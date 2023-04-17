Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Mansplaining Daily: What Has a Man Taught You Today?

Mansplaining Daily: What Has a Man Taught You Today?

Are mansplainers their pack’s Alpha or does it only happen with women?

by Leave a Comment

 

This photo. I think that’s how a man sees a woman while mansplaining.

Another Mansplaining Moment

It was just another regular work conversation when I said I was a bit overwhelmed with too many moving pieces to administrate when I was interrupted with:

“You should use my framework. Here is what you need to do.”

And he proceeded to explain how I need to organize my work days to obtain results.

That would be welcome advice from a business coach or mentor. Or if I had asked. But not from someone from an entirely different field and work-life system.

I may sound like I am man-hating, but this is just mansplaining-hating.

I can’t recall even ONE of my women friends approaching me with such a condescending attitude.

What he did wrong: he did not ASK, he assumed I didn’t know and assumed he had to teach me a method.

A better approach would have been asking:

“Do you have a productive system in place?”

To which I would have replied:

“Yes, it is not a question of lack of system, only a question of having too much for one person to handle efficiently. I likely need to hire someone soon.”

Men tend to mansplain things during a conversation with a woman, instead of looking at her as a human of equal capacity.

I wonder if men who tend to mansplain often are like this, to some degree, to other men. Kinda like an Alpha behavior…

  • Important note: I am not saying all men at all times talk to women mansplaining things. I’m saying it happens and, likely, they are not aware of such behavior (for several cultural/historical reasons).
  • Note 2: Of course, it happened again before I edited and shared this post. It happens so often, I can hardly keep track of it, honestly. But he concluded the thought I said “I know, mister I have all answers and tricks to teach you.” To which he replied “I’m not trying to mansplain”. Well, well…

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Picsea on Unsplash

 

About Suburban Feminist ≡ Kelly

I am an entrepreneur focused on helping women build successful businesses, because I am also a feminist trying to do my part to build a better world for my daughter.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@suburbanfeminist

