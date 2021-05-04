Melanted Daddy Joshua Zawadi on Dads Talking™

Joshua Zawadi, the owner and founder of Melanated Daddy is a fatherhood and mental health advocacy platform that celebrates the process of parenting and unpacking trauma to heal in order to be intentional figures in the lives of their children.

Joshua Zawadi is also the man behind the Dad Doula and Dad Connect programs. The mission of Dad Doula is to provide resources, and guidance for the non-birthing parent as they plan to support the birthing person during the pregnancy, labor, and delivery and thereafter. This is done by learning how to advocate, and support with intentional presence. This service is extended to expecting parents, new again parents, and parents looking to re-enter their children’s lives. Dad Connect is simply a curated space for Dads to come together and connect, vent, and learn from one another in a safe space.

Josh Zawadi is an Army Veteran, husband, biological, and bonus dad to four children. He is a lover of Christ and believes in community. His passion for fatherhood is rooted in the belief that iron sharpens iron.

The moment I looked at my mother as a mental health patient and not as a super-woman, it changed everything for our relationship. I could see her for the help she needed and not for what she should have been for me. So give your mothers the grace to be human becuase they are still unpacking, still living through trauma, still trying to be better. If we keep reminding them of how they failed, then you can’t let go of that hurt as she’s trying to grow past it.

During our conversation, Joshua talked about:

– Some of his story including being adopted at the age of three, including him and his wife choosing their married name

– Being born in Newark, New Jersey, adopted at three years old moving to Milwaukee, going to college for two semesters then joining the army, served in the army for ten years and then retired and living in a truck for a while,

– An incredible story about surviving suicide ideation

– Going to the best high school in Milwaukee then going to the worst high school in Milwaukee and where is anger came from when he was younger

– His relationship with his mother

– The importance of his wife in his life

– His first job and joining the Army at seventeen years old

– Not having a good relationship with his mother until he became a father and advice for fathers that do not have a good relationship with their mothers

– Meeting his wife and how he proposed to her

– Dating his wife’s children

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You contact Joshua via his website MelanatedDaddy.com.

Listen to the audio-only version of the conversation:

Watch the full conversation video:

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited):

00:00

[Music]

00:06

[Music]

00:32

what is up everybody it’s dr vibe here

00:34

host and producer of the award-winning

00:36

doctor vibe show as always i’d like to

00:38

say you’re blessed highly favored a

00:39

magnet for miracles

00:40

and a solution for someone’s problem

00:43

2020

00:44

podcast news award winner and 2018 award

00:47

winner in the innovation category given

00:49

out by the

00:49

canadian ethics media association also

00:52

once a month i host the only

00:53

podcast in the world for dads and

00:55

fathers that is sponsored by dove men

00:57

care and it’s also co-sponsored by

01:00

dad central canada’s national father

01:02

organization and one other little thing

01:04

i do once in a while

01:05

i am the board chair for an organization

01:08

called the global food and drink

01:09

initiative

01:10

it’s a multimedia not for not not profit

01:13

non-profit sorry

01:14

that is dedicated to showcasing blacks

01:17

in the diaspora they’re involved in food

01:19

wine and travel

01:20

so we are continuing this journey called

01:23

dad’s talking as you may or may not know

01:26

i’m starting a journey having one-on-one

01:28

conversations with dads that i’m meeting

01:29

all around the world and we have another

01:32

dad here tonight that i’ve met through

01:33

the

01:34

clubhouse platform who is a super dad

01:37

like we got to get him

01:39

some kind of s on his chest because he

01:41

is a super dad because he gives to his

01:43

family

01:43

and he gives his community and he gives

01:45

to father so let me give you a little

01:46

background on him

01:47

joshua zawadi he is the owner and

01:50

founder of melanie

01:50

daddy a fatherhood and mental health

01:53

advocacy platform that celebrates the

01:54

process of parenting

01:56

and unpacking trauma to heal in order to

01:58

be intentional

02:00

figures in the lives of their children

02:03

he’s also the man behind

02:04

da doula and actually someone called me

02:06

about 20 minutes before this

02:08

live conversation like saying is the guy

02:10

from that doula going to be honest

02:11

yes yes yes so you’ve got you’ve got

02:14

input in canada you’ve got footprint in

02:15

canada and the dad connect programs

02:18

the mission of dad doulas provide

02:19

resources and guidance for the

02:20

non-birthing parent

02:22

as they plan to support the birthing

02:23

person during the pregnancy

02:26

labor and delivery and thereafter this

02:28

is done by learning how to advocate and

02:29

support with intentional presence

02:32

this service is extended to expand

02:34

expecting parents new and again parents

02:36

and parents

02:36

looking to re-enter their children’s

02:38

lives diet connect is simply a curated

02:41

space for dads to come together and

02:42

connect

02:43

vent and learn from one another in a

02:45

safe way space

02:46

he’s an army veteran husband biological

02:50

and bonus dad to four children i love

02:52

the bonus dad

02:53

he is the love of christ and believes in

02:55

community his passion of father it is

02:57

rooted in the belief that iron sharpens

02:59

iron so welcome for the first time and

03:02

hopefully

03:02

not the last time

03:05

mr joshua what is going on my brother

03:09

my brother my brother how are you i am

03:12

blessed highly favored a magnet for

03:14

miracles and a solution for someone’s

03:16

problem

03:18

just so i could hear you say that again

03:19

i love this i love that

03:21

i received that i received that and i

03:23

know you just came off another

03:25

conversation i had to bug you because

03:27

you were dropping so many knowledge

03:29

bombs and said

03:30

save something for dr vibes audience man

03:33

save something for us but like to say

03:35

thank you for taking time in your

03:36

positive productive schedule

03:38

to share with us anything for brothers

03:41

and for daddy

03:42

i will always make time for so no

03:44

problem received received

03:46

and i had when we did the before we came

03:48

on live

03:49

i said to joshua you know what we’re

03:52

going to talk a little bit about you

03:53

type we’re going to get to the father

03:54

piece

03:55

and he said you know what i’ve never had

03:58

a chance to tell my story

04:01

i’ve never told the whole story so

04:04

start um

04:08

if we’re going to start the story on

04:09

joshua zawadi it starts at joshua liston

04:12

so zawadi is my married name uh me and

04:15

mom i married a feminist

04:16

who didn’t believe in taking last names

04:20

so we i want to interrupt you right

04:21

there how did you respond to that and

04:24

how did

04:24

others respond to that so for me it

04:27

wasn’t an issue and the reason is is my

04:29

last name is my adopted last name anyway

04:32

okay i am a i am a adoptee my mother who

04:36

i live with on my heart

04:37

is a listing which made me a listener

04:40

um so for me there was no attachment to

04:43

the name my family’s still my family

04:45

uh liston staples all the people who are

04:48

bloodly related to that name

04:50

are still my family but um my wife was

04:53

uh

04:54

unwilling to uh take a man’s last name

04:58

so we created a last name that we chose

05:02

together

05:04

um and zawadi in swahili means the gift

05:07

so the family that we have now curated

05:09

is our gift

05:11

which is why we chose that last night

05:14

wonderful

05:14

wonderful okay let’s go back to the

05:16

track now so

05:18

young joshua joshua liskin is an adoptee

05:21

born in jersey um i

05:24

uh born in newark new jersey uh

05:27

adopted at the age of three i believe by

05:30

my mama darlene liston

05:31

who which then made me joshua listen uh

05:34

we moved from jersey to milwaukee

05:36

wisconsin

05:37

uh raised here in the in the baptist

05:40

church

05:41

uh my whole life you almost you almost

05:44

could have thought it was a pk

05:45

because my pastor acted like my

05:46

godfather so it was about the same thing

05:49

um but then uh after

05:53

you know going through high school

05:54

elementary middle school high school we

05:55

were very upper

05:57

upper middle class my mother’s a

05:59

principal so financially

06:01

we were good um but i went to college

06:04

and realized that

06:06

the education that i had received uh

06:09

all through middle and high school

06:10

wasn’t retained because it didn’t it

06:13

didn’t fit me it wasn’t for me

06:15

uh so i went to college for literally

06:16

two semesters and then joined the army

06:19

wow uh from the army i served ten years

06:24

uh did countless things love what i did

06:27

love the battle buddies the friends the

06:29

things i made

06:30

and then uh retired i got medically

06:33

retired up so i still get a check

06:35

i still do all that very good um and

06:38

then

06:38

um kind of went through a discovery

06:41

period afterwards which i call myself

06:44

the period of being on the potter’s

06:45

wheel

06:47

when i got the military i was so

06:50

uh attached to man that i forgot who god

06:53

was

06:55

because in the army you are attached to

06:58

your battle buddies your brothers your

06:59

sisters

07:00

so you become connected almost

07:03

dependent on man

07:06

um and when i got out of the army every

07:09

job i applied for

07:10

told me man you know i love what you’re

07:12

doing what you do

07:13

but you’re overqualified i can’t hire

07:15

you so literally i went

07:17

six months because when i retired out my

07:19

retirement didn’t kick in right away

07:21

it was backlogged i had to wait almost

07:23

six months to get my first check

07:25

uh for retirement so we um

07:29

i i’m single at this time so my wife is

07:31

not even in my life at this moment

07:33

um i’m living in a truck

07:36

i’m staying on friend’s couches because

07:39

paying rent

07:40

just wasn’t feasible when you ain’t got

07:42

no money

07:43

and nobody had a job for me so it came

07:46

down to one night where i was staying

07:47

with a friend of mine whose mother was

07:50

one of the mothers of the church

07:51

and um i said you know what god

07:55

i can’t do this no i’m done i get in my

07:58

car and in tennessee

08:00

uh clarksville to be exact where i was

08:02

stationed at fort campbell

08:03

uh there’s a thing called the river walk

08:05

and really it’s just the river that runs

08:07

through

08:08

uh clarksville tennessee i had all the

08:10

intentions of driving

08:12

into this river wow so i’m speeding down

08:16

what we call fort campbell boulevard

08:18

i’m doing probably 90 95 miles an hour

08:21

and then out of nowhere i get a phone

08:23

call

08:24

the weird thing about this is i didn’t

08:26

pay my phone bill so my phone was off

08:30

talk to me my phone started ringing i

08:33

said what

08:34

what is what is this i answered my phone

08:37

it’s my battle buddy

08:38

her husband’s like god is telling me

08:40

that you about to do something stupid

08:42

what’s wrong i said battle i don’t feel

08:44

like talking she said stop

08:46

come to my house i said no i shut up

08:49

come to my house

08:52

okay so i go to her house her husband

08:54

meet me outside and when i tell you i

08:56

had never received an embrace like that

08:58

in my life and all they kept saying is

09:02

god said hold on a little bit longer

09:05

and they just held me they fed me they

09:07

held me

09:08

and then i went back to my boy’s mama

09:10

house and went back to sleep

09:12

literally 48 hours later i landed the

09:15

second biggest job of my life

09:17

wow and it was a connection that i made

09:20

at the church that i was attending at

09:22

the time

09:23

in kentucky he said well i used to be

09:26

you know

09:27

in this position at this mental hospital

09:29

i got some pull

09:30

let me get you in and 48 hours later i

09:33

had a job

09:35

mind you 48 hours earlier i just tried

09:37

to kill myself so

09:40

yeah 48 hours later i had a gig so then

09:42

great job

09:43

great benefits i love what i did i was

09:46

speaking life into young people

09:47

and soldiers alike just doing the work

09:50

and then

09:51

um they downsize and let me go

09:55

got it so it’s okay guys i’m not gonna

09:58

freak out this time like i did last time

10:00

because i’ve seen you work it out

10:02

so god guess what you’re not a guy that

10:04

you can lie so i need you to make it

10:05

happen what’s next

10:07

well the the the the education that i

10:11

learned

10:11

in that previous job opened up a door to

10:14

another state facility doing the same

10:16

thing

10:17

landed that job i did that for about a

10:19

year year and a half

10:21

and then it was time for me to leave the

10:24

south

10:24

i’ll leave tennessee i should say um but

10:27

i was fighting it

10:28

i didn’t want to go like no i got

10:30

friends i got my life set up i don’t

10:31

want to leave

10:33

so god took the job again

10:36

and then so i said well since i ain’t

10:38

got no job now

10:40

it’s time to go so i end up taking the

10:42

job with verizon wireless

10:44

shout out to probably my favorite job

10:45

i’ve ever had and um

10:48

they shipped me up to uh georgia

10:51

for training and i stayed in georgia

10:53

after at a mall

10:54

as a salesperson making really good

10:56

money um

10:57

got promoted to manager and that sent me

10:59

to texas

11:02

was a manager in texas for a year

11:05

and then that’s when i started my

11:06

ministry that’s why i started preaching

11:09

um my brother tj shout out to t he’s

11:12

probably watching on whatever platform

11:14

um tj was very adamant

11:18

and very in tune with god the title of

11:21

tj is a prophet he was able to hear

11:23

things

11:23

that i was not able to hear and we’re

11:26

sitting there playing the video game

11:28

we’re playing 2k cause that’s my brother

11:29

we boys we playing 2k

11:31

and he looks at me and he says brother

11:34

god said that your wife

11:35

is ready for you to receive her but you

11:38

got to choose her

11:40

and i need you to go do this work

11:41

because guys say he’s not gonna play

11:42

this game with you

11:43

either you’re gonna choose one or you’re

11:44

not i said okay

11:46

cool got it whatever um

11:51

and um so then i i go home after playing

11:55

2k with tj and i said okay guys

11:58

if my wife is ready for me right if my

12:01

wife is going to be a thing

12:02

and we’re going to do this thing then

12:05

god

12:06

i need you to show me who she is like i

12:08

need you to show me

12:09

so that i can do what i got to prepare

12:11

myself

12:14

obviously the way god talks to me is

12:15

different than others he doesn’t just

12:17

sometimes he talks but often he just

12:19

sends me glimpses images so forth to

12:21

someone

12:22

and um i go on instagram

12:26

and then i see my wife’s picture as the

12:29

first six pictures on instagram

12:31

mind you nobody’s picture is six in a

12:34

row

12:35

you all you might get one but then

12:38

you’ll get everybody else who’s posting

12:39

a picture

12:40

i had six pictures of my wife in a row

12:44

i said okay god this just don’t i

12:47

refresh instagram

12:48

i get four new pictures of the scene

12:52

i said okay guys this this this is weird

12:54

this ain’t making no sense

12:56

so me and my wife actually went to

12:58

school together in high school before i

13:00

got

13:01

uh administratively kicked out for

13:05

honest batman define define

13:07

administratively

13:09

kicked out that’s so politically correct

13:12

i was a child who

13:15

was raised in toxic masculinity okay and

13:18

i was never a child to do flight or

13:22

flight fight or flight it was a fighter

13:24

fight right

13:25

and i didn’t care who you was age-wise

13:27

i’d come see you

13:28

so looking at me on this picture you

13:30

don’t see i’m six foot three

13:32

three hundred pounds i didn’t care

13:35

who you were i’m coming for you right

13:38

so that ended up giving me a nice and my

13:41

mom’s a principal

13:42

in the same school system oh shame yeah

13:45

so the principal just called my mama and

13:47

said hey girl i’m gonna do you a silent

13:50

i’m not gonna kick him out you gotta

13:52

remove him

13:53

because he cutting up so i left the best

13:56

high school in milwaukee

13:58

to go to the worst high school shame

14:01

which was

14:02

which and i’m not gonna say my high

14:03

school name no no no no no

14:06

edit edit we’ll leave it out but um

14:09

it was an experience i needed because

14:13

uh when you can humbly see how your

14:16

actions

14:16

affect you early enough you can start

14:19

making changes

14:21

so i had to do the work from then point

14:23

to realize okay

14:24

i got this brawn i got this size let me

14:27

be constructive with it

14:29

and so i got into football football

14:32

weightlifting basketball baseball i

14:33

played almost every sport except for

14:35

soccer

14:36

right and i was able to channel my anger

14:39

channel my things into sports uh

14:42

it got me uh some some friendships that

14:44

i still have to this day

14:46

but it prepared me for the next thing

14:47

which was the army that i just talked

14:49

about

14:51

so back to my wife and meeting her we

14:53

were high school

14:54

she was the high school dj for the high

14:57

school so she was

14:58

dj symphony on the ones and twos was her

15:00

little

15:01

name and uh

15:05

just making sure you get it right i can

15:06

hear in the background

15:08

my little name is my name right oh but

15:10

my i was there with my my cousins

15:13

i said bro like i want her i was like go

15:15

talk to her she cool wasn’t that

15:18

i ain’t ready for that fast forward 13

15:21

years

15:23

i finally got my shot and i took it

15:27

and now she’s stuck with me for life

15:32

as he looks at her and i don’t want to

15:34

see the look on her face she’s stuck in

15:35

her face so she can’t say that

15:37

she knows here she killed that’s gonna

15:41

say something

15:44

hi queen good stuff

15:48

so uh that is my story yeah i saw which

15:51

i went from

15:52

yeah it was interesting no well just a

15:55

few things before we move on to the next

15:57

part of our conversation

16:00

what kept you going when you were young

16:04

even when the time when the times were

16:06

dim

16:10

i i i used to tell a story about when

16:14

when i talked to patients who were

16:16

mentally unstable and they were either

16:18

homicidal

16:19

or suicidal and i used to always tell

16:23

them

16:23

i was too pretty to kill myself

16:26

and too scared to go to jail to kill

16:28

somebody else

16:29

so to answer your question i i had an

16:33

inner strength that was rooted in god

16:35

from my upbringing

16:36

that i didn’t realize was there until i

16:38

tapped into it after the army

16:41

um the bible says train the child in the

16:44

way they should go

16:45

and they won’t depart from it right i

16:48

was literally

16:49

trained from six years old until now

16:53

that god is my dad and that’s literally

16:55

the way because i didn’t have a father

16:57

growing up a lot of my anger came from

16:58

two things

16:59

toxic masculinity and and not having a

17:02

father

17:02

to show me this manhood thing right um

17:06

and and slightly being adopted that’s

17:09

that’s another part right yeah

17:10

absolutely

17:12

i i was i never realized that i was

17:16

imprinting myself with the understanding

17:18

that i had a dad the whole time

17:21

right so when the times got hard and i

17:24

was unable

17:25

to pull the strength from just my own

17:27

brawn

17:28

something from the inside kicked into

17:30

high gear and did it

17:32

for me it wasn’t anything i could i

17:34

could do

17:36

it was something that just automatically

17:37

was like a slight switch oh you this is

17:39

too big for you hold on

17:41

i got it and i will go into autopilot

17:43

through these situations

17:46

um so a lot of it is is due to my

17:48

faith-based and being rooted

17:50

another part of it is my calling

17:54

and not my not my minister calling i’m

17:56

not talking about that one

17:57

of my calling in reference to the work i

18:00

have to do with men

18:02

okay we’re going to parking lot that i’m

18:04

going to ask

18:05

is your mother still alive my mother

18:07

there’s a lot yes

18:09

praise god to that

18:12

tell me especially in those

18:16

younger years how important your mother

18:19

was to your existence

18:23

so i said if i’m going to be honest this

18:26

is a two-headed sword

18:27

conversation because i love my mother

18:29

with all of me

18:31

but i put my mother on a pedestal that

18:32

she shouldn’t have been on

18:34

explain uh my mother is human

18:39

so because she’s human she’s flawed

18:42

right and i put my mama on this pedestal

18:45

like she couldn’t do no wrong

18:47

but the moment she did wrong it rocked

18:49

my core

18:51

okay and it took me to be grown to

18:53

understand

18:55

that my mama is a human she’s not

18:57

superwoman

18:58

she’s not bad girl she’s not a wonder

19:01

woman

19:02

she is a woman who is flawed and has her

19:05

own trauma to deal with

19:07

when did you start realizing that was

19:08

there a moment

19:11

like six weeks ago

19:12

[Laughter]

19:17

my wife my wife is the

19:22

single highest catalyst for change for

19:25

me

19:26

um i i was very hard on my mother

19:28

especially with baby love

19:29

y’all didn’t see her but he did baby

19:31

love is my five month old

19:33

i am a grizzly bear over all my kids

19:37

but especially that one and i

19:40

i didn’t reserve space for my mother in

19:42

their lives

19:44

because of how she treated me yeah

19:47

and i had to have a conversation with

19:48

her and then i had it with my mother and

19:50

then my wife said baby you had the

19:52

conversation

19:53

you drew the lines let her show you she

19:56

can do it

19:57

no she no she’s not gonna she said baby

19:59

listen

20:00

you’re talking like the hurt

20:01

seven-year-old let your mama be better

20:04

for them than she was for you

20:07

you know we have to have your wife on

20:08

separately you know that

20:10

right she you see she came here away she

20:12

gonna jump on whenever

20:14

no problem that’s no problem that’s the

20:17

lifestyle

20:18

when tell me how you felt before that

20:22

conversation with your mother

20:24

during that conversation and after that

20:26

conversation

20:27

so the conversation truly started

20:30

because i have an eight-year-old bio

20:31

daughter already kalani

20:34

is my daughter that i made in the

20:36

military

20:37

she’s upstairs in the bed sleep uh i’m

20:40

i’m blessed to be in a situation where i

20:42

co-parent and blended family

20:44

parent very well so i don’t have to

20:48

go through certain circumstances that

20:49

some brothers have to

20:51

yeah i i have my baby when i want my

20:54

baby

20:54

in and then she goes home when it’s time

20:57

to go home

20:58

right beautiful so during the school

20:59

year she’s with me during the summer if

21:01

mama

21:02

okay um but i had to have a conversation

21:06

with mama

21:08

because uh my other my bonus babies

21:11

realized that kalani got a different

21:13

level of attention

21:15

than they did and what i wasn’t going to

21:18

do is if

21:19

i have all my kids from eight seven four

21:22

and newborn

21:23

on the same playing field i need you to

21:25

do the same thing

21:26

because what we’re not going to do is

21:28

create divide or who can call

21:30

grandma grandma and who has to just be

21:32

the bone no no

21:33

she is all your grandma she will love

21:35

all of y’all the same and if you can’t

21:37

that’s fine just don’t come around

21:41

wow because what you’re not i have two

21:43

bonus babies who already feel neglected

21:45

by their father

21:46

you’re not going to add to that we can’t

21:48

do that

21:50

so we had that talk and mama received it

21:52

perfectly fine i get it i understand

21:55

so then fast forward to my mama texting

21:58

me to see the newborn i want to see the

21:59

baby

22:00

and i’m i’m not replying i’m not

22:02

responding

22:03

i’m cold shouldering my mama the whole

22:05

time

22:06

to the point where she has to text my

22:08

wife and my

22:10

wife is like baby let your mama come to

22:12

the house

22:13

and the the dynamic of my the dynamic of

22:16

our household is really weird

22:17

i tell everybody my wife appointed me

22:19

the head but my wife is very much the

22:22

neck

22:24

the head can’t turn if the neck don’t

22:25

let it

22:27

so because of that my wife is very very

22:30

good at making me do things that i don’t

22:32

want to do

22:34

she has an innate ability to talk into

22:36

the inside of me and say baby

22:38

stop you okay stop

22:42

so she said baby let her see these

22:43

babies

22:46

what’s going on brother dj hey brother

22:48

dj do another it’s another person

22:50

everyone

22:51

please follow him wherever you are

22:53

incredible father

22:54

willing to receive and willing to give

22:56

so great to have you here

22:58

so you see my wife said baby let your

23:00

mama

23:02

in and just see what she does you you

23:05

guys have the conversation

23:07

let it happen okay cool whatever

23:11

so mama comes over and when i tell you

23:13

my mama greets

23:14

all the kids and she buys gifts and food

23:17

for

23:17

all the kids after that conversation my

23:20

mama if my momma was to be graded on a

23:23

on a grandmother’s scale she’s a 32 out

23:26

of 10.

23:27

on a mother’s scale and we have some

23:29

work to do but regardless of that

23:31

she has shown up tremendously as a

23:33

grandma

23:35

so because of that i’m blessed to say

23:37

she’s still

23:38

in our lives uh my wife lost her mother

23:41

last year

23:42

michael two years ago so my condolences

23:46

you know my mama had to be exceptional

23:48

because her mother was

23:50

an angel like but to see her mother

23:53

work as hard as her mother did was crazy

23:57

so my wife my wife knows what motherhood

24:00

should look like

24:01

which is what really pushed me into why

24:02

my fatherhood is the way it is

24:05

thank you for sharing that my friend and

24:07

i hope you feel good sharing that out

24:08

for the first time

24:10

i’ve never told my whole story anyway

24:13

when you asked me

24:14

i’ve never told the whole story ever

24:16

well that’s

24:17

well it’s important when i

24:20

help men because i don’t work with men

24:22

because if i would work with men i would

24:24

lose all the rest of the hair i have on

24:25

my body

24:26

tmi right but but

24:30

every man every father has a story

24:34

and we have been in some digital rooms

24:36

together and we know the

24:37

importance for having the brave and safe

24:40

space for him to share his story

24:42

yes so i’m very humbled that people have

24:45

heard it for the first time

24:47

here and i appreciate that so

24:51

um and i’m looking forward to seeing the

24:54

book and the documentary

24:55

now so you are

24:59

literally i want to say the 13th person

25:01

you need to write a book

25:02

but look talking is my gift

25:05

now if i don’t know all you can do or

25:08

not all you do is talk it into

25:09

an op like otter and someone can do the

25:11

i was going to say

25:12

if

25:24

the only time i pen is when i sign a

25:26

contract nothing else all right

25:28

and typing things out if it has to do

25:30

with fathers in my show i’m great

25:32

anything else forget it but that’s all

25:33

other conversation

25:36

let me ask you what did you want to be

25:37

when you were growing up

25:40

um i think i had the same foolish

25:43

childhood yeah i want to be an nfl

25:44

player and an nfl football player and

25:47

then after i realized

25:48

that my size and speed was cooked good

25:50

but not and i feel good

25:53

i changed it to medicine so i want to be

25:54

a surgeon

25:56

okay and then i want to be a nurse and

25:58

then i want to do sports medicine like

26:00

i’ve had a thousand

26:02

currently i’m in school to get my degree

26:04

in ministry as well as

26:06

psychology i want to be a therapist to

26:08

deal with fathers and men

26:10

yes very much needed

26:13

very much needed uh what was the first

26:16

job you had

26:17

my very first job was

26:21

sears i was a cashier at sears

26:25

how and how was that i it was my first

26:28

my high school job so we had early

26:29

dismissal for juniors and seniors who

26:31

had the credits

26:32

so i would leave school at noon and i

26:34

had to report to work

26:36

directly from school but we had to dress

26:38

up for work so we had to wear button-up

26:39

ties

26:40

yes and uh slacks so i had to get

26:43

dressed

26:45

at uh school and then get on the city

26:48

bus to go to work

26:49

and then my mom bought me a car so i

26:51

drove the car to work but

26:53

it was it showed me what what a

26:55

professional

26:56

switch looks like i had never seen that

26:59

before so having to go from jeans

27:01

and jordans in loungewear to

27:04

a tie and a button down that’s ironed

27:07

with the slacks

27:08

i had never seen that before but it was

27:11

good to see

27:12

nice you said you you didn’t have a

27:15

father did you have any mentors when you

27:16

were growing up

27:18

a few um i think

27:21

if if i’m going to be honest a lot of

27:23

the mentors i had

27:24

were seasonal mentors they served their

27:28

purpose for that season

27:30

yeah and then they were gone uh i think

27:33

the only mentor i had i

27:35

i currently still have is my best

27:36

friend’s father

27:38

my best friend’s name is nelson his dad

27:40

has been the only

27:42

father i consistently see in a child’s

27:44

life in my life

27:46

nelson is 29 i’m 33 so he’s like 29

27:51

30 somewhere in there and nelson’s dad

27:54

has never turned his back

27:55

has never left and has been his biggest

27:58

cheerleader his whole life

28:00

nice and to see that gave me hope

28:04

because i didn’t have it at home but i

28:06

was able to live vicariously through my

28:08

best friend

28:09

and then and his father to this day

28:11

still calls me son

28:13

so stupid welcome when i got home when i

28:15

first came back to milwaukee was the

28:16

first place i saw

28:18

son welcome what’s going on we gotta eat

28:20

i gotta cook for you okay dad okay

28:21

whatever got it

28:22

and he does it all the time he he writes

28:25

me on like nine different websites

28:27

instead of just texting me he’s

28:30

he just writes me on instagram and i’m

28:32

thinking about you

28:34

on indeed something okay it pops i got

28:36

it i’m here call me just call me dad i’m

28:38

here

28:38

but all in all he gave he showed me that

28:41

men can love sons

28:44

it’s beautiful if you had an opportunity

28:47

to speak to say something

28:48

to him right now what would you tell

28:50

them

28:51

i would say i’m trying to say it without

28:53

crying number one but it’s all right

28:55

now be yourself it’s all good number one

28:58

it’s thank you for for truly giving me

29:03

unconditional love as if i was yours

29:06

and you didn’t have to you were the

29:08

first example

29:10

of a community dad i’ve ever seen and

29:13

because of that

29:15

i owe you and i honor you

29:18

by the way i raise my children that’s

29:21

wonderful

29:22

that’s beautiful why did you go

29:26

and serve for the country and i’d say

29:28

first first of all thank you for doing

29:29

that

29:30

even though we’re in two different

29:31

countries thank you

29:34

why did you do it and what was your

29:35

mother’s reaction when you did that

29:37

i can give you two answers

29:41

number one i joined my i joined the army

29:44

to spite my mother

29:47

[Music]

29:49

my mother found out 48 hours before i

29:51

left

29:53

i had signed the contract i did

29:55

everything in meps

29:56

i had my boot date i had my day i was

29:58

leaving and i told her at the dinner

30:00

table two days before i left

30:03

my boys threw me a goodbye party at some

30:05

bar at some club

30:07

i was 17 so we couldn’t really do much

30:09

but they threw me a goodbye party

30:11

and i was gone my mama wrote me a

30:12

heartfelt i wish i could change your

30:15

mind letter

30:16

i’ll be praying for you later but me and

30:18

my mother did not have a real

30:20

relationship until i became a father

30:22

[Music]

30:25

the moment i became a father me my

30:26

mother got closer

30:29

i wanna i wanna just stay at that for a

30:31

moment what thoughts

30:33

would you like to share with men and

30:35

dads out there that

30:37

don’t have a good relationship with

30:38

their mother for whatever reason

30:40

any because you have come out on the

30:42

other side so

30:44

you you you felt they’re some of the

30:46

pain that they’re feeling

30:47

what would you like to share with them

30:49

number one

30:51

grace is afforded regardless of our

30:53

feelings

30:55

you have to give your mothers the grace

30:57

to understand number one

30:59

my my my brother in my circle jb gave me

31:02

a quote that i hold on to the dear life

31:04

he said brother

31:05

the moment i looked at my mother as a

31:07

mental health patient

31:09

and not as superwoman it changed

31:12

everything for our relationship

31:13

because i could see her for the help she

31:15

needed and not for what she should have

31:17

been

31:18

for me so give your mothers the grace to

31:22

be

31:22

human because they’re still unpacking

31:25

they’re still

31:25

living through trauma they’re still

31:27

trying to be better

31:29

and if we keep reminding them of how

31:30

they failed

31:32

then you can’t let go of that hurt as

31:34

she’s trying to grow past it

31:38

uh number two would be um especially if

31:41

you grew up like me in a single mother

31:43

household

31:44

realize she did the best that she knew

31:46

to do

31:47

and i tell everybody the reason i don’t

31:50

want my kids is because my mama the

31:52

reason i don’t do a lot of things in my

31:54

parenting is because of what my mother

31:55

did in our situation

31:57

and i wanted to be different so my mama

32:00

taught me

32:01

how to conscious parent by doing it

32:03

backwards

32:06

take those lessons and apply them but

32:09

give her the grace to make up for it

32:11

and not to remind her of the mishaps she

32:13

had

32:16

wonderful that’s great what did you

32:18

learn about yourself

32:20

serving for your country

32:25

if anything nothing that i didn’t

32:27

already know but if

32:28

it was anything that stuck out was my

32:30

mature my immaturity level

32:31

and then it turned into my maturity

32:33

level i

32:35

went in as a young 17 thinking i knew

32:37

the world

32:38

and then quickly realized fool you don’t

32:40

know nothing

32:43

um and when i tell you the army put me

32:47

in some situations to really

32:49

have to deal with me right so

32:52

um i think that basic training at fort

32:54

benning georgia for penny georgia

32:57

um that was the first time i’d ever

33:00

called

33:00

the n word to my face by somebody who

33:03

wasn’t black

33:06

and i had to sit in that and i had to

33:08

like wait

33:09

what what what just happened mind you

33:12

where i’m from

33:14

they’ll call you that they don’t say it

33:15

to your face it’s behind your back when

33:17

you two blocks down the street

33:19

um he said hey what’s up i was like oh

33:23

wait what what

33:24

you just saying and he said it again uh

33:27

i think the only saving grace in that

33:29

moment

33:30

was that my drill sergeant was right

33:31

there an old buddy who said it was out

33:34

of the army

33:34

ten days later he got kicked out um

33:38

because they don’t play disrespect um

33:40

but

33:42

i had to then start to work on my anger

33:45

i had to then start to work on who josh

33:48

is at his core

33:49

and i had to learn coping mechanism i

33:52

had to

33:53

learn how to maneuver spaces that you’re

33:55

not wanting it i had to learn a lot

33:58

because of the army uh so if anything

34:01

it showed me my immaturity but it caused

34:04

me to mature quicker

34:06

okay good stuff so coming back from the

34:10

army and you shared it with us earlier

34:11

you went through a number of different

34:12

things

34:13

um how did you meet your your bride

34:18

well we’re high school we’re high school

34:19

classmates so i met her before the army

34:21

um and i i had a crush on her at the age

34:24

of 13

34:26

14. um but at that time

34:30

she was into older guys and i was not

34:32

her stealing i already knew it

34:34

she was a track star i was a football

34:35

player it just wasn’t going to work

34:37

um and we we often tell the story that

34:40

had we

34:41

tried it back then we would ruin what

34:43

god was trying to do now

34:45

um so i i admired her from a distance

34:49

as i still worked on me right on

34:52

and then uh as i got out the army and i

34:54

was in texas and ministry

34:56

and i said god where where’s my wife

34:58

like i need a wife i need i need

35:00

somebody who sent

35:01

from you for me and

35:04

uh like i said i went on instagram and

35:06

all i saw was her picture like 10 times

35:08

i was like wait this is weird my

35:09

instagram must be must be bugging out

35:12

i refresh the page and here’s four more

35:14

okay guys this

35:15

this ain’t this ain’t just instagram

35:17

it’s okay i reach out on instagram and

35:19

my wife curves me

35:21

my wife does not respond she doesn’t do

35:24

anything

35:26

so i said god what’s up what’s next and

35:29

then um

35:30

guys they go to facebook say go to

35:32

facebook what

35:34

i i’m always already her friend on

35:36

facebook from school

35:38

i write her on facebook and that’s where

35:40

she responded back

35:42

we started talking through facebook it

35:43

ended up going on our first date

35:46

and now what three years later we’re

35:47

here

35:49

how did you propose my original plan was

35:52

something small and intimate

35:54

i won i wanted to get a restaurant and i

35:56

want the packet full of people she knew

35:59

them the light so she couldn’t see who

36:00

anybody was around us

36:02

and propose my wife’s idea for proposal

36:05

was i want it loud in public

36:08

because my wife my wife and her past

36:11

life was used to being in the sidelines

36:15

so men didn’t publicly post her they

36:17

didn’t publicly praise her

36:19

if you go to my instagram facebook she

36:21

everywhere why

36:22

not because i have to because i need my

36:24

wife to know she’s seen

36:27

so uh i said okay i’m gonna do it your

36:29

way so we i had her girls set up a

36:32

new year’s eve event at this local bar

36:35

uh it was a mix and play we don’t really

36:37

drink so we ate i don’t drink but we ate

36:40

and i had that ring in my back pocket

36:41

the whole night as soon as he did the

36:43

countdown

36:44

uh for happy new year i was on my news

36:47

oh

36:47

wonderful wonderful now another thing

36:50

that you can

36:52

share with a lot of dads you have bonus

36:54

babies

36:55

yes i have two bonus babies uh

36:58

tell tell how how did you initially

37:01

handle that

37:03

was that something you were quick for

37:05

because a lot of men aren’t

37:07

i i’m blessed in that aspect that when

37:10

it comes to the core of me

37:12

and my checklist for whom my partner

37:14

looked like having kids was on my list

37:17

wonderful i wanted a mother uh

37:20

because number one if you’re a mother

37:22

you come with certain skills

37:24

that single women may not have um single

37:27

with no

37:28

no kids women may not have um my wife

37:31

didn’t get the cookie jean she’s okay

37:33

i’m good so that’s my thing i’m okay

37:34

with that uh but my wife has a nurturing

37:37

spirit of her

37:38

that is unmatched and i knew for the man

37:42

that is who i

37:42

am right now i need my partner to be

37:45

nurturing to calm the grizzly bear

37:46

that’s inside me

37:48

so i said i need a mother i need a boss

37:50

and i’m tired of having women around

37:52

that i pay

37:53

all the bills for and they don’t appre i

37:55

need a boss i need somebody who makes

37:56

her own

37:57

uh i need a i need a woman who knows god

38:01

i don’t care how strong the relationship

38:02

is we’ll get there

38:04

but i just need you to know he exists um

38:07

and then a few other things and um

38:10

so when i met her her children

38:14

i had to intentionally date her children

38:19

where did you get that mindset from

38:22

the so i was sitting down one day and i

38:25

said look here

38:26

if i’m gonna date the mother what sense

38:29

does it make to not date the kids

38:31

because i can’t come in and say i got

38:33

your mama heart

38:34

and now you stuck with me no that’s not

38:36

how that works

38:37

you have to know that her kids fell in

38:39

love with me first before she did

38:42

a great testimonial so so um you have to

38:45

date the children with the same

38:47

intensity that you date the women

38:48

or men that you’re going after uh

38:51

because understand their heart

38:53

is is just this trifold it’s the kids

38:56

it’s them

38:57

and then it’s whatever they believe in

38:58

god whatever their heart is going to be

39:00

cut into many pieces

39:02

but the same that part that’s meant out

39:03

for the kids you’ll never get if you

39:05

don’t fall in love with these kids

39:07

you have to date you have to learn love

39:09

languages

39:10

i can tell you all my kids love

39:12

languages i can tell you how they

39:13

receive it

39:14

how they show it i can tell you all that

39:17

uh because i did the work to know

39:20

um so you have to date the children

39:22

intently

39:23

i dated her kid and she was skeptical of

39:25

it at first let’s be honest

39:27

it was i don’t want this weird man

39:28

dating my kids but like i told her

39:31

if if you’re going to ever trust me with

39:33

your heart you have to let me teach them

39:34

to trust me with theirs

39:36

wonderful so uh like i said her kids her

39:40

son fell in love like 30 days later

39:42

he was he was he was in it you mind okay

39:44

cool whatever

39:45

her daughter has had a relationship with

39:48

her father

39:49

before he disappeared and mind you he’s

39:51

in the same city he just

39:52

doesn’t come around um so

39:57

she uh she put up a fight

40:00

um thank you ms debra i appreciate it

40:04

um she she put up a fight because

40:07

she felt like she was sliding her father

40:11

by letting me in and i’ve even reached

40:15

out to her father said hey man can we

40:17

i’ll pay for the basketball the bucks

40:19

game tickets i will

40:21

let’s go to a local basketball game she

40:22

wants to go let her see giannis let her

40:25

see the basketball game

40:26

and let her see both of her dads

40:28

coexisted

40:30

so that she doesn’t have to do the work

40:32

of trying to know if this is okay

40:33

let me show her it’s okay he wouldn’t go

40:36

he wouldn’t come

40:37

it’s cool i get it um but because of his

40:41

absence we’ve grown

40:43

closer because she’s starting to get to

40:45

that age where she’s realizing

40:47

that your words are just that your words

40:50

aren’t carrying weight because your

40:52

actions are behind it

40:53

because the man in my house his actions

40:55

follow his words

40:58

so oh my bonus daughter is probably the

41:01

most

41:02

protective of me in this house

41:05

oh she don’t she don’t play about daddy

41:07

[ __ ]

41:09

she don’t play all right it was this

41:11

morning i was cooking and her mama kept

41:12

smacking me in the butt

41:14

okay stop touching my butt and here

41:15

comes don’t touch my daddy

41:20

she got your back baby she don’t play

41:22

about her daddy

41:23

so you gotta just let her have it so you

41:26

know

41:26

our bond is is amazing um her brother

41:30

is my twin so uh my my second bonus

41:33

baby’s four and he’s the one who did who

41:35

who never really had a relationship with

41:37

his father so i was daddy and it was

41:39

just

41:39

that’s what it is um and he

41:42

mimics everything i do so he causes me

41:45

to be truly intentional with the words

41:47

and the actions i show

41:49

because i know he’s watching if i open

41:52

the door for the girl she

41:53

daddy i got it and he gonna open the

41:54

door for the girls if i’m if i’m getting

41:57

groceries and put

41:58

i got a daddy he’s mimicking every step

42:01

of the way

42:02

so my bonus babies are truly my kids

42:06

there is no way around it that’s

42:08

wonderful it sounds like that that young

42:11

man that duplicates you that’s one of

42:12

the things i say

42:13

a lot of times the young people emulate

42:16

what they replicate

42:17

yes very true

42:21

when did you notice that helping fathers

42:23

and men would be part of your journey

42:26

a lot of stuff that you’re going to ask

42:28

me you’re gonna realize my wife called

42:30

out

42:32

um if you heard the live where i was

42:34

talking about sitting on your gift and

42:36

not using it

42:37

yep that was it yeah well you know what

42:41

i say

42:42

your gift will take you where your

42:43

character will fail you

42:45

i i’ve always been able to connect with

42:48

people rather quickly

42:50

i’ve always been able to um

42:54

i’ve always been able to convey my

42:56

message correctly i’ve always been able

42:58

to talk about god fluently without a pro

43:01

i’ve always had these gifts i never use

43:04

them

43:04

brother melvin i appreciate it thank you

43:06

sir um

43:08

i i think it took my wife to hear me

43:11

what are we doing

43:12

i i was at church and my wife so my wife

43:16

will also often say she’s a baby in this

43:18

thing

43:18

of christianity and i’m a grown man and

43:21

i’m like baby no

43:22

i just know i’ve been doing this a

43:24

little longer yeah

43:26

i disagree i disagree i disagree with

43:28

what you do what you were saying there

43:29

too

43:30

yeah i’m like no baby i i just have more

43:32

practice as i as you do this

43:34

more you but so we were in church and

43:37

she was asking me about the scripture

43:39

that pastor was talking

43:40

about and i broke it down from the

43:42

context of what i understood it as

43:44

and as i’m saying it my pastor was

43:46

saying it too

43:48

and she said baby is there something you

43:50

want to tell me i said what she said you

43:52

just said this the same exact way our

43:53

pastor did

43:55

did you used to preach or something mind

43:57

you i had never told my wife

43:59

me and my wife never had this

44:00

conversation oh

44:02

we were engaged before she knew i

44:04

preached

44:07

wow and um or or in my past

44:11

life i minister i don’t like using word

44:13

preached um

44:14

i i’m a minister my job is to give you

44:17

what the lord says and then i drop it

44:18

right there

44:19

i’m not pastor uh i give you what god

44:22

says i keep it moving

44:24

um but we had i was like yeah you know i

44:27

did what in dabble

44:29

and i did a little bit of this a little

44:30

bit of that and she laughed like no

44:31

you’re not telling me the whole story

44:33

i want to talk to tj which is the guy

44:35

who i preach with my brother

44:38

that’s okay so i call tj and tj runs her

44:40

the oh yeah you got a powerful said tj

44:42

stop don’t

44:44

i don’t want her to know and it’s not

44:46

like i was keeping it from her right

44:48

for me if i want you to get your

44:50

understanding of god like i got my own

44:54

i was always raised in a school of

44:55

thought that you can’t get to heaven on

44:57

grandmama’s faith

44:58

you got to build your own and i don’t

45:01

want you

45:02

to weigh on mine heavily as if you can’t

45:05

build the same understanding i have

45:08

so i was like nah i don’t want her to

45:10

know this but tj told her anyway

45:13

so um my wife was like well babe why

45:15

don’t you preach now i said look here

45:17

baby

45:17

i’m a member of a church that is my

45:19

title i don’t do

45:21

nothing extra i’m not preaching

45:24

and i hadn’t joined her churches so this

45:26

is her pastor

45:27

i have moved from texas and i did not

45:29

have a church home at the time

45:32

um my church home that they wanted me to

45:35

come back to i wasn’t spiritually fed at

45:37

if that makes sense

45:40

so i was still looking to be fed

45:43

elsewhere um and then so her pastor and

45:46

me end up linking on a different level

45:49

so he’s not my pastor he’s also now my

45:50

spiritual teacher he does a lot of the

45:52

work with me

45:54

um as far as um

45:57

preparing myself for ministry again

46:00

um and so my office like you need to get

46:03

back into it

46:04

okay cool so then that’s the birth of

46:06

the minister’s side

46:08

and then it’s oh we’re about to have our

46:10

our fifth baby

46:11

right baby love was coming and she was

46:13

coming quick and out of all my babies

46:15

this is the first baby i was able to be

46:17

here

46:18

from start to finish for the birthing

46:19

process

46:21

and um i had a lot of questions

46:25

a lot of questions and

46:28

there’s a thing because there’s a term

46:29

called emotional labor

46:31

and that’s when you give somebody a lot

46:33

of emotional work to carry

46:36

during a process that they just don’t

46:38

want to do it my wife is pregnant

46:40

and i’m asking a thousand questions

46:41

about pregnancy and how i can help

46:43

so obviously she got irritated and

46:45

agitated

46:46

so then i have a doula by the name of

46:49

leanne leanna i love you you know that

46:51

um leanne took me under her wing and it

46:55

let me teach

46:56

you what i know so you can become a

46:58

resource

47:00

cool i’ll take it so then that was the

47:04

groundwork for

47:05

daddy doula and then working with men as

47:09

far as dad connect and melanin and daddy

47:12

same story just different scenario i was

47:14

walking through the scenarios of bonus

47:16

parenthood

47:17

and there is you can google it there is

47:19

not a single manual

47:21

for how to be a black bonus dad

47:24

not a one so i kept complaining to my

47:28

wife

47:29

and i’m like baby this don’t make sense

47:30

i can’t find a single book on how to do

47:32

this

47:33

yeah you can find uh all kind of stupid

47:36

stuff for idiots 101 like where is my

47:38

book i need a book

47:39

my wife and leanne both laughed and

47:41

looked at me and said guess what

47:43

you are now the resource for that too so

47:46

you will now be the voice for bonus dad

47:47

so that other men behind you

47:49

don’t have to stress out trying to find

47:51

a resource you are the resource

47:54

so all in all all three of these

47:56

instances i just told you

47:57

have all been pointed towards men

48:00

because that’s just where

48:01

my my talents lead me to

48:05

that’s beautiful i’m a firm believer

48:06

find the need and fill it don’t find the

48:08

need and kill it

48:10

so you saw the need and you’re filling

48:11

it up tell us a little bit about daddy

48:14

doula

48:15

so daddy doula is is my baby it’s

48:19

it’s it’s it’s showing out to be a

48:21

bigger blessing than i thought it would

48:22

be honestly

48:23

um but what what daddy doula is here to

48:26

do

48:26

is to sharpen and prepare the

48:29

non-birthing parent

48:31

i.e the dads or if you are of a

48:34

different sexual orientation

48:35

i don’t discriminate that doula is

48:38

all about uh preparing you to be a

48:41

father

48:43

but doing it in the aspects of

48:45

supporting the mother

48:47

right so as a father uh

48:50

my main job during pregnancy was to

48:52

ensure my wife was taken care of like i

48:54

got to make sure you’re eating

48:56

you’re getting enough rest you’re

48:57

drinking enough water you’re taking

48:59

these prenatals and so forth

49:00

and the list goes on and on and just

49:02

doing the work

49:04

and i learned that in that process

49:06

intentionality is key

49:08

when getting ready for a baby you have

49:10

to be very intensive

49:12

but very intentional um and being able

49:15

to realize

49:16

that during this process yes you are a

49:19

part of the process

49:20

but she’s carrying the load so we got to

49:22

lighten it a little bit

49:24

so daddy doula teaches fathers how to be

49:27

advocators for the

49:28

the mother of their babies how to be

49:30

present and how to be intentional

49:33

and then i go through all three

49:34

trimesters one two and three

49:36

and then as well as the fourth trimester

49:38

because baby’s here and you still need

49:40

an outlet and the resources bro what do

49:41

i do

49:42

i got you so daddy doula just tends to

49:46

the non-birthing parent and gives them

49:48

the tools to not just be fathers

49:50

but how to be advocators of their queens

49:52

as they’re going through their birthing

49:53

process

49:55

that’s wonderful let me ask from the

49:58

time you thought about this

50:00

through all the pushing from the two

50:02

ladies

50:04

what was the time from the initial

50:05

thought of this until it becoming a

50:07

reality

50:08

baby love is five months so about six

50:11

months

50:14

i did the research during the pregnancy

50:16

so i already had the blueprint

50:18

what i didn’t have was the drive to make

50:20

it a thing

50:22

i lived the blueprint i was talking

50:24

blueprint i knew what i went through

50:26

and all i needed was that point was the

50:28

doula to say josh you got what you need

50:30

what’s up

50:32

not ready yet baby love got here and

50:35

everyone said hey man

50:36

how are you doing this i was like well

50:37

it’s easy and i realized that the stuff

50:39

i went through prepared me

50:42

for this so uh about six months of of

50:46

sitting down and saying okay josh what

50:47

are we gonna do because if you’re gonna

50:48

do it or you’re not and if you don’t god

50:50

gonna give to somebody else

50:51

so what are we that’s how i made it

50:54

happen

50:57

so share share a success

51:00

that you’ve had either directly or

51:02

indirectly through daddy doula

51:04

um well so daddy doula is multifaceted

51:08

because it deals with not just fathers

51:10

who are expecting

51:11

but fathers trying to get back into the

51:13

lives of their children

51:15

those who may have pulled themselves out

51:17

due to whatever reason

51:18

and are finding it really hard or

51:20

intimidating to approach their children

51:22

and saying i fouled up i’m back let me

51:24

rebuild this bridge

51:27

um i was in a clubhouse room the other

51:30

day

51:30

true story can’t make this up and a

51:33

young lady

51:34

pulled me into a private room while i

51:35

was on stage dropping knowledge about

51:38

uh fatherhood girl dads just dropping

51:41

knowledge and then dropping gems

51:42

and she pulled me to a proverbs that i

51:44

don’t know who you are you don’t know me

51:46

and say yes ma’am

51:47

the spirit told me that you have a word

51:49

for me and my man

51:50

about our relationship

51:54

the spirit told you what i’m sorry if

51:57

i’m wrong just tell me i’m wrong

51:59

but i i want to get in a zoom meeting

52:01

with you so that you can sharpen us

52:06

um mind you my radar going crazy because

52:08

i don’t i don’t i don’t

52:09

i used to do that often right because

52:11

that’s what i did but now

52:13

i’m i’m done like i’m out of that so i

52:16

sat

52:16

back and i said i gotta go pick up my

52:18

baby from dance class

52:20

give me 30 minutes to mow this over and

52:23

i’ll send you a link

52:25

i will send you a link and if i don’t

52:28

send the link that means i can’t do it

52:30

okay cool that’s fair so i’m driving to

52:34

get my baby

52:35

and i promise y’all god talks me in

52:37

multiple ways but number one is music

52:40

so i’m in my car my i don’t listen to

52:42

radios

52:43

my iphone is my music right so i put my

52:45

apple music on shuffle and

52:47

whatever comes up just comes up and the

52:50

whole right there was gospel songs

52:53

and it’s stuff edifying me like you know

52:55

you got to do this work so what we’re

52:56

gonna do

52:57

okay i get home i took my baby into bed

53:00

after dance class

53:02

i create the link and i send it out my

53:04

god it’s late if they don’t answer they

53:06

don’t answer

53:07

within 32 seconds oh okay they’re here

53:10

um they’re waiting for you we to do it

53:14

and that session was healthy and it was

53:16

beautiful because it wasn’t just daddy

53:18

doodler and melanie

53:19

daddy melanie that mama got in the sheet

53:21

she dropped knowledge too

53:23

and it’s our ministry it’s our gift to

53:26

impart to people and it was such a

53:27

beautiful moment

53:28

but it was in a room about girl dads

53:30

where i was plugging daddy do look

53:33

that this came about beautiful so that’s

53:36

probably the biggest when i have clients

53:38

now who are reaching out

53:39

as we speak hey man i need your help in

53:41

the fourth trimester

53:43

so i’m getting those contracts and those

53:44

paperworks out and

53:46

and into into uh fruition and into

53:49

rotation i should say

53:50

but that was something that was like a

53:53

you you’re where you need to be

53:54

type of situation absolutely

53:58

yeah you foresight sometimes it’s not

54:01

your voice

54:01

just speaks but god is speaking through

54:03

you amen to that

54:05

now my prayer before i spoke was god let

54:07

them see less of me

54:08

and more of you it’s not about me i tell

54:11

everybody even when i’m preaching i’m a

54:13

vessel

54:14

don’t put me on my pedestal i’m flawed i

54:17

sin i’m not perfect i cuss sometimes

54:20

understand i’m a man but when i speak on

54:23

this pulpit

54:24

guy don’t let them see me let them see

54:26

you

54:27

you seemed received during your journey

54:31

as a father

54:32

is there anything you wish you have done

54:34

different so far

54:38

i would love to say yes but the true

54:40

answer is no and the reason that

54:42

is is because even through my flaws in

54:44

fatherhood

54:46

and much left to you my brother and

54:47

respect to you as well um

54:52

much as i would love to sit here and say

54:53

the mistakes i’ve made and the flaws

54:55

i’ve made i would love to take back

54:58

i did those in front of my children and

54:59

i repaired them with my children

55:02

so i was able to show them that even as

55:04

an adult you’re not

55:06

perfect but i’m here to i’m here trying

55:09

and i will always be here to try so i

55:12

would love to say no

55:13

no every mistake i made was a moment for

55:16

us to be closer

55:18

it was a moment for us to build that

55:20

bond that we have now

55:22

so yeah everything happened for a reason

55:26

compare our young fathers of today when

55:29

you are a young father

55:31

do they have it more challenging you

55:33

think than when you became

55:34

a young father it depends on how they

55:37

become a young father

55:39

i i i let me say this i didn’t choose

55:42

the route of anything

55:43

but i became a young father who became a

55:46

baby daddy

55:48

and in that process it was a little

55:50

different and a little harder

55:52

because i didn’t have a relationship

55:53

with the mother of my child until my

55:55

daughter turned six

55:58

meaning we didn’t have conversations

56:00

unless it was about the kids we didn’t

56:02

talk about nothing other than

56:03

my daughter and i had time with my

56:05

daughter on facetime

56:07

i’d go see her whatever the case may be

56:09

um

56:11

but i made that process harder by the

56:14

way i stood my ground

56:16

unnecessarily right um

56:19

and i i had to atone for it later on in

56:22

life i had to let the mother of my child

56:23

know like look

56:25

i know i made mistakes my bad like i

56:27

didn’t mean no harm

56:29

i was going off of a misconception i was

56:31

wrong i’m sorry

56:32

and she forgave me and because she

56:34

forgave me we now have a blended family

56:36

that is dope

56:38

she buys all my baby stuff when she has

56:40

her next baby we’re gonna buy all that

56:41

baby stuff

56:43

that’s just the relationship we have now

56:45

so with

56:46

the answer to your question is how did

56:48

you become a father

56:51

um exactly by having you by their side

56:53

every moment counts

56:54

exactly hands down uh intention

56:56

intentional presence is a thing

56:58

and if you don’t have it then then

57:01

you’re you’re you’re failing your

57:02

children in

57:03

in a different kind of emotional aspect

57:05

that you don’t understand

57:06

but uh fathers who are uh dealing with

57:09

above

57:10

i don’t know i hate the term baby mama

57:12

doctor i i i i don’t use it

57:14

i despise it no i don’t use it i don’t

57:17

use it

57:18

if you’re dealing in a fatherhood uh

57:21

situation where community is not at

57:23

heart let’s go that way

57:25

where it’s two people divided into the

57:27

two people on one accord

57:29

yes it’s hard but i i charge every man

57:32

to do the work of soul searching to see

57:35

what role you played in that divide yep

57:39

i had to do the work to say okay i found

57:42

up here here and here

57:44

let me atone for that i’m not saying say

57:46

sorry

57:48

no you atone there’s a difference

57:50

atoning is i know the hurt i caused

57:52

what can i do to fix it i’m sorry it’s

57:55

just a word

57:57

i atone what for what i didn’t be

58:00

specific i atoned for my actions

58:02

i atoned for my miscommunication i

58:04

atoned for listening to other people

58:06

outside of us

58:07

what can i do to make this unit strong

58:10

again

58:11

and i promise you the moment you do that

58:14

and you’re honest about it and you’re

58:15

real about it because

58:16

people can sense sincerity when you’re

58:18

real about it

58:20

it changes though i promise you i had a

58:22

30 minute conversation

58:24

and the dynamic of my relationship with

58:25

the mother of my child changed

58:27

360 overnight she texted my wife

58:31

she called me we sent her pictures of

58:33

the babies we face time

58:35

it is weird but it’s beautiful and it’s

58:38

only weird because it’s not normal

58:40

it’s not the norm of what people will

58:42

tell you it could be

58:44

it’s beautiful so if you’re in a

58:46

situation

58:47

where you guys are not married you guys

58:49

are not doing this together

58:51

yes it’s harder yeah it’s very much

58:54

harder

58:54

because you’re not just caring for a

58:56

child anymore you legitimately have to

58:58

care for the mother as well

59:00

because of the mother the child is not

59:02

okay guess what your child is not

59:04

she’s not okay so you you’re adding an

59:07

extra element of dynamic into it

59:09

that you probably didn’t plan for but

59:11

when you do this thing with someone who

59:13

you’re committed to

59:17

you send your brothers my way and we can

59:18

talk all day my brother i got

59:20

to do this work i meet that doctor

59:22

rodney

59:24

yeah i truly do this work this is my

59:26

calling

59:27

i i have a nine to five to support my

59:30

family i get a retirement check for the

59:31

army to support my family

59:33

this work i’m doing here is a passion

59:35

the same here

59:38

no it isn’t it isn’t and and

59:41

and i will say anyone who wants to reach

59:43

out to him

59:44

hey i love you i’d love you to come to

59:46

me but hey he’s he is

59:48

just as good if not better yeah you go

59:50

to doctor

59:51

doctor is busy

59:54

no no you know what

59:58

no i something tells me that we are

60:01

going to do something together in the

60:02

near future

60:03

a number of us that believe that yeah

60:06

manifest

60:07

that i’m okay with that and

60:10

offline i will definitely share some of

60:12

the resources from my dad’s central site

60:14

that i’m part of

60:15

to melt to the melody daddy and

60:17

definitely see if i can get him on some

60:19

of those conversations

60:21

i’m all for it uh wholeheartedly um

60:24

i often see social media playing a role

60:26

when two people break up they go

60:27

straight to

60:28

so here’s the thing right social media

60:30

is only what you make it

60:32

right uh me and my wife have a rule in

60:35

our house and where it’s

60:36

it’s very funny because we came to this

60:38

rule through drama

60:40

but uh we don’t run the social media

60:42

with our issues

60:44

we have what we call naked talks where

60:46

you coming to me

60:47

i come to you and we address this thing

60:49

when we’re ready to have an adult

60:51

conversation

60:52

uh i am very petty at moments i’ll give

60:55

it my wife is very petty at moment

60:57

she’ll give it

60:58

so we go to our cool down spaces as we

61:00

call it i go to the man cave

61:02

i cut on the playstation and i do what i

61:04

do my wife will go doodle or draw she’s

61:06

an artist so she does that

61:08

that picture behind me is her drawing so

61:10

my wife’s an artist

61:11

she does that and we cool down and then

61:13

we come back and we talk about it

61:15

and we don’t post about it we don’t go

61:18

to social media about it

61:19

we talk about it why because here’s the

61:22

thing

61:22

the more people you let into your

61:24

situation good better and different

61:27

is the more people who now feel invested

61:29

in something that has nothing to do with

61:30

them

61:33

fully agree on that versus you coming to

61:36

me who has to do this work with

61:38

you and we fix this together and then we

61:41

let it go

61:41

together no one else has to know it was

61:44

an issue

61:47

straight talks straight we do polls we

61:49

do other stuff that we may post on

61:51

social

61:52

media hey y’all how many y’all text your

61:53

girl 13 times a day

61:55

that’s a joking thing when it comes to

61:57

real serious abraham that’s in-house

61:59

i’ll call one of the brothers hey bro i

62:01

need you to come in here

62:03

and mediate because it’s finna get hairy

62:05

and they come right over

62:07

but that’s in-house we’re not doing that

62:09

on social media

62:13

uh but yeah like you said no my wife is

62:16

my wife is my biggest protector next to

62:17

my daughter

62:18

so you can’t you can’t down either one

62:21

of us in front of each other

62:24

no nothing oh but yeah back to the

62:27

fatherhood yeah so

62:28

i got lucky to to that i was able to

62:31

manifest my baby being born in a house

62:34

that was mine with a woman who was my

62:36

partner

62:37

and i’m her partner and then we’re doing

62:39

this work together

62:40

and it was easy um the hardest part is

62:44

now that she’s here

62:45

finding space to give each other time to

62:47

not be a parent

62:49

right because being a parent is a 365

62:51

job yes

62:52

but sometimes i just want to be josh not

62:54

daddy and sometimes she wants to be

62:56

sympathy not mama

62:58

and being able to give each other that

63:00

space so every weekend

63:01

on saturdays i give her three hours to

63:03

go run her stuff because

63:04

you gotta do good stuff symphony yeah

63:07

see

63:08

my thing is my kids are my safe haven so

63:10

i don’t need a break from them

63:12

i’m gonna try to take a break from work

63:13

they’re gonna pretend to break from

63:15

absolutely i give my wife that time go

63:18

go be

63:19

symphony please go get with your girls

63:22

go get

63:23

my ties and go do what y’all do i got my

63:26

kids

63:27

all day every day uh but that’s probably

63:30

the biggest struggle in parenthood now

63:32

is just being able to allow her the time

63:34

to be

63:35

not mama true but other than that we

63:38

i’m blessed to be able to say this

63:40

parenting thing is easy

63:42

it’s easy what was one of the hardest

63:45

times you had

63:47

being a father and why was it hard

63:52

i laugh at it now i didn’t laugh then uh

63:54

baby love

63:55

my my baby is a crybaby she’s a daddy’s

63:59

girl which means the moment i’m don’t i

64:01

don’t touch her

64:02

she goes off the chain i’ve never seen

64:06

somebody so small yell

64:08

so loud in my life

64:11

i should go get her but she sleep right

64:12

now and i don’t want to wake up

64:15

um but baby love the way she

64:18

looks at me is she she pierces my soul

64:21

with her eyes

64:23

it’s a whole different connection and

64:25

don’t get me wrong

64:26

all my kids can do it but she has done

64:28

it from the time she came out the womb

64:30

till now

64:32

she recognized and i talked to the baby

64:33

the billy every day but she knows daddy

64:36

daddy walks he knows my truck in the

64:38

pool and she just a joke

64:40

and she’s five months right um

64:43

but it was a specific night when i

64:45

couldn’t get her to breastfeed

64:47

my daughter is a specifically breastfed

64:49

baby

64:51

so when it’s time to introduce the

64:52

bottle she didn’t want no parts in it

64:54

like i know what i suck on i don’t want

64:55

this

64:56

i want what i want and i had

64:59

to and the mother can’t initiate the

65:02

bottle

65:03

because the baby already knows you have

65:05

breasts i want that

65:07

so it’s either the father or somebody

65:08

who doesn’t have milk who has to

65:10

initiate the first feeding

65:12

yep um and when i tell you she gave me

65:15

hell dr vibe my baby hit a soprano note

65:19

and she screamed that note for 35

65:21

minutes

65:23

just screaming my head off oh wow

65:26

it was my fault because i had one of

65:28

those small even flow bottles that you

65:31

turn the bottle

65:32

to adjust the flow right i didn’t turn

65:35

the bottle

65:36

so nothing was coming out and she was

65:39

mad like dude i’m hungry give me

65:40

something

65:42

so by the time i by the time i was able

65:44

to figure out i was already flustered

65:46

i’m almost at tears so i think about me

65:49

daddy doula is a thing also because i

65:51

deal with anxiety over my daughter

65:53

crying

65:54

every time she cries i have to run to

65:56

stop her what’s wrong baby

65:58

why are you crying what what i got to do

66:01

um and i had to realize that that’s

66:04

normal number one

66:05

but number two that’s my job as a father

66:08

it’s a response

66:09

she’s crying for a reason let’s figure

66:11

out why uh but it gave me immense

66:14

uh anxiety in the beginning of when she

66:16

cried because i felt like i was failing

66:18

her

66:19

i can’t get you to stop crying i hate

66:22

this what am i doing

66:23

i gave her to my wife i went to the cave

66:25

and i think i stayed down it’s like two

66:27

and a half hours

66:28

just so that i could deal with that

66:31

emotion and give it a name

66:33

because uh i was so mad dr vibe

66:37

you would have thought my baby did

66:38

something like a crime i was hot

66:40

and what you’re doing what babies do

66:42

it’s your job

66:44

so my wife said go go collect yourself

66:46

we’ll talk about it i went down there

66:47

for two night i think i came back

66:49

upstairs like midnight

66:50

and my wife was knocked out with the

66:51

baby and i i went ahead and got my

66:53

little side spot in the bed and went to

66:55

bed

66:56

um yes sir like

67:01

i’m gonna change it a little bit it’s

67:03

important to know how much a man’s role

67:05

is in his kid’s life

67:06

i don’t care the race of the man just do

67:08

the job give me a white man a puerto

67:11

rican man a black man

67:12

an indian man a man man just do the job

67:16

because you create a void when you don’t

67:19

and that somebody else has to help them

67:21

figure out why they have this void

67:23

instead of us solidifying them so they

67:25

don’t have a void at all

67:27

right but back to the story so i um

67:31

i had to um

67:34

i had to regroup and the next morning we

67:36

talked and said what happened

67:38

i don’t i felt i felt inadequate in that

67:42

moment

67:43

what do you mean i felt like i was not

67:46

good enough

67:47

to keep my child from crying because all

67:50

she wanted was the breast and i ain’t

67:52

got no milk

67:54

and my wife laughs at that i hear you

67:56

that’s adequate i completely get it

67:58

thank you for

67:58

mowing over your thoughts my wife is my

68:00

sex place so i can talk about anything

68:02

and not be judged and my wife was like i

68:05

i received that thank you

68:06

she’s like so what do you need from me i

68:08

said i don’t know maybe it’s too soon to

68:10

bottle feed i don’t know

68:12

the next night dr vibe so that night

68:14

after we had this talk

68:16

i gave my baby the bottle after turning

68:18

the nozzle and she drank it like a champ

68:20

and looked at me the whole time smiling

68:23

wow it was it was intense in the moment

68:26

but looking back on it

68:28

my baby was hungry and i couldn’t get a

68:29

milk it just happened

68:31

right if i had my father by my side

68:33

there

68:34

have been a lot of things i wouldn’t

68:36

true but but i also want you to

68:38

i also do i also don’t want you to hold

68:40

on to the victim mind frame

68:42

i’m talking to josh right now okay i’m

68:45

talking to you and i’m talking to josh

68:46

i held on to the victim my friend for

68:49

way

68:49

too long well my mama

68:53

your parents did the best they could do

68:55

or didn’t do the best they could do

68:57

that’s it now as adults it’s our job

69:00

to unpack unlearn and be different for

69:03

those after us

69:04

so yes your daddy wasn’t there i atone

69:07

for the lack of presence that that man

69:09

left and avoid that man left yes

69:12

living that that is validation yes you

69:14

are right

69:15

but now what hey as i said as i say to

69:18

people

69:19

you either let go or you be dragged

69:23

the the the loss of that person is there

69:26

they were not there yes you are very

69:28

true but

69:29

now we got to move forward not not for

69:32

them

69:33

but for the future because you’re

69:36

holding yourself back holding on to any

69:37

kind of pain

69:38

that is left from that situation so i

69:41

urge you if dr vibe can’t help you

69:44

reach out to me if i can’t help you get

69:46

you some therapy and figure out

69:48

the next steps for you so that you can

69:50

let that go

69:51

it’s not healthy for you to hold on to

69:53

pain especially pain you didn’t cause

69:56

there you go because not only are you

69:59

counting on you you forsake other people

70:01

are counting on you

70:02

yes so it’s very very important every

70:06

man and father out there there’s someone

70:09

who’s counting on you

70:12

every day every day it could be children

70:14

it could be

70:16

significant other could be your

70:17

workplace could be someone in your

70:18

community

70:19

and when i say counting on you even

70:21

simple things like i went out for a walk

70:23

today

70:24

and i went by my neighbor and i said

70:27

hello

70:28

what would have happened if i didn’t and

70:29

i’ve known this lady for 30 years

70:33

she’s counting on me to greet her she

70:35

lost her husband three years ago

70:38

right like yeah and she and she’s such a

70:42

giver

70:43

last summer she was cleaning out her

70:45

house and she gave me a picture of

70:47

myself and one of her sons when we were

70:50

growing up together

70:55

now imagine if you weren’t here in this

70:58

season

70:58

to feel the void in her life that you

71:00

are how alone she would be

71:03

exactly but you have to be emotionally

71:05

and mentally there

71:07

in order to do that work for somebody

71:08

yes i had a podcast where i said how can

71:11

you be

71:12

100 100 for somebody else when you’re

71:15

only 30

71:15

for yourself exactly you got to do the

71:19

work to keep your cup full

71:21

and to put yourself in situations with

71:23

brothers and sisters

71:24

who sharpen and edify you dr vibe edible

71:28

edifies me often hey brother i love you

71:30

stop talking like that

71:32

yes sir i hear it yeah or matt or or dj

71:36

or or the father hoover

71:37

like we do this thing because we have to

71:39

community is

71:40

necessary to do the work that we’re

71:42

doing

71:44

it’s imperative it’s imperative

71:47

because we all have different missions

71:49

on different levels but together

71:51

as a united front we can touch everybody

71:55

my boy antonio i love you my brother

71:57

thank you for coming by

71:59

oh i need you on the live later but

72:01

we’ll talk later i got you

72:02

[Laughter]

72:05

oh my goodness so i just we’re gonna

72:07

start winding it down because

72:08

i know you did one earlier on but um

72:11

this is my passion so this should not

72:14

work

72:16

let me ask you three happiest moments in

72:19

your life to date

72:23

the moment i became a father for the

72:25

fifth time

72:32

my wedding day

72:36

in no particular order let me put that

72:37

in there okay exactly

72:40

i do hear someone in the background okay

72:42

no particular order

72:44

becoming a father to baby love my

72:46

wedding day

72:48

and the moment i realized my purpose my

72:50

purpose and my passion

72:53

wonderful that is

72:56

what do you hear what do you hear of

72:59

some of the common challenges that

73:01

fathers and men are coming to you with

73:03

these days

73:07

blended family issues um

73:10

i’m trying to teach my sons this but

73:12

they’re with their mom with this amount

73:13

of time and

73:14

this then the third um

73:18

men trying to re-enter a relationship

73:20

after being void

73:23

it’s a big one

73:26

and i think i think one of the things i

73:27

will just say before you say anything

73:29

else

73:30

men when you’re getting into a

73:32

relationship

73:33

you’re not just getting in the

73:34

relationship with the person you’re

73:36

getting into with the family

73:40

the family

73:43

as men we often forget to do our

73:45

research

73:48

yeah you often forget to realize

73:51

that if i lay down with you and i create

73:54

something with you

73:56

i’m not just stuck with you for 18 years

73:59

but my daughter or son

74:00

has to have a relationship with your

74:02

family as well

74:03

so now i am now intertwined into this

74:06

spider web of stuff for people i don’t

74:08

even know

74:10

because of how i chose to do this right

74:14

um i i will never say that my old my

74:17

eldest

74:18

is anything less than a blessing i will

74:21

say

74:22

i wish i was more intentional and

74:25

strategic in the way i made her

74:29

i’m i’m i’m a father and i’m blessed

74:32

because of my children

74:34

but i could have saved her and myself

74:38

a lot more stress but if i did it

74:41

correctly the first time

74:47

it’s bigger than just dipping your pants

74:48

and walking away it’s

74:51

you’re you you you when you make a baby

74:53

you literally have just created a

74:54

covenant

74:55

and that’s how i need fathers to think

74:57

of this i have now

74:58

signed up to be in covenant with not

75:01

just this woman and this baby

75:03

but the family that supports this woman

75:06

and the communities that support these

75:08

women

75:09

and this baby if you think of it on a

75:11

macro level i am now signing up to deal

75:14

with

75:14

70 extra people i had no idea i wanted

75:16

to be around

75:19

and that’s really that’s really how it

75:20

is so my mama calls my wife my brother

75:24

will

75:24

text me to tell my wife things because

75:26

he won’t call nobody he’s weird

75:29

my uncles and aunts will call me to talk

75:31

to my wife and my wife is like i just

75:33

married you

75:34

no you didn’t you married everybody yep

75:38

exactly and it’s that simple when i

75:41

married my wife i married a sister

75:42

i married i married my nephew and nieces

75:45

because they

75:46

are looking for me to be something for

75:48

them too

75:49

yeah yeah because they have known her

75:52

longer than you have

75:55

and hey they don’t want to get their

75:57

girl hurt no way

76:00

no way that gonna happen no way

76:03

but but they also but they also

76:06

understand

76:07

who i am in the in the role of my

76:10

marriage

76:11

yeah so my wife and my kids see a teddy

76:14

bear

76:15

everybody else until you get in meets

76:18

the grizzly bear and it’s two different

76:20

things

76:21

right my wife has earned the pleasure of

76:25

being to know

76:26

i’ve earned the pleasure to know that

76:28

she’s secure in the house that we share

76:32

and why

76:41

if i brought my wife over here to tell

76:43

y’all she’ll tell you i married my

76:44

husband because he’s huge

76:46

and i feel secure that’s exactly why she

76:48

married me oh and i’m black

76:50

she likes that color three for three

76:55

i like your color you’re huge and i feel

76:58

safe

76:59

that’s exactly what she married nice

77:03

nice so yeah that’s beautiful

77:07

that’s beautiful what

77:10

i guess what has the clubhouse

77:12

experience done

77:13

for you professionally and personally

77:19

personally it just it it broadened the

77:21

community in which i belonged to

77:25

i have brothers in every city now in

77:28

every state now

77:29

and in different countries

77:32

you as well as a couple other daddy

77:35

bloggers out there like if you ever come

77:37

to canada

77:38

i got you uh but it widened my community

77:41

but bigger than that

77:43

personally it gave me a space to know

77:45

that i’m not alone

77:50

i want you to stop right there we’re

77:51

going to go on this point

77:54

how important or how many people don’t

77:57

realize there are men and fathers that

77:59

are alone

78:02

i i know men and fathers who are married

78:04

to women

78:05

in thriving relationships feel alone

78:07

every day

78:09

because we don’t often

78:13

especially in a relationship you don’t

78:15

do a pulse check

78:16

often i have to force myself to

78:20

daily check my wife’s pulse daily

78:23

because it was a time when i didn’t it’s

78:26

before we got married

78:27

and my wife just it was she was i was

78:29

living in my apartment

78:31

she was living in her house and we’re

78:32

we’re texting and talking and she’s like

78:34

dude

78:35

i just want you to ask me how the f i am

78:38

dot dot dot i was like we’ve been

78:41

texting all day what do you mean i know

78:43

how you are you had a rough day where

78:45

no but just ask me check my post please

78:48

oh okay well how are you

78:52

and then the waterfall came with all the

78:54

emotions of what she was holding on to

78:56

because i hadn’t checked the pulse so

78:59

now every day we get home from work we

79:00

kiss how was work stop

79:02

how’s your pulse nice i’m good

79:06

how’s your pulse baby yeah work was

79:08

rough i had a couple surgeries but it’s

79:09

all right

79:10

i’m good and then we go on with our

79:13

conversation

79:15

a lot of men don’t have a safe space to

79:17

say my pulse is off

79:20

my pulse socks on my finger fell off a

79:22

long time ago

79:23

and you forgot to find it

79:26

um and part of that is unfair because

79:29

we’re putting

79:30

expectations on our partners to be more

79:33

sometimes than what they can be

79:35

but as a partner my job is to encompass

79:37

what you needed to accomplish

79:42

here’s the thing melvin we have to lose

79:44

this mentality that emotions equal

79:46

weakness

79:48

we have to lose this mentality emotions

79:51

equal

79:51

less masculine we have to lose these

79:53

mentalities that emotions

79:55

equal blah blah blah what emotions equal

79:58

is you’re human

80:01

i need my brothers to understand you not

80:03

showing emotions is why your kids are

80:05

emotionally vague

80:08

you not showing emotions is why your

80:10

relationship is emotionally vague

80:13

you not being emotional and being safe

80:16

with the person that you say you love

80:18

is why everything around you when it

80:20

comes to emotions

80:22

seem difficult i can tell my wife right

80:25

now even though she’s on the ig live

80:28

baby i’m mad because my foot hurt oh

80:30

baby what you need me to do nothing i

80:32

just want to get that off my chest okay

80:34

and we keep on moving because emotions

80:36

are normal

80:38

yeah what’s not normal is acting like

80:40

you don’t have them

80:41

there’s the key there’s a key whenever

80:44

i’m doing sessions with men

80:47

the first thing i ask them is how are

80:50

you feeling on a scale of one to ten

80:54

the first thing and whatever number they

80:58

give me i say

80:59

why are you feeling like that mm-hmm and

81:02

you’ve been in the room where’s how’s

81:03

your cup

81:04

how’s your that’s what you ask that’s

81:06

that’s a trademark

81:07

you need to trademark that my brother

81:10

i’m telling you

81:12

i’m telling you and i have to remind

81:14

brothers all the time i’m not just

81:15

asking to ask i actually care how is

81:18

your cup

81:20

if your cup is empty you can’t go out

81:22

here and be daddy of the year

81:24

you can if your cup is empty you can’t

81:26

be father of the day you can’t be dead

81:28

the other day

81:29

you can’t be super superhero at the

81:31

moment because you’re

81:32

empty you can’t call for

81:36

here’s an empty cup yup

81:41

nothing’s going to come out but when you

81:43

start to let people edify you and add

81:46

water to that cup

81:47

now you can pour out

81:50

right it’s simple you have to be able to

81:54

be in tune with yourself

81:56

first before you can ever be emotionally

81:59

spiritually physically anything for

82:02

anybody else

82:04

and that’s why we take the time to edify

82:07

one another

82:07

so that we can show up in our

82:09

communities whole

82:11

so then i can pour out for you so you

82:12

can do what you got to do

82:15

as i say one of the great questions i

82:18

ask men and fathers

82:21

how’s your heart yeah

82:24

and they’ll tell me they haven’t worked

82:26

out and ran for a while that

82:28

and then i said i ain’t asking about

82:30

that

82:34

and then most of them will give me a

82:36

screw face

82:38

because no no no you’re not supposed to

82:41

ask me that

82:42

most people are never even in tune with

82:44

themselves to know how they feel

82:46

most men don’t even have the vocabulary

82:49

to put a name to the emotion

82:51

if it’s anything i found out in this

82:53

work is i mean men who say i’m just

82:55

i feel off well brother we need more

82:58

than off so let’s do some work to figure

83:00

out what off means

83:01

yeah because until you can name an

83:03

emotion you can’t fix it

83:06

my wife had coveted and she kept telling

83:08

me baby i feel weird

83:09

i feel weird i feel weird i said baby i

83:12

love you to life you know i do

83:14

weird as a diagnosis or prognosis what

83:16

do you feel

83:18

weird baby i don’t know i feel baby we

83:21

have to figure out more than weird

83:23

so give me symptoms give me something my

83:25

head is hurting it’s hard to breathe

83:27

stop we’re going to the hospital i

83:30

already know what this is

83:31

i work in a hospital i’m not playing i’m

83:33

not playing this game with you let’s go

83:35

we got to figure this out she had covey

83:38

wow so understand until you can name a

83:41

thing

83:42

or at least give me the symptoms and let

83:44

me help you get there

83:46

i can’t fix nothing

83:49

you can’t you can’t fix something that

83:51

you can’t put a label on

83:53

yeah like i always say there’s a word

83:56

intimacy but i like to say

83:57

it to me see

84:01

uh into me see

84:05

so so important and one of the things

84:09

this last year has

84:10

shown me and i’m sure josh can agree

84:13

there’s a lot of men that don’t have

84:15

that intimacy with themselves

84:18

but then wonder why they can’t find

84:20

intimacy with a partner

84:23

[Laughter]

84:26

you can’t give something you don’t have

84:28

sir

84:30

that’s why you can’t find intimacy

84:33

because intimacy ain’t got nothing to do

84:35

with sex i tell you no

84:36

i i had a bro i had a i had a session

84:39

with a young man

84:40

man my relationship was lacking intimacy

84:42

okay

84:43

well tell me what’s going on well we

84:44

only have sex every three days

84:51

first of all you should congratulate

84:52

because that’s way above average

84:55

i said sir tell me what’s wrong with the

84:57

intimacy

84:59

well we ain’t having enough sex i said

85:01

sir

85:01

[Laughter]

85:03

i wish i could have not said

85:06

intimacy is not sex so was the last time

85:09

you gave her a massage

85:10

was the last time you played music in

85:12

february what is that

85:15

what’s that intimacy sir that

85:18

what until you learn what intimacy is

85:22

for yourself

85:24

you can’t require for somebody else

85:25

because you don’t know what you’re

85:26

looking for

85:28

wow sex is not intimacy people sexual

85:31

sex

85:34

make love outside of the bedroom

85:38

my wife my wife had a quote that blew my

85:40

mind because i so i’m different i’m a

85:42

different kind of guy

85:43

and not to get into sex but i’m a

85:44

different kind of guy i made my wife

85:47

show me what she wanted physically for

85:49

me

85:51

i i took a course i took note i still

85:53

have the notebook with the notes in it

85:55

dr

85:56

i took notes like oh so you want okay

85:59

i got that i can do that okay yeah yeah

86:02

i took notes

86:03

but what i also did um

86:06

while getting back to intimacy was i

86:08

figured out that my

86:09

wife’s sexual intimacy starts in her

86:12

mind first

86:13

absolute and the document as for many

86:16

ladies it does

86:17

if i can engage my wife’s mind

86:20

i ain’t got to do no work for the body

86:21

but it doesn’t it does it for me i got

86:24

to do nothing

86:26

so every every morning she gets that

86:27

good morning even though we live

86:29

together she’s in here

86:30

alive right now every morning babe i

86:32

love you have a great day at work blah

86:33

blah blah

86:34

i’m starting the mind early in the

86:37

morning

86:38

by lunchtime it’s babe how’s your day

86:40

you know i really love to just give you

86:41

a massage when you get home

86:42

that’s okay what oh of course that’s

86:45

okay baby okay cool

86:46

by the time i get home it’s like yo i

86:48

don’t even want the massage number

86:50

so what’s up

86:53

because i i understand how to play i

86:56

understand how to give my wife what she

86:57

means

86:58

so you said a very important word

87:00

understanding

87:01

yes understanding doesn’t mean you agree

87:04

all the time but you

87:05

understand i need people to understand

87:09

me and my wife disagree twice a day

87:11

sometimes three times a day but i

87:13

disagree with us disagreeing is healthy

87:15

because i have to learn a different

87:17

viewpoint and so does she

87:18

but second than that disagreement

87:20

doesn’t mean argument disagreement means

87:22

i don’t see it joe way

87:23

help me see it or we just say we agree

87:26

to disagree we keep on moving

87:27

absolutely because we look at the bigger

87:30

we look at the bigger picture to the

87:33

bigger picture

87:34

there’s a big expression especially when

87:36

you’ve done something that equals a

87:38

lifelong benefit you are mine for life

87:41

i am yours for life i’m not arguing with

87:44

you over what we eating for dinner

87:45

tonight

87:46

you know we can eat cereal be okay

87:49

what’s up

87:53

pick your battles people yeah yeah

87:56

yeah if it ain’t worth your time don’t

87:58

do it

87:59

don’t do it don’t do it don’t do it

88:03

don’t do it it ain’t worth it my brother

88:07

i’m gonna let it wind down here i wanna

88:10

i have one last conversation piece

88:14

when it comes to dads

88:18

what is your i’m gonna it’s a

88:20

multi-layered question

88:21

what is your message to

88:22

[Music]

88:24

women first when it comes to dads

88:30

and these are women that are not married

88:32

let’s put it that way or not in a

88:33

relationship

88:34

so women who are wanting to be mothers

88:38

in other words

88:39

yes number one

88:42

and the biggest advice i can give to any

88:44

woman who is contemplating

88:46

this thing called parenthood

88:49

number one choose wisely

88:53

because who you lay down with is who you

88:55

have to be stuck with

88:57

a lot of people in our generation in our

88:59

day and age

89:00

look at things that are material or

89:02

physical

89:03

and completely erase the mental and the

89:06

spiritual out of the equation

89:09

when i met my wife i did the work to

89:11

figure out all four areas before i ever

89:14

said we were dating

89:15

let me say that again i made sure to do

89:18

research in all four areas of her mental

89:20

her spiritual her physical and her

89:23

emotional

89:24

before we ever said we are physically

89:27

dating i need to know

89:28

that i know that i know

89:32

what it looks like to be in a

89:34

relationship with somebody who carries

89:36

this this this

89:37

and this because unfortunately i play

89:41

for keeps i’m too old to play the game

89:44

so it’s like either we gonna do this

89:46

thing for life or we’re just not gonna

89:47

do it right so number one be

89:51

careful and be intentional on who you

89:55

choose

89:55

but please also make sure that you have

89:58

those hard conversations

89:59

before you lay down with somebody we had

90:02

a credit talk before we ever had sex

90:05

we had a religion talk before we had sex

90:08

we had a

90:09

oh what’s your credit score do you want

90:11

to own a business what’s your 10 year

90:12

ago we had all these talks

90:14

before we ever got intimate with one

90:16

another because

90:18

you are bigger than your body i am

90:20

bigger than my body

90:22

i need to know what you fully encompass

90:24

look like

90:26

so be strategic be

90:29

uh uh be encouraged to do it but bigger

90:33

than that

90:34

understand that who you choose uh

90:38

is is a lifetime situation

90:43

wonderful don’t me don’t let temporary

90:46

feel good

90:47

lead you into a lifetime of feel bad

90:49

[Music]

90:51

what is your message for the mothers out

90:53

there

90:57

fatherhood does not equal bio

91:00

by itself meaning i

91:03

am a bigger presence as a father in my

91:05

kids life than their bio that is

91:08

i’m a bigger presence in kids lives that

91:11

are attached to my children

91:13

than their dads are i have kids who

91:16

i have kids um

91:19

who listen to me over their own fathers

91:21

because they understand when a real

91:23

father comes into the space

91:25

what happens so understand

91:28

that even if you are a mother and if the

91:30

relationship failed or he just wasn’t a

91:32

good

91:32

dad there’s still hope out here that

91:35

your child can have a [ __ ]

91:36

community fatherhood is a thing i’m a

91:39

whole community daddy

91:40

i got kids who call me baba who i have

91:42

never made

91:44

and never had to worry about doing any

91:45

of that with but because

91:47

you needed me to be a presence i’m a

91:50

presence

91:52

and it’s just that simple okay for the

91:55

men out there

91:56

who want to be fathers before you become

91:59

a father

92:00

do the work

92:04

what does that mean josh i’m happy you

92:05

asked please unpack

92:07

unpack your trauma so you don’t pass

92:10

this trauma to your babies

92:12

please unpack your biases so you can

92:15

understand

92:15

how your biases are affecting your

92:17

parenting

92:18

please please please learn how to be in

92:21

community

92:22

before you make a baby because it takes

92:25

a

92:26

village to raise a child is not just an

92:28

african proverb

92:30

it’s facts and the biggest part of that

92:33

is you have to be a part of that

92:36

community in order for your children to

92:38

thrive in it

92:40

because if you’re going to have your

92:41

children be affected by the community

92:43

you also have to be affecting the

92:45

community positively

92:48

so please do the work

92:51

and finally your message to all the

92:53

fathers and dads out there

92:56

understand how important your presence

93:00

your intentional presence is

93:05

understand that learning your children’s

93:07

love languages

93:09

will make your parenting with these

93:11

children

93:12

sore understand that they are not to be

93:16

bossed around

93:17

they are who they are meant to be by god

93:20

we are just guys

93:23

and understand that they didn’t ask to

93:25

be here

93:26

so please be the first loves of all your

93:29

children

93:31

simple my brother

93:34

my brother this was epic

93:38

i i sam the home of epic conversations

93:41

and also melvin lars says

93:43

this has been great in your words dr

93:45

vibe epic

93:47

melvin we appreciate you tuning in my

93:48

brother thank you um

93:50

long time falling he does a lot of work

93:51

with young men in

93:53

louisiana louisiana so he has a long i

93:57

was at four i was at four poke for

93:58

training before uh deployment so yeah

94:00

there you go joshua has

94:04

given it and he always does because he

94:06

cares

94:07

and he knows that it’s bigger than him

94:08

and he’s on a mission i’m glad to be

94:11

him and i are glad to be part of the

94:12

same mission if you want to get in touch

94:14

with him

94:16

there’s if you’re watching this here on

94:17

instagram he’s melania daddy

94:20

he’s also on facebook melanateddaddy

94:23

yeah it’s everywhere yeah yeah it’s it’s

94:27

he’s got the brand the da doula sessions

94:30

just look up dad doula sessions online

94:33

you’ll get all the information

94:35

and then or go ahead you can just or you

94:38

can just run me on instagram i’ll send

94:39

you the flyer

94:40

there you go and then finally the life

94:42

with zawadi podcast which is kicked off

94:45

recently

94:46

which is gonna be epic it’s rocking

94:49

it is rocking in the house we’re on

94:52

episode five now it posted today

94:54

so go on go ahead and tune in

94:57

all right it’s just to say it has been a

95:00

true

95:01

blessing from my path to run into your

95:04

path and i’m looking forward

95:06

to us changing men and fathers

95:09

one at a time change of the narrative

95:11

that’s our goal

95:13

change and also changing changing and

95:15

controlling

95:16

yes yes changing is one thing

95:19

i i am tired of hearing about fathers

95:22

not showing up

95:24

yeah i don’t even care about melanated

95:27

daddy

95:28

is targeted at my brothers who look like

95:30

this

95:31

but fatherhood as a whole is a gem

95:37

yeah tired of hearing men take this gem

95:40

for granted

95:41

yeah so fellas let’s do the work let’s

95:44

do the work

95:44

that’s repair let’s repair our

95:46

communities from the inside out

95:48

and let’s get back to raising carefree

95:50

children who don’t have to carry

95:52

our trauma or the trauma that was passed

95:54

down from our big mama and neal

95:56

let’s do the work just do the work

95:59

received

96:00

all right folks that’s the end of

96:02

another epic conversation i’m dr vibe

96:04

here the host and producer of the

96:05

award-winning

96:06

dr vibe show the home of epic

96:08

conversations on the host of epic

96:10

conversations

96:11

2020 podcast news award winner

96:14

2018 innovation award winner given out

96:16

by the canaan ethnic media association

96:19

also the host of the only podcast in the

96:21

world

96:22

that is for dads and fathers it’s

96:25

sponsored by dev of men care it’s also

96:27

called sponsored by

96:28

dad central canada’s national fatherhood

96:30

organization

96:31

i also would like to say that i’m the

96:34

board chair for the global food and

96:35

drink initiative

96:37

so if you want to find out about that

96:39

just go to the website global

96:41

food and drink initiative or gfdi.com

96:45

or org and you’ll get all the

96:46

information there like to say some

96:48

thank yous to some people who stuck it

96:50

out for this epic conversation tonight

96:52

melvin lars thank you very much you for

96:54

sight antonio

96:56

we also had deborah l mills dj dj

96:59

durrell

97:01

my brother and father in arms thank you

97:02

so much i’m going to close off with this

97:05

live your life as a dream if you can

97:07

dream it you can make it

97:09

sometimes you have to get small to get

97:11

stronger

97:13

block assumptions then aim bigger aim

97:16

better

97:17

aim higher and wider thank you also get

97:20

in touch with me if you feel that there

97:21

are any dads that should be

97:23

shared on this platform i’m on a

97:26

purposeful journey to showcase

97:29

100 dads before the end of this year

97:31

please

97:32

help me reach that because there are

97:34

many dads out there that stories need to

97:36

be shared not only for

97:38

themselves for other dads for families

97:40

but for the world

97:42

love faith and respect remember to give

97:45

yourself grace

97:47

god bless peace be well keep the faith

97:49

and walk good

98:05

[Music]

98:33

you

***

The Good Men Project gives people the insights, tools, and skills to survive, prosper and thrive in today’s changing world. A world that is changing faster than most people can keep up with that change. A world where jobs are changing, gender roles are changing, and stereotypes are being upended. A world that is growing more diverse and inclusive. A world where working towards equality will become a core competence. We’ve built a community of millions of people from around the globe who believe in this path forward. Thanks for joining The Good Men Project.



Support us on Patreon and we will support you and your writing! Tools to improve your writing and platform-building skills, a community to get you connected, and access to our editors and publisher. Your support will help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock