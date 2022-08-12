There are people in the world who emit a light, a kindness, an inspiring spirit. Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Justin Michael Williams is one of them. Justin is the author of Stay Woke: Meditation for the Rest of Us.

This book is not your typical meditation book. Justin bridges mindfulness with action, and even social justice — teaching us the wisdom of the meditation practice, as well as how to use meditation to serve the rest of your life, “off the cushion.”

Justin grew up with gunshot holes outside his bedroom window. He has overcome huge challenges and discovered the power of meditation for healing and support. If you’ve ever tried to meditate but found difficult, with thoughts spinning or the feeling of crawling out of your skin, Justin is an amazing guide. He says:

“We are modern people in a high-tech world. We have first world problems and long to-do lists. And if you grew up in struggle―overcoming homophobia, sexism, trauma, shame, depression, poverty, toxic masculinity, racism, or social injustice―you need a different type of meditation … one that doesn’t pretend the struggle doesn’t exist.”

In our podcast conversation we discussed:

Freedom Meditation and its roots in neuroscience and ancient practices

and its roots in neuroscience and ancient practices How to handle obsessive thoughts

What your energy signature is and how it can keep you clear and centered daily

is and how it can keep you clear and centered daily The science of how long we need to meditate for it to make a difference

for it to make a difference The shift to make that gives you the biggest bang for your buck in all areas of your life

—

Justin Michael Williams works at the intersection of social justice, mindfulness, and personal growth—with a touch of music that brings it all to life. Whether it’s a workshop, keynote speech, podcast, concert, or panel discussion, Justin will wow your audience and give them practical tools to transform their lives.

When he was younger, Justin always wanted to be a singer, but a lifetime of being bullied, teased, and abused, made him give up his dream. Then after a seminal moment with his dying grandmother, Justin woke up—and his debut album premiered in the top 20 of the iTunes charts next to Britney Spears and Taylor Swift. He has since been featured by Billboard, Grammy.com, SXSW®, and shared on stages alongside some of the most compelling leaders of our time, including Marianne Williamson, Deepak Chopra, and Chaka Khan.

With over a decade of teaching experience, Justin has become a pioneering voice of color for the new healing movement—between his podcast, keynotes, and motivational online platforms, Justin’s teachings have now spread to more than 40 countries around the globe.

Justin is dedicated to using his voice to serve. To being a beacon of hope for those who are lost, and to making sure all people, of all backgrounds, have access to the information they need to change their lives.

“When people wake up to their own brilliance—it’s like magic,” says Williams. “If my work and art can inspire people to do that, then I’ve fulfilled my mission.”

His first book, Stay Woke: A Meditation Guide for the Rest of Us, was released nationwide February 11, 2020.

—

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com