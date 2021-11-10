Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Masculinity and Violence

Masculinity and Violence

Dr. Vibe Show and guest Dr. Ronald F. Levant talk about boys and men in North America.

Recently, Dr. Levant was on our show talking about Masculinity and Violence. During our conversation, Dr. Levant talked about:

– Some of his background, his journey studying manhood and fatherhood and some of his thoughts on masculinity
– The impact of boys who don’t express their feelings
– The story behind The Tough Standard
– The kind of boy or man who would shoot someone
– The impact of the media and how a man was raised when he was a boy in regards to men and violence
– Letting children be who they are
– The impact that the pandemic has had on masculinity and violence and men and masculinity
– His concerns and solutions when it comes to masculinity and violence
– Three reasons why masculinity is problematic
– His message for parents and teachers when it comes to interacting with boys

Watch the full conversation:

Listen to the audio-only version:

About Dr. Vibe’s guest:

Ronald F. Levant, Ed.D., ABPP, earned his doctorate in Clinical Psychology and Public Practice from Harvard University. He was on the faculty of Boston University, where he directed the nationally prominent Fatherhood Project, Rutgers University, Harvard Medical School at The Cambridge Hospital, and the Center for Psychological Studies, Nova Southeastern University, where he also served as Dean. He is currently Professor Emeritus of Psychology, The University of Akron, where he was Dean of the Buchtel College of Arts and Sciences, Professor of Psychology, and Core Faculty in the Counseling Psycholgy Program. Dr. Levant was the 2005 President of APA, and served as the Editor of the Psychology of Men and Masculinity from 2007-2015.

Dr. Levant has authored, co-authored, edited or co-edited 19 books and over 250 peer-reviewed refereed journal articles and book chapters in the psychology of men and masculinities, family and gender psychology, and advancing professional psychology. He has developed and evaluated a number of psychological measures designed to assess a variety of gender-related constructs. These include: The original Male Role Norms Inventory (MRNI), the Revised (MRNI-R), the Short Form (MRNI-SF), the Very Brief Form (MRNI-VB) and the Adolescent (MRNI-A) and Adolescent-revised (MRNI-A-r) versions. In addition he developed the Normative Male Alexithymia Scale (NMAS) and Brief Form (NMAS_BF), The Femininity Ideology Scale (FIS) and Short Form (FIS-SF), the Health Behavior Inventory-20 (HBI-20) and Short Form (HBI-SF), the Women’s Non-Traditional Sexuality Questionnaire (WNSQ), the Father’s Expectations About Son’s Masculinity Scale (FEASMS), and the Aging Adult’s Masculinity Ideology Inventory (AAMII).

Dr. Levant’s signature contribution has been in establishing the empirical foundation for the “Normative Male Alexithymia” hypothesis. In addition, Levant developed Alexithymia Reduction Treatment (ART), a brief psychoeducational intervention designed to remediate normative male alexithymia in order to prepare men to engage more fully in psychotherapy. ART is designed as an adjunctive treatment that can be administered prior to, or concurrently with, standard care.

You can find more information about Dr. Levant via:

http://drronaldlevant.com/
https://thetoughstandard.com/

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe has been the host and producer of his own online show The Dr. Vibe Show™ for the last decade. He has done over 2000 interviews with people from all over the world. He has gotten into the minds of powerhouses such as: Mario Armstrong – TV Host and Motivator for the Modern World, ESPN Radio’s Freddie ColemanThe Honourable Ahmed Hussen – Canadian Minister of Families, Children and Social DevelopmentMarie-Claude Landry – Chief Commissioner – Canadian Human Rights Commissioner and Kenneth Braswell – is the Executive Director of Fathers Incorporated. His main mission is to peel back the layers of the mainstream media’s construct around Black males, to reveal the positivity that is often clouded. He’s been featured on platforms such as CTV News Channel because of his candid and informed opinions.

2020 Podcast News Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
2018 Innovation Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
The Dr. Vibe Show™ At “The Good Men Project”
One of the first Brand Ambassador’s – Cuisine Noir Magazine
Dr. Vibe – Producer And Co-host of Black Men Talking On WJMS Radio
Dr. Vibe on HuffPost Live – August 2, 2013
2013 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Winner (Best International Blog)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2011 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best International Blog and Best Podcast Series)
Black Blog Of The Day – Black Bloggers Network – June 23, 2011
Twitter
Twitter hashtag: #DrVibe
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iTunes
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Spotify
Dr. Vibe Media – You Tube
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Stitcher Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – TuneIn Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Google Play Music
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iHeartRadio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ at Anchor
Linkedin – The Dr. Vibe Show™
Instagram
The Dr. Vibe Show Facebook Fan Page

