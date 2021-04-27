Lucky Girl [Video]

By Omeleto

Esther is a nine-year-old Chinese girl who was adopted eight years ago by a Pennsylvania family. Her family loves her, and surrounds her with love, stability and affection.

But when she spends some time with a Chinese neighbor and her daughter, Esther starts to realize the balance isn’t so easy. And when her family takes her out to a Chinese food buffet to celebrate her “Gotcha Day” — the day she was officially adopted — Esther realizes that it might not be “real Chinese food,” and questions her own identity in the process.

Written and directed by Sidi Wang, this crystalline, quiet drama has both a self-possessed sensitivity and exquisite visuals, in how it captures the ebbs and flows of a young girl’s shifting sense of identity. At a crossroads in her understanding of herself, she realizes her difference from her new home and family, which sends quiet but deep reverberations in her feelings of belonging.

The film’s most immediate characteristics are how just quiet it is. Its approach to visuals has a stillness, with a willingness to hold shots and allow movements and actions to play out. The camerawork seems to mirror Esther’s way of looking at the world, especially in how it holds small details that move beyond mundanity into something poetic. Esther is trying to puzzle out the mores, rules and concepts that are unspoken and perhaps even unconscious.

The biggest puzzle for her is the Chinese part of her identity, which comes to the fore when she spends time with a Chinese-born neighbor and her daughter, who is slightly older than Esther. In that small amount of time, Esther gains an idea of what it would be like to grow up in the culture and country where she was born: what she would eat, what she would learn, what language she would speak. The writing and storytelling here take a similarly restrained approach as the visuals, with thoughtfulness in the dialogue and a focus on Esther’s inner experience.

Young actor Jada Ferraro captures Esther’s absorption of these new ideas and feelings with understated nuance, portraying Esther as very sensitive but also self-contained. The performance also captures, with delicate precision, the subtle shifts in Esther’s understanding of her life and her self, especially when she is told what a lucky girl she is to have been adopted. Though the sentiment is kindly intended, Esther becomes aware that the Chinese aspect of herself has perhaps been erased or minimized in her transition to her new family — one that leaves her feeling inadequate or incomplete.

Told with precision, gentleness and empathy, “Lucky Girl” puts viewers in a position to understand just how difficult and even devastating this bereft feeling is for the young girl at the center of the story. It ends on these emotions of mute emptiness and incompleteness, leaving both the audience and Esther in a discomfiting position. Many who have a significant part of their identity flattened, minimized or ignored experience a gnawing sense of inadequacy. They’re surrounded by a world that provides for all their needs but doesn’t see all of who they are. So they stand apart from it, never quite belonging and never quite feeling at home, with an essential part of themselves made voiceless and invisible.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:11 is esther chinese

00:13 yeah she is when did you get her

00:17 actually it was eight years ago exactly

00:19 today we’re gonna have a little

00:21 celebration tonight for dinner so i’m

00:23 excited

00:24 she is a very lucky girl you must have

00:28 had a buddha oh no we’re just so blessed

00:31 to have her in our lives

00:35 uh how do you like the navel for the

00:37 sofa you know we really love it

00:39 i think she’s really enjoying it and

00:41 fitting in well

00:42 and look she’s already making friends

00:45 okay

00:45 let me grab the picture

00:53 oh cute hey esther honey we gotta go i

00:56 have to run some errands before dinner

00:58 tonight

00:59 come on if yeah okay

01:03 i can take care of her for a while oh

01:05 really are you sure

01:06 you want to stay for a little bit okay

01:08 all right that’d be great thank you so

01:10 much

01:13 where are you going for dinner today

01:16 we’re gonna go to that big chinese

01:18 buffet we’ve been wanting to try it

01:19 since we moved here

01:21 esther well actually all of us really

01:24 love chinese food

01:51 your shoes

01:56 here you go

02:19 mom where did you put my stuff again

02:40 esther don’t judge that mom wouldn’t be

02:43 happy

02:44 it’s kind of sacred

02:48 do you know what sacred means it’s like

02:51 in christianity

02:52 the cross or i don’t know just

02:56 don’t touch that

03:16 is

03:28 esther you want to help make dumplings

03:31 then bring it and then you have alex

03:44 okay

04:12 bye

04:25 okay do you like making dumplings

04:30 i taught iris how to make it but she’s

04:33 still not

04:34 good at it i have my own ways of folding

04:37 it mom

04:41 my mom taught me how to make dumplings

04:45 when i was at your age it’s simple and

04:54 delicious

05:04 will come to my house next time i make

05:06 you some

05:07 real chinese food

05:24 i don’t know about you guys but i’m

05:25 ready to eat a ton of chow mein

05:28 oh come on i’m sure the restaurant here

05:30 has more than just jelly

05:31 i’m sure they do but i love it so much

05:36 you look really pretty today sweetie

05:38 look the same to me

05:55 [Music]

06:10 [Music]

06:15 um just 12 us oh sorry

06:19 right this way

06:22 [Music]

06:25 where are you

06:40 it’s a great place you know oh it’s

06:46 pretty

06:50 you have a very beautiful daughter oh

06:52 thank you

06:54 you’re turning eight today she’s

06:56 actually nine

06:57 but um today is her gotcha day it’s the

06:59 day that we met her in china

07:01 oh god have it so it’s a very important

07:03 day for you

07:05 just like a birthday

07:12 dear heavenly father thank you so much

07:14 for bringing our beautiful girl esther

07:16 to us

07:16 eight years ago today we are so blessed

07:20 to have her in this family

07:21 lord you had a beautiful plan for her

07:23 even before she was born

07:25 we trust that you will guide her every

07:26 step of the way

07:28 lord we also pray that as we celebrate

07:30 esther’s gotcha day

07:31 our family will be able to love each

07:33 other more and grow together as one

07:36 lord please bless this delicious chinese

07:38 food on the table

07:39 in jesus name amen

07:50 you want one i won i got three

07:53 i like this one okay you know what not

07:55 everything is a competition

07:56 why don’t you say it how’s everything

07:59 paste

08:00 it’s really good thank you you know how

08:03 you like it sweetie

08:08 sweetie what’s wrong i thought you liked

08:10 this

08:12 i’ll take it if you don’t want it hey

08:14 hey get your hands off your sister’s

08:16 plate

08:20 um excuse me yes

08:32 have you tried it it’s quite good why

08:34 don’t you give it a try

08:35 yeah come on this is your sister’s night

08:38 i just wanted a negro

08:40 you should know how lucky you are to

08:42 have good family like this

08:44 always be grateful

08:48 this morning a lot

08:52 thank you but i wonder

08:56 what is going to be for dessert

09:02 we have a surprise for you hey gotcha

09:05 look at that wow

09:08 [Music]

09:14 watch it

09:18 oh my god

09:26 would you like to have a family photo

09:28 yeah that would be great thank you so

09:29 much here let me turn it on

09:31 okay there that’s the button

09:37 okay one two three smile

09:41 [Music]

09:43 be careful do not touch it you have to

09:45 blow it off first

10:02 oh you’re gonna get it

10:18 happy birthday to you

10:40 [Music]

11:08 you

