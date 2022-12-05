Nine hundred body bags came home from Vietnam in December of 1967. My friend Ziggy brought his friend Eric Clapton over and we watched a Lyndon Johnson speech with the sound off and music on. I was on disciplinary probation, a reverse badge of honor. My roommate and I were minnows in the struggle, but our phone was tapped. If you’re getting the idea that this was a depressing time — I mean, depressing in the extreme — you’re absolutely right.

In this state of despair, I went to a Marion Williams concert. I knew nothing about her. But something happened there, something magical and, I want to say, chemical, because I was flying as I walked home. And I stayed high for weeks. Please watch and listen.

I learned a bit about Marion Williams (1927-1994). Left school at 9. At 20, a gospel group heard her and hired her. In 1965, she began a solo career.

Her influence was bigger than her career. Little Richard said his vocals in “Tutti Frutti” were inspired by her high-octave cries. Aretha Franklin recorded two of her songs. Please watch and listen.

Surely others who heard her on college campuses heard what I did — the power of belief. “When I’m singing, I get inspired by God,” she said. “I call it ‘the anointing.’ It’s an extra-special thing.” As you’ll see here — please watch and listen. [To buy the 26 song CD, “Packin’ Up: The Best of Marion Williams,” from Amazon, click here. For the MP3 download, click here.]

BONUS VIDEO

The last minute is everything. Please watch and listen.

