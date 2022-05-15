Marry a Partner Who Says Things Like…

Dating someone is a decision based on several factors. If you are committing to love and support that person for the rest of your life. It’s essential to choose someone you can get along with and share your values with.

Therefore, this blog post will discuss how to find the perfect partner who makes you feel loved and supported every day. In addition, what signs to look out for to prove that special someone is a keeper.

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — When Harry Met Sally

7. “I pray for you every night before I go to sleep.”

“I pray for you every night before I go to sleep.” A partner who says things like this cares about your well-being and wants you to know that they think of you. They are grateful for what you do for them and will always be there for you, no matter what happens.

Most certainly, a partner like this will always be there for you, no matter what happens. They will be your rock during tough times and will rejoice with you during the good times.

If you’re looking for a lifelong partner, look for someone who says things like this to you on a regular basis. You can’t go wrong with someone who loves and supports you unconditionally.

6. Owns an Abundance Mentality

One of the most attractive qualities in a partner is someone who has an abundance mentality. This type of person believes that there is enough love, success, and happiness to go around.

This comes in handy when things don’t go as planned or when you have different opinions. An abundance mentality partner will be more likely to see the glass as half full rather than half empty.

Additionally, they won’t feel threatened by other people’s success, and they are always looking for ways to help others succeed as well. If you’re looking for a supportive and encouraging partner, then look for someone with an abundance mentality.

As a result, a partner with an abundance mentality will say things like:

“I’m so happy about your success!”

“I love seeing you achieve your goals!”

“I’m here for you, no matter what.”

5. Self-love

Self is basically a must in your partner. If they don’t love themselves, how can they truly love you? This is perhaps the most crucial quality in a soulmate. If someone loves themselves, that means they know their worth and will always put effort into making sure YOU know you’re worth too.

Plus, a confident person is super attractive. They ooze sexiness and are just all-around more fun to be around! Confidence leads to security which then creates a safe place for vulnerability and true intimacy — something we all crave.

Therefore, if you want to find someone who will make you feel loved and supported every day, look for someone who loves themselves first and foremost.

For instance:

“I take care of myself because I love myself. And when I take care of myself, it’s easy to take care of those around me.”

“I know my worth, and I’m not afraid to show it. That doesn’t mean I’m boastful or always need attention. It just means that I know who I am and what I have to offer.”

4. Treats You as a Blessing, Not an Obligation

The best thing you can do in a relationship is to make your partner feel like a gift, not a burden. If you constantly contemplate how much better off you’d be without them, it’s time to move on.

However, if you genuinely enjoy their company and appreciate all that they do for you, then you’ve found a keeper! Thank them often, show them how much you care, and let them know that you wouldn’t want to be without them.

Some examples may include:

Did I tell you how blessed I am to have a woman like yourself?

I’m the luckiest person in the world to deserve you.

You are such a precious gift in my life that I cherish.

I couldn’t have asked for anything more than what you’ve given me.

Thank you for being here with me and sharing your life with me.

3. Demostrates Indepedence

One quality that is important to relationships is independence. An independent partner is someone who can take care of themselves and doesn’t rely on others for their happiness.

For instance, a great partner proves its independence by saying things like:

Don’t worry about me, and I can take care of myself.

I’m happy with who I am and don’t need anyone to complete me.

I’m not looking for someone to take care of me; I’m looking for a partner who is on the same level as me.

If your partner constantly needs reassurance or support, it can be challenging to feel like an equal in the relationship. However, if your partner is independent and able to take care of themselves, it can help create a more balanced relationship.

Being in a relationship with someone who is independent can help reduce stress and provide more stability. If both partners are able to take care of themselves and their own needs, it can create a stronger foundation for the relationship.

2. Did You Make It Home Safely?

A true partner will always be concerned about your well-being and safety. They will want to know that you made it home safely, and they will ask how your day was. This shows that they care about you and want to make sure you’re happy.

If your partner regularly asks how your day was and if you made it home safely, then they are definitely a keeper! These small gestures show that they genuinely care about you and want to make sure you’re happy.

Hence, if you’re looking for a partner who makes you feel loved and supported every day, look for someone who says things like “I love you,” “you’re beautiful,” and “thank you for being here.” You won’t regret it!

1. Prefers Your Inner Character Rather Than Looks

It’s critical to marry someone who truly loves you for who you are on the inside rather than how you appear. Of course, physical attractiveness is necessary for any relationship.

Nevertheless, if your partner only praises your looks and never discusses your personality or character, it might be time for a change. Look for someone who thinks the incredible individual that you are on the inside and out.

To demonstrate:

“The single most appealing aspect about you is your intellect.”

“Your beautiful mind is what makes you the most special person in the world to me.”

“I love finding out new things about you and getting to know you on a deeper level.”

When you find someone who loves you for who you are, it’s a feeling unlike any other. They make you feel seen, heard, and valued. They appreciate all of the things that make you unique, and they love spending time with you because of those things — not despite them.

“Sometimes all you need is a hug from the right person and all your stress will melt away.” — Unknown

The Bottom Line

It’s essential to hold onto them tight when you find a partner who loves and values you for who you are. If your partner regularly says things like the examples above, then count yourself lucky — you’ve found a keeper!

These types of partners are rare, and they should be cherished. What are some other qualities that you think are important in a relationship? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks for reading!

