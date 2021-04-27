Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Lucky Girl [Video]

Lucky Girl [Video]

An adopted Chinese girl discovers a Chinese buffet doesn't serve 'real Chinese food'.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

Esther is a nine-year-old Chinese girl who was adopted eight years ago by a Pennsylvania family. Her family loves her, and surrounds her with love, stability and affection.

But when she spends some time with a Chinese neighbor and her daughter, Esther starts to realize the balance isn’t so easy. And when her family takes her out to a Chinese food buffet to celebrate her “Gotcha Day” — the day she was officially adopted — Esther realizes that it might not be “real Chinese food,” and questions her own identity in the process.

Written and directed by Sidi Wang, this crystalline, quiet drama has both a self-possessed sensitivity and exquisite visuals, in how it captures the ebbs and flows of a young girl’s shifting sense of identity. At a crossroads in her understanding of herself, she realizes her difference from her new home and family, which sends quiet but deep reverberations in her feelings of belonging.

The film’s most immediate characteristics are how just quiet it is. Its approach to visuals has a stillness, with a willingness to hold shots and allow movements and actions to play out. The camerawork seems to mirror Esther’s way of looking at the world, especially in how it holds small details that move beyond mundanity into something poetic. Esther is trying to puzzle out the mores, rules and concepts that are unspoken and perhaps even unconscious.

The biggest puzzle for her is the Chinese part of her identity, which comes to the fore when she spends time with a Chinese-born neighbor and her daughter, who is slightly older than Esther. In that small amount of time, Esther gains an idea of what it would be like to grow up in the culture and country where she was born: what she would eat, what she would learn, what language she would speak. The writing and storytelling here take a similarly restrained approach as the visuals, with thoughtfulness in the dialogue and a focus on Esther’s inner experience.

Young actor Jada Ferraro captures Esther’s absorption of these new ideas and feelings with understated nuance, portraying Esther as very sensitive but also self-contained. The performance also captures, with delicate precision, the subtle shifts in Esther’s understanding of her life and her self, especially when she is told what a lucky girl she is to have been adopted. Though the sentiment is kindly intended, Esther becomes aware that the Chinese aspect of herself has perhaps been erased or minimized in her transition to her new family — one that leaves her feeling inadequate or incomplete.

Told with precision, gentleness and empathy, “Lucky Girl” puts viewers in a position to understand just how difficult and even devastating this bereft feeling is for the young girl at the center of the story. It ends on these emotions of mute emptiness and incompleteness, leaving both the audience and Esther in a discomfiting position. Many who have a significant part of their identity flattened, minimized or ignored experience a gnawing sense of inadequacy. They’re surrounded by a world that provides for all their needs but doesn’t see all of who they are. So they stand apart from it, never quite belonging and never quite feeling at home, with an essential part of themselves made voiceless and invisible.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:11
is esther chinese
00:13
yeah she is when did you get her
00:17
actually it was eight years ago exactly
00:19
today we’re gonna have a little
00:21
celebration tonight for dinner so i’m
00:23
excited
00:24
she is a very lucky girl you must have
00:28
had a buddha oh no we’re just so blessed
00:31
to have her in our lives
00:35
uh how do you like the navel for the
00:37
sofa you know we really love it
00:39
i think she’s really enjoying it and
00:41
fitting in well
00:42
and look she’s already making friends
00:45
okay
00:45
let me grab the picture
00:53
oh cute hey esther honey we gotta go i
00:56
have to run some errands before dinner
00:58
tonight
00:59
come on if yeah okay
01:03
i can take care of her for a while oh
01:05
really are you sure
01:06
you want to stay for a little bit okay
01:08
all right that’d be great thank you so
01:10
much
01:13
where are you going for dinner today
01:16
we’re gonna go to that big chinese
01:18
buffet we’ve been wanting to try it
01:19
since we moved here
01:21
esther well actually all of us really
01:24
love chinese food
01:51
your shoes
01:56
here you go
02:19
mom where did you put my stuff again
02:40
esther don’t judge that mom wouldn’t be
02:43
happy
02:44
it’s kind of sacred
02:48
do you know what sacred means it’s like
02:51
in christianity
02:52
the cross or i don’t know just
02:56
don’t touch that
03:16
is
03:28
esther you want to help make dumplings
03:31
then bring it and then you have alex
03:44
okay
04:12
bye
04:25
okay do you like making dumplings
04:30
i taught iris how to make it but she’s
04:33
still not
04:34
good at it i have my own ways of folding
04:37
it mom
04:41
my mom taught me how to make dumplings
04:45
when i was at your age it’s simple and
04:54
delicious
05:04
will come to my house next time i make
05:06
you some
05:07
real chinese food
05:24
i don’t know about you guys but i’m
05:25
ready to eat a ton of chow mein
05:28
oh come on i’m sure the restaurant here
05:30
has more than just jelly
05:31
i’m sure they do but i love it so much
05:36
you look really pretty today sweetie
05:38
look the same to me
05:55
[Music]
06:10
[Music]
06:15
um just 12 us oh sorry
06:19
right this way
06:22
[Music]
06:25
where are you
06:40
it’s a great place you know oh it’s
06:46
pretty
06:50
you have a very beautiful daughter oh
06:52
thank you
06:54
you’re turning eight today she’s
06:56
actually nine
06:57
but um today is her gotcha day it’s the
06:59
day that we met her in china
07:01
oh god have it so it’s a very important
07:03
day for you
07:05
just like a birthday
07:12
dear heavenly father thank you so much
07:14
for bringing our beautiful girl esther
07:16
to us
07:16
eight years ago today we are so blessed
07:20
to have her in this family
07:21
lord you had a beautiful plan for her
07:23
even before she was born
07:25
we trust that you will guide her every
07:26
step of the way
07:28
lord we also pray that as we celebrate
07:30
esther’s gotcha day
07:31
our family will be able to love each
07:33
other more and grow together as one
07:36
lord please bless this delicious chinese
07:38
food on the table
07:39
in jesus name amen
07:50
you want one i won i got three
07:53
i like this one okay you know what not
07:55
everything is a competition
07:56
why don’t you say it how’s everything
07:59
paste
08:00
it’s really good thank you you know how
08:03
you like it sweetie
08:08
sweetie what’s wrong i thought you liked
08:10
this
08:12
i’ll take it if you don’t want it hey
08:14
hey get your hands off your sister’s
08:16
plate
08:20
um excuse me yes
08:32
have you tried it it’s quite good why
08:34
don’t you give it a try
08:35
yeah come on this is your sister’s night
08:38
i just wanted a negro
08:40
you should know how lucky you are to
08:42
have good family like this
08:44
always be grateful
08:48
this morning a lot
08:52
thank you but i wonder
08:56
what is going to be for dessert
09:02
we have a surprise for you hey gotcha
09:05
look at that wow
09:08
[Music]
09:14
watch it
09:18
oh my god
09:26
would you like to have a family photo
09:28
yeah that would be great thank you so
09:29
much here let me turn it on
09:31
okay there that’s the button
09:37
okay one two three smile
09:41
[Music]
09:43
be careful do not touch it you have to
09:45
blow it off first
10:02
oh you’re gonna get it
10:18
happy birthday to you
10:40
[Music]
11:08
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

