Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Mastering Fear in a New World

Mastering Fear in a New World

During this time, we must stay connected to wise, calm voices.

by Leave a Comment

My world is quiet. It’s early morning. The homes opposite me are blanketed in snow. I am homebound here in Colorado. Homebound, probably just like you.

Who’d have ever thought it would all come to this?

Sure, maybe years ago you made it through Y2k unscathed like me, with a few extra propane tanks in your garage.

But now. Now what will be?

How will you pay your rent or mortgage?
Do you still have a job?
How far will $1,200 from the government get you?
Should you get ready to declare bankruptcy?

These are the questions many of us have. I have similar ones.

During the early part of this past week, I paid 30+ employees in my other business. Get people cash asap was all I could think. Take care of them. They need money now.

I’d laid them off hours ago. Excuse me, they were furloughed. Put on temporary leave of absence. And yet temporary foreshadows a sense of the future. A future, which is still unknown.

Sure, I imagine this whole thing will blow over in a few months, likely more. And yet, will I have any revenue to rehire anyone? My head spins. I can’t say. I can only think about it so much, without sending myself into anxiety.

I don’t know the future. No one does.

I reach for my phone foolishly, unconsciously for the first time since waking up. I seek to soothe my fears. I get conscious to what I’m doing.

I pause and ask myself, is this really what I need right now?

I explore further, see a New York Times headlines about coronavirus and government action.

Not thinking, I put the phone down. But other thoughts continue.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

– How will I get through this?
– Will my savings last?
– Do I keep my business open?
– Do I call a bankruptcy lawyer?
– How much do I owe the banks?
– Will they come after everything I have?

I realize then what I need to do. And then I do it.

I stand in my kitchen in front of the patio windows, looking out at the landscape and do this esoteric Qigong practice I recently learned.

I reach with my hands for earth and sky, bringing those energies to my chest. Then reflect on breath, posture, and mind. And then I empty the cup of the past and the future. I commit to present-mindedness.

I do the whole practice, which includes all kinds of strange, thousands year old eastern practices.

Anointing the dragon of consciousness.
Sculpting the ball of no-thingness.
Changing directions.

I do it, moving and meditating, like a slow, steady, and clear warrior. Even while fearful thoughts come.

I continue, my thoughts diminish in charge. They become more clear, more insightful. Fewer, better, more nourishing thoughts.

It is clear to me I am cultivating a state of mental acuity, a paradoxical state of better preparedness through less fear.

I am making friends with fear. It stands beside me, beneath me, no longer coming at me from above.

And I have done what I needed to do.

Trust myself.
Trust my body.
Listen to a deeper guide within.

I have that ability. Some do not. It’s what I teach – how to listen to the deeper knowing within; how to not self-betray; how to live in self-mastery.

During this time, we must stay connected to wise, calm voices. It will help us make better decisions — financial, business, relational —  for how to get through this unprecedented time.

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

Shutterstock

About Stuart Motola

Stuart Motola specializes in helping individuals and couples cultivate energized and fulfilling partnership. He helps individuals attract who they seek (i.e. date more effectively), kill the voice of desperation and aloneness, and know the difference between a love that makes you big versus a love that makes you small. He teaches couples how to repair after conflict, cut unconscious cycles of projection and blame, communicate more responsibly, and to take risks to reignite passion and aliveness. Stuart has shared his expertise as a relationship coach, author, speaker, and facilitator throughout the world and wrote the #1 Amazon best-selling book “Fixing You Is Killing Me: A Conscious Roadmap To Knowing When To Save And When To Leave Your Relationship.” To learn more about Stuart’s work, visit https://www.stuartmotola.com/ .

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.