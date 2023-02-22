Meal Planning for Today’s Inflation-Starved Parents

Monday:

Breakfast: Cereal. Also, buy a chicken and get ready for free eggs!

Lunch: PB&J, cut-off crusts (save!)

Dinner: Breadcrust stew. Add yard clippings for extra fiber.

Tuesday:

Breakfast: Cereal. Check on the chicken to see if you have any eggs yet!

Lunch: Macaroni and Cheese with a side of Mandarin oranges. The oranges now cost 24.99 but there is a mail-in rebate!

Dinner: Add orange rind to Breadcrust stew.

Wednesday:

Breakfast: Breakfast cereal. Stupid chicken has done nothing.

Lunch: Forage for wild mushrooms (do your research!) Serve a whimsical Mario-themed lunch.

Dinner: When you’re in the hospital because you don’t know anything about mushrooms, they feed you! However, it’s not covered by insurance.

Thursday:

Breakfast: You’re out of cereal. Go with oatmeal. And what’s going on with this chicken! Get the chicken some therapy.

Lunch: Have your family visualize a healthy and nutritious meal.

Dinner: Is there any more stew?

Friday:

Breakfast: You are starting to lose your patience with the chicken.

Lunch: Dirt has iron in it.

Dinner: Divide one snack cracker between all of you.

Saturday:

Breakfast: It’s time to have a heart-to-heart with that chicken.

Lunch: Pull out Great-Grandma’s 1930s depression era cookbook and bring back family favorites such as Tin Can Casserole and Spare Tire a la Mode.

Dinner: Snack cracker leftovers.

Sunday:

Breakfast: Finally realize that there is a difference between egg-laying chickens and other chickens.

Lunch: Chicken Marsala.

Dinner: Chicken Kiev.

—

