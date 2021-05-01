Racism in Our Tax Code Re-Cap

Comrades,
It’s tax season again which means that across the country, low-income people, who are disproportionately Black, Indigenous, and other people of color, are paying more in state and local taxes than the wealthy, and are subject to discriminatory enforcement of tax codes.
Our movement, along with the Institute for Tax and Economic Policy, National Women’s Law Center, and the Action Center on Race and the Economy, held a discussion to address this injustice — In Plain Sight: The Racism Hiding in our Tax Codes.
We truly loved being in community with you to discuss how combined historical and contemporary policy choices worsen racial inequalities and how our work together can create something better. Didn’t have a chance to join us? Not a problem — Check out the full event here!
And for a deeper understanding of what our movement is doing to dismantle the harms of our current taxation system, head over to our Vision for Black Lives policy platform on Restructuring Tax Codes.
In solidarity,
With Black Radical Love,
M4BL Red, Black, & Green New Deal Team
***
Photo credit: Shutterstock
