Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Marion Williams

Marion Williams

Something happened at the Marion Williams concert, something magical and, I want to say, chemical, because I was flying as I walked home. And I stayed high for weeks.

by Leave a Comment

Nine hundred body bags came home from Vietnam in December of 1967. My friend Ziggy brought his friend Eric Clapton over and we watched a Lyndon Johnson speech with the sound off and music on. I was on disciplinary probation, a reverse badge of honor. My roommate and I were minnows in the struggle, but our phone was tapped. If you’re getting the idea that this was a depressing time — I mean, depressing in the extreme — you’re absolutely right.

In this state of despair, I went to a Marion Williams concert. I knew nothing about her. But something happened there, something magical and, I want to say, chemical, because I was flying as I walked home. And I stayed high for weeks. Please watch and listen.

I learned a bit about Marion Williams (1927-1994). Left school at 9. At 20, a gospel group heard her and hired her. In 1965, she began a solo career.

Her influence was bigger than her career. Little Richard said his vocals in “Tutti Frutti” were inspired by her high-octave cries. Aretha Franklin recorded two of her songs. Please watch and listen.

Surely others who heard her on college campuses heard what I did — the power of belief. “When I’m singing, I get inspired by God,” she said. “I call it ‘the anointing.’ It’s an extra-special thing.” As you’ll see here — please watch and listen. [To buy the 26 song CD, “Packin’ Up: The Best of Marion Williams,” from Amazon, click here. For the MP3 download, click here.]

BONUS VIDEO
The last minute is everything. Please watch and listen.

This post was previously published on headbutler.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

About Head Butler

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x