my successor has

11:40

what you call knockers well I’m I’m

11:46

gonna miss you man whoa didn’t think it

11:49

was physically possible but I feel it

11:50

pain hmm so anything I can do for you I

11:55

I owe you how about one big last cuddle

11:59

it’s what fluffers like you to live for

12:01

I wish you always talked even though

12:04

you’re kind of a creepy guy

12:11

that’s just off buddy stuff

12:16

speaking of knockers

12:37

okay

12:49

so how’d you finally manage to yeah well

12:55

I had a very lovely dream about you

12:57

where I realized that you were the real

13:01

cushion that perhaps me up he and I

13:05

think living together is gonna be great

13:07

I had a dream last night too huh I

13:11

always loved me with another guy

13:12

he had a soul patch did you drink whisky

13:17

oh I did it was all I had

13:25

[Music]

13:30

oh yeah I fell asleep in this order

13:36

[Music]

13:41

[Music]

13:47

[Music]

13:51

before

13:53

[Music]

14:07

your heart

14:11

[Music]

14:21

I won’t leave you alone

14:25

[Music]

14:27

Oh

14:28

[Music]

14:33

it’s making nauseous revealing your

14:37

subconscious now my job is done next

14:40

chapters begun I am

14:44

you

14:46

[Music]

