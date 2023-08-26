Manipulation Exposed: 10 Red Flags You Shouldn’t Ignore

How can you tell if someone truly cares about you or if they’re just trying to use you? Sometimes your emotions may cloud your judgment and blind you from the truth, even if it’s been in front of you all along. Do you suspect that your friend, significant other, or a family member might only be looking to take advantage of you? Well, we’ve got your back. In this article, we’ll discuss ten warning signs that someone is trying to use you. By recognizing these signs, you can protect yourself from manipulative individuals and maintain healthy relationships.

1. They do the bare minimum in your relationship

One of the key indicators that someone is trying to use you is when they consistently do the bare minimum in your relationship. These individuals will only perform occasional favors for you, and most of the time, these favors are small and convenient for them. They do this to foster a sense of obligation in you, making you feel indebted to them. Moreover, they may expect you to repay them in some way, often in a manner that is disproportionate to what they did for you. This unfair treatment reveals their true intentions — they are only interested in what you can do for them and nothing else.

2. They’re only nice at the beginning

Have you ever encountered someone who is exceptionally nice to you when you first meet them, only to witness a sudden shift in their behavior as you grow closer? These individuals can act sweet and thoughtful whenever they need something from you. However, once they obtain what they desire, they quickly turn cold, detached, or even disrespectful. Their initial niceness was merely a facade to manipulate you into meeting their needs.

3. They only see you when they feel like it

If your friend is consistently busy whenever you ask to hang out but expects you to drop everything for them when they ask, it’s a clear sign that they’re trying to use you. They are never there for you when you need them, and they only reach out to you when they require something from you. As soon as a better opportunity comes along, they won’t hesitate to abandon you. This behavior demonstrates their lack of genuine interest in maintaining a balanced and mutually supportive relationship.

4. There’s an imbalance in the relationship

When there’s an evident imbalance of power and control in a relationship, it’s often a sign that one person is seeking to exploit the other. If someone constantly exerts dominance over you, tells you what to do, and makes decisions without considering your input, be cautious. This individual may be manipulating you for their own gain, disregarding your autonomy and disregarding your wants and needs.

5. They intimidate you into agreeing with them

Manipulative individuals often resort to power politics and tactics of intimidation to make you comply with their wishes. They may threaten to break up with you, end the friendship, spread rumors about you, or expose your secrets if you don’t conform to their demands. By instilling fear and insecurity in you, they ensure that you go along with whatever they want. As long as you remain too scared to stand up to them, they will continue to take advantage of you.

6. They act differently behind your back

Pay attention to how people behave when you’re not around. If you discover that someone acts differently behind your back — for instance, gossiping about you or failing to defend you when others speak ill of you — it’s a clear indication of their insincerity. They might be secretly jealous of your success and attempt to steal credit for your achievements. Despite their outward display of friendliness, their true intentions are masked by deceit and malicious intent.

7. They’re not really interested in getting to know you

A genuine relationship involves a mutual interest in getting to know one another. If someone shows little to no interest in learning even the most basic information about you, despite being friends or in a relationship for a while, it’s a red flag. They don’t genuinely care about you as an individual; their focus lies solely on how they can benefit from the association. Their lack of attention and curiosity reveal their self-centered nature.

8. They don’t respect your boundaries

A manipulative person will often disregard your boundaries and take advantage of your kindness. They may constantly dump their problems on you and request favors, even when you’re busy or unwilling to help. They might borrow your belongings without caring for them or ask for money and conveniently forget to repay you. These actions demonstrate a lack of respect for your personal space and indicate that they are already exploiting your generosity.

9. Your relationship or friendship feels one-sided

If you find yourself making all the effort in a relationship or friendship while the other person does little to reciprocate, it’s a sign that the relationship is becoming one-sided. You are the one initiating conversations, planning get-togethers, doing favors, and giving gifts on special occasions. However, the other person does not put in the same effort. They are content with receiving everything you have to offer without offering much in return. This imbalance can be emotionally draining and detrimental to your well-being.

10. They make you pay for everything

While it may seem obvious, many individuals overlook this behavior when it’s displayed by someone they care about. If someone consistently expects you to pay for everything, such as meals or outings, it’s essential to recognize this pattern. Excusing it as forgetfulness or irresponsibility enables their manipulative behavior to continue. Accept the possibility that they are using you for financial gain and evaluate whether this is a healthy dynamic for your relationship.

Recognizing these signs is crucial to protecting yourself from manipulation and maintaining healthy relationships. If you identify any of these behaviors in someone close to you, it’s important to confront them and make it clear that you won’t tolerate being exploited. Remember, you deserve to be treated with fairness and respect. Don’t be afraid to establish healthy boundaries and distance yourself from manipulative individuals.

Photo credit: Sara Dabaghian on Unsplash