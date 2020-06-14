Men’s Health Matters: May Edition

On my testicular cancer and men’s health awareness website, A Ballsy Sense of Tumor, I write all about my personal cancer journey and men’s health in general. Today, I’m giving you bite-sized summaries of what appeared on the blog in May.

COVID19 is still a major part of our world, and we are now beginning to see the impact of this pandemic on our mental health. I spoke with Dan Doty, co-founder of EVRYMAN, and he shared his tips to help support men’s mental health during this time and beyond. In his words, now “is the time to put in play the very basics of EVRYMAN – the ROC formula: Relax, Open and Connect.”

Check out our full conversation here.

Each month, I profile one fellow testicular cancer survivor. May’s feature was the man, the myth, and the legend – Jonny Immerman. After facing testicular cancer at age 26 in 2001, Jonny decided to form Imerman Angels.

At its core, Imerman Angels carefully matches and individually pairs a person touched by cancer (a cancer fighter, survivor, or caregiver) with someone who has fought and survived the same type of cancer (a Mentor Angel). These relationships inspire hope and offer the chance to ask personal questions and receive support from someone who is uniquely familiar with the experience. Jonny fully believed in this mission because he didn’t want anyone to face a cancer experience alone.

Read his whole story here.

That wraps up May’s recap of A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Until next time, Carpe Scrotiem.

