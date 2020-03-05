By Omeleto
.
.
Joe is moving in with his girlfriend, taking that next big step for many couples — but this means having to get rid of his old treasured couch, a symbol of his bachelorhood.
When he begins to change his mind about this big commitment, the couch comes alive and takes Joe on a brutally honest journey about himself. The sofa transports Joe to the past, present and future, helping him connect the dots of his life — and see where he’s headed in the future.
The clever premise and nimble writing and performances — including a winning lead role by Matt Jones from “Mom” and “Breaking Bad” and Charlene Amoia from “American Reunion” — are the backbones of this unique high-concept take on the romantic comedy.
Using simple but judicious special effects and puppetry — including the couch (voiced by Josh Haness) and built by master puppeteer Michelle Zamora, who has done work on “Adult Swim” and “The Pee Wee Herman Show” on Broadway — director Matthew Richmond creates a world that is both quotidian and familiar but still hilariously offbeat. With warmth and humor, the film quickly wins over viewers to its central conceit.
“Loveseat” is a fun, charming film about what it means to “adult” and come into your own — and will make you look at home furnishings in an entirely new light.
00:04
I am not getting rid of my couch Joe
00:10
it’s a biohazard I have to put down two
00:13
towels just to sit on it like how just
00:16
new and it matches your stuff exactly
00:20
not my stuff I’m an adult I have style I
00:23
shop at Anthropologie okay that’s
00:25
actually pretty good store
00:27
then what is it are you really this
00:28
upset about losing a couch yes and and
00:34
think of all the good times I could
00:37
still have on it you know are you having
00:40
second thoughts about moving in together
00:42
No yeah just a little it’s it’s very
00:47
overwhelming mm-hmm your lease and
00:50
tomorrow Joe this couch is the last
00:53
thing we need to get rid of before
00:55
well us luckily somebody else wants to
01:00
buy and can come tomorrow hmm
01:03
$10 what nothing
01:18
did you say what I think you said maybe
01:22
you know what I you know I can still go
01:27
just okay
01:41
she’s an jerkface
01:44
[Music]
02:13
I’m not giving you up
02:17
[Music]
02:35
[Music]
02:41
right earthquake pick up your mind
02:49
[Music]
02:54
yeah sorry about that just me buddy this
02:57
is a very realistic dream
02:58
Oh been a long time since I’ve seen you
03:02
slept must hurt but wouldn’t know don’t
03:05
have nerve endings don’t believe this is
03:07
happening
03:07
don’t believe in you the brain is very
03:10
powerful thing okay what’s happening
03:20
what’s wrong with me
03:20
that’s why I’m awake now to show you I
03:23
could sit here and let you make the
03:25
biggest mistake of your life all right
03:27
how is this possible like you said
03:29
imagine okay geez Joe what did it kill
03:36
you to clean me every once in a while I
03:37
smell like your balls you sound like
03:40
someone else I know
03:41
someone else who likes to complain why
03:43
don’t you want to live with her she’s
03:45
the only one who sprays me for the clean
03:47
fumes anyway I don’t know I guess some I
03:51
guess I’m just not ready yet to what
03:54
give me up to give up everything you
03:57
know this is all very real now the
04:01
beginning of the end the next stop is
04:05
marriage everything else you mean what
04:08
other girls yeah
04:10
and freedom I want to show you something
04:15
put your head in my mouth no putting my
04:18
head in your mouth you’re gonna bite my
04:19
head off another thing you have in
04:22
common with Ashley okay weird enough as
04:30
it is I’ll just go with it
04:31
I thought makes me not want to do this
04:33
oh sorry
04:35
first time using this thing so I could
04:36
talk come on trust me okay but I’m only
04:41
doing this cuz we’ve slept together
04:53
okay yeah now this is how it’s supposed
04:56
to look this – whoa what are my
05:01
ex-girlfriends doing here why are they
05:04
smiling you know some of these girls are
05:06
married now I’m not weird you are a
05:09
magical couch first let me thank you for
05:11
only swapping spit with them on me then
05:13
bringing them to your other furniture
05:14
for wetter activities what yes don’t be
05:19
shy girls show up your pillows yeah yeah
05:23
show me your pillows okay that’s not
05:26
exactly what I was expecting this
05:27
winning a lot of numbers or something no
05:30
they’re the number of days you were
05:32
together before they left your ass
05:33
what oh I was definitely with that girl
05:38
longer than two days Oh where’d they all
05:42
go
05:42
this is a dream so we can you know what
05:45
our activities that’s 46 pennies that
05:50
fell inside me over the years which is
05:52
more than you’re worth to them okay
05:55
that’s a little harsh is there any more
05:57
money inside mine I like how they
05:59
sparkle come see where they all
06:02
disappear – all right all right Joe
06:11
slide on in all right all right I don’t
06:13
know if this thing is on okay there we
06:15
go
06:15
all right hold still and watch sorry my
06:21
sinuses really I don’t this time hear ya
06:25
get better
06:32
you never saw her or them again what
06:38
happened was that day – girl you sent
06:40
her 30 texts in an hour
06:42
oh yeah hmm well you’ve been with Ashley
06:45
for what almost two years 654 days close
06:49
enough
06:50
and before that do you know what your
06:51
life consisted of ah I was single I I
06:55
partied I had a great time remember
07:00
wouldn’t you borrowed that dog hey cute
07:05
dog hey you should’ve read it see he is
07:08
a golden lab which is very all-american
07:11
speaking of all-american there’s a cafe
07:13
around the corner hey that’s my dog I
07:14
lost him last week
07:16
oh right yeah I found him like five
07:19
minutes ago yeah but it looks like he
07:22
got groom yeah I gave him one bath a
07:25
Varick fountain I’ve found the wanted
07:30
poster for him it’s trying to help out
07:32
he’s drafted Tiffany’s phone number
07:36
right I’m gonna keep this okay I’m gonna
07:39
go 600 what days single at this point
07:49
why so desperate
07:55
[Music]
08:33
don’t know why you missed those days
08:35
with me so much take me out of here I
08:38
don’t love you anymore
08:39
no nerve endings dumbass oh oh oh stop
08:42
you were miserable single so you want to
08:45
see the real reason why you don’t want
08:47
to see me go sure
08:56
wonderful more girls leaving me you
09:01
don’t have to take off work I need a
09:04
movie day anyway and I know how to fix
09:06
you my allergies suck too because of
09:10
times with her okay how do you fix me
09:13
hate this part but shadow whisky there’s
09:18
a whole system take a close look at your
09:21
face right here those goo-goo eyes
09:23
aren’t for an old sofa
09:32
– jerkface oh she just slipped that in
10:08
there that hurts and craps whiskey
10:10
bottle cap thing that’s adorable take me
10:15
to see Ashley take me present day right
10:17
now you know what to do
10:18
alright let’s go that’s so fast I’m not
10:20
used to you entering me okay enough with
10:23
the double entendre okay not double
10:25
entendre is Jo there’s sexual innuendos
10:28
you done yeah this is Ashley’s place
10:49
oh she hates whiskey
10:52
[Music]
10:57
oh you think you’re the only one who’s
11:04
afraid of this big change hi I guess she
11:08
needs me I gotta step up and be a man if
11:12
you don’t well jacket oh no no no she’s
11:22
with the guy with the soul patch
11:23
she hates guys or soul patches sorry Joe
11:28
no don’t be sorry I’m sorry I gotta give
11:33
you up tomorrow even though your magical
11:35
and the longest relationship I’ve ever
11:37
had
11:37
not for long at least my successor has
11:40
what you call knockers well I’m I’m
11:46
gonna miss you man whoa didn’t think it
11:49
was physically possible but I feel it
11:50
pain hmm so anything I can do for you I
11:55
I owe you how about one big last cuddle
11:59
it’s what fluffers like you to live for
12:01
I wish you always talked even though
12:04
you’re kind of a creepy guy
12:11
that’s just off buddy stuff
12:16
speaking of knockers
12:37
okay
12:49
so how’d you finally manage to yeah well
12:55
I had a very lovely dream about you
12:57
where I realized that you were the real
13:01
cushion that perhaps me up he and I
13:05
think living together is gonna be great
13:07
I had a dream last night too huh I
13:11
always loved me with another guy
13:12
he had a soul patch did you drink whisky
13:17
oh I did it was all I had
13:25
[Music]
13:30
oh yeah I fell asleep in this order
13:36
[Music]
13:41
[Music]
13:47
[Music]
13:51
before
13:53
[Music]
14:07
your heart
14:11
[Music]
14:21
I won’t leave you alone
14:25
[Music]
14:27
Oh
14:28
[Music]
14:33
it’s making nauseous revealing your
14:37
subconscious now my job is done next
14:40
chapters begun I am
14:44
you
14:46
[Music]
—
