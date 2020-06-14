Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Men’s Health Matters: May Edition

How to take care of your mental health in COVID19 and more.

On my testicular cancer and men’s health awareness website, A Ballsy Sense of Tumor, I write all about my personal cancer journey and men’s health in general. Today, I’m giving you bite-sized summaries of what appeared on the blog in May.

COVID19 is still a major part of our world, and we are now beginning to see the impact of this pandemic on our mental health. I spoke with Dan Doty, co-founder of EVRYMAN, and he shared his tips to help support men’s mental health during this time and beyond. In his words, now “is the time to put in play the very basics of EVRYMAN – the ROC formula: Relax, Open and Connect.”

Check out our full conversation here.

Each month, I profile one fellow testicular cancer survivor. May’s feature was the man, the myth, and the legend – Jonny Immerman. After facing testicular cancer at age 26 in 2001, Jonny decided to form Imerman Angels.

At its core, Imerman Angels carefully matches and individually pairs a person touched by cancer (a cancer fighter, survivor, or caregiver) with someone who has fought and survived the same type of cancer (a Mentor Angel). These relationships inspire hope and offer the chance to ask personal questions and receive support from someone who is uniquely familiar with the experience. Jonny fully believed in this mission because he didn’t want anyone to face a cancer experience alone.

Read his whole story here.

That wraps up May’s recap of A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Until next time, Carpe Scrotiem.

About Justin Birckbichier

At age 25, Justin Birckbichler was diagnosed with Stage II testicular cancer. Now in remission, he committed to getting the ball rolling on raising awareness of men’s health and testicular cancer through his website A Ballsy Sense of Tumor. Though he no longer has the pair he was born with, his new favorite pairing is humor and education. He was recognized as one of 15 People Who Raised Cancer Awareness in 2017, awarded Best Advocacy/Awareness Cancer Blog in 2017, selected as the Hilarious Patient Leader in the 2018 WEGO Health Awards, and recognized as one of “40 Under 40 in Cancer” in 2019. Justin shares how we can stop dropping the ball on men’s health and how to use humor in awareness, even if it makes you sound like a nut.

