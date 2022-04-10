‘Make It Last Forever’. Have the Right Conversations

Making a commitment to another person is a huge step. As a Relationship Coach, I see how quickly marriages and relationships fall apart because both people didn’t go through the proper examination to make sure they are right for one another long-term. It’s not a daunting task, as many people will try and make you believe. It’s about having the right conversations about the right subjects.

If you want insight into that, I wrote two blog posts on this matter. 5 Things That Should Be Discussed Before Marriage and 4 More Things To Discuss Before Marriage. If your intentions are to spend your life with another person, it is of the utmost importance to know this person as much as possible. Of course, over time, this person will grow and evolve. However, you will know who they are regarding core values, beliefs, and practices. These are the matters that are essential. With this being the case, in the midst of all the noise, divisiveness, Netflix, Instagram, and Tik-Tok, preserve for yourselves a quiet and safe space.

I know you’re trying to build a powerful union… In order to prepare for your future together, you must block out the extra noise. Preparing for marriage is about gaining insight into this person you will go through the ups and downs in life with. Will he or she show up with love, affection, and mercy when times get tough? Will this person continue to focus on your bond after ten or twenty years of living in the same house?

Marriage is a spiritual commitment that your Lord and Creator loves and supports. Therefore, don’t sell yourselves short by not knowing this person’s true spiritual core and character. Have a sit down with the mother, father, aunt, uncle, and siblings, who know this potential spouse the best, and ask important questions. In other words, do your due diligence. Even if you have to seek pre-marital coaching, do it. You owe it to yourself and your future spouse to try and do what Keith Sweat sang, “Make it last forever.”

