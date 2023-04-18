Michael Anthony: Think Unbroken

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Michael Anthony talks about his book: Think Unbroken, understanding and overcoming childhood trauma, self-actualization, becoming the leader of your life, listening to your to your intuition and so much more.

In This Episode:

[1:46] What does championship leadership mean to Michael?

[2:27] Who is Michael Anthony and what brought him to where he is today?

[5:58] Childhood trauma.

[13:33] Leaders that have influenced him.

[19:56] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.

[22:04] A turning point inside of his life.

[27:10] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“You have to listen to your intuition.”

“Everything that we do is a choice.”

About The Guest:

Michael was born to a hyper-abusive drug addict mother who cut his finger off at 4 years old, a step-father you pray you never have, and a racist grandmother that pushed him into an identity crisis. By the time he was 9, his family was in poverty and often homeless all while being member of the Mormon Church. At twelve, he was adopted by his grandmother and quickly turned to drugs and alcohol to survive the continuing abuse. Despite multiple learning disabilities and not graduating high school on time, Michael found success in Corporate America in his early twenties. However, success only made things worse. Michael found himself morbidly obese, high and drunk daily, and ultimately self-sabotaging everything around him. it was not until finding his inner power through his Mirror Moment and choosing to do whatever it took to work through childhood trauma that his life really began.

Michael Anthony is the author of the best-selling book Think Unbroken and is a coach, mentor, and educator for adult survivors of child abuse. Michaels spends his time helping other survivors get out of “The Vortex” to become the hero of their own story and take their like back. Michael hosts the Michael Unbroken podcast, teaches at Think Unbroken Academy and is on a mission to create change in the world.

Michael has an audience of over 100k subscribers who he would be happy to share your podcast with. Additionally, he has lots of things to give for free including his self-love course, his book, and access to his private coaching group on Facebook.

Recently, Michael Anthony won the 10x conference pitch off with Grant Cardone.

Resources:

thinkunbroken

facebook

Twitter

Youtube

